ESPN To Honor Career of Notre Dame Women’s Basketball Coach Muffet McGraw with Marathon on ESPNU

•12 Hours of Games from McGraw’s Last Years as Head Coach airing Monday, April 27

On Wednesday, April 22, Notre Dame head women’s basketball coach Muffet McGraw shocked the sports world by announcing her retirement from the post she held for the last 33 years. To honor McGraw, the Naismith Hall of Fame member who is the seventh winningest coach in women’s college basketball, ESPNU will run a 12-hour slate of games on Monday, April 27, highlighting memorable moments from the 2012 season through her last season at the helm.

The line-up of games tips off at noon ET and includes three NCAA Women’s Final Four appearances and the Fighting Irish’s second National Championship in 2018, which also marked McGraw’s 800th win. The day ends with McGraw’s last win as head coach when Notre Dame faced Florida State on March 1, 2020.

Full Schedule for the Muffet McGraw Marathon

Date Time Game Network Mon, April 27 Noon 2012 NCAA Women’s Final Four

Notre Dame vs UConn ESPNU 2 p.m. 2013 Women’s College Basketball Regular Season UConn vs Notre Dame ESPNU 4 p.m. 2015 NCAA Women’s Final Four

South Carolina vs Notre Dame ESPNU 6 p.m. 2018 NCAA Women’s Final Four

Notre Dame vs UConn ESPNU 8 p.m. 2018 NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship

Notre Dame vs Mississippi State ESPNU 10 p.m. 2020 Women’s Basketball Regular Season

Notre Dame vs Florida State ESPNU

