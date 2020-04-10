ESPN to Present Seven-Hour Scripps National Spelling Bee Finals Marathon on Sunday

Encore Presentations of National Spelling Bee Finals from 1997, 2004 and 2008

ESPN will present a seven-hour programming marathon featuring three classic Scripps National Spelling Bee Finals this Sunday, April 12, beginning at 12 p.m. ET. The marathon will begin with the 70th Annual Scripps National Spelling Bee Final from 1997 when 13-year-old Rebecca Sealfon of Brooklyn, N.Y. captured the title in the 22nd round by correctly spelling “euonym.”

An encore presentation of the 77th National Spelling Bee Final in 2004 follows at 2:30 p.m. Fourteen-year-old David Tidmarsh of South Bend, Ind., correctly spelled “autochthonous” for the win after finishing 16th in the 2003 Finals. At 5 p.m., ESPN will re-air the 2008 Final that brought a record 288 champion spellers to the Finals. Sameer Mishra, a 13-year-old champion speller from Lafayette, Ind., correctly spelled “guerdon” to win the 81st Scripps National Spelling Bee Final.

The Scripps National Spelling Bee Finals feature champion spellers, ranging in age from eight to 15, from all 50 U.S. states, U.S. territories of American Samoa, Guam, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Department of Defense Schools in Europe; also, the Bahamas, Canada, Ghana, Italy, Jamaica, Japan, South Korea and U.K. The Finals is held annually in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area. ESPN has televised the competition since 1994.

Classic National Spelling Bee Finals on ESPN – Sunday, April 12:

Time (ET) National Spelling Bee Finals 12 p.m. 1997 National Spelling Bee Final (May 29, 1997) Winning word: euonym Champion – Rebecca Sealfon (Brooklyn, N.Y.) / 245 Champion Spellers 2:30 p.m. 2004 National Spelling Bee Final (June 3, 2004) Winning word: autochthonous Champion – David Tidmarsh (South Bend, Ind.) / 265 Champion Spellers 5 p.m. 2008 National Spelling Bee Final (May 30, 2008) Winning word: guerdon Champion – Sameer Mishra (Lafayette, Ind.) / 288 Champion Spellers

ABOUT THE SCRIPPS NATIONAL SPELLING BEE:

The Scripps National Spelling Bee is the nation’s largest and longest-running educational program. The purpose of the Scripps National Spelling Bee is to help students improve their spelling, increase their vocabularies, learn concepts and develop correct English usage that will help them all their lives. Visit spellingbee.com for more information about the Scripps National Spelling Bee, which is administered on a not-for-profit basis by The E.W. Scripps Company. For more information and real-time results for all segments of competition are provided at the Bee’s official website.

