ESPN to Re-Air Games 6 and 7 of the 2013 NBA Finals, Miami Heat’s Big Three vs. the San Antonio Spurs

NBA 2K Players Tournament Quarterfinals Airs Thursday on ESPN

ESPN E:60 to Feature Vince Carter and Pascal Siakam

ESPN’s Wednesday night Best of the NBA presented by State Farm series continues tonight at 7 p.m. ET with a 2013 NBA Finals doubleheader, Miami Heat’s big three – LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh– against 2020 Basketball Hall of Fame inductee Tim Duncan and the San Antonio Spurs. The doubleheader tips off with Game 6 of the series highlighted by Ray Allen’s game tying three-pointer that forced overtime. ESPN will re-air Game 7 at 9:30 p.m., where the Heat comeback from a 3-2 deficit to win the title and become back-to-back NBA Champions.

Prior to the games, Hoop Streams, will be live on Twitter and the ESPN App beginning at 6:30 p.m. with host Cassidy Hubbarth, analysts Kendrick Perkins and Amin Elhassan, and former Miami Heat assistant coach, David Fizdale, to reflect on the 2013 NBA Finals series.

Hoop Streams will return for another live show on Friday at 5 p.m. All shows will be available on YouTube upon conclusion of the live show.

The NBA 2K Players Tournament quarterfinals will air Thursday, Apr. 9, on ESPN2 with coverage beginning at 7 p.m.

Quarterfinals Schedule:

7-8pm: Rui Hachimura (13) vs. Devin Booker (5)

8-9pm: Derrick Jones Jr. (16) vs. Montrezl Harrell (8)

9-10pm: Deandre Ayton (10) vs. Trae Young (2)

10-11pm: Patrick Beverley (14) vs. Andre Drummond (6)

The NBA 2K Players Tournament semifinals and finals will take place Saturday Apr. 11 on ESPN.

The new edition of ESPN E:60, debuts Saturday, Apr. 11 at 12 p.m. on ESPN with features on eight-time NBA All-Star Vince Carter and NBA Champion Pascal Siakam.

Doing It For You: Lisa Salters joined Pascal Siakam on an emotional journey—traveling back home to Cameroon to visit his late father’s grave for the very first time. Along the way, we learn why “Doing It For You” is more than Pascal’s motto, it’s the motivation that continues to shape his basketball life.

VINSANITY: Through 22 seasons and more than 1,500 games, no player in NBA history has had a longer relationship with basketball than Vince Carter. Now, as he embarks on a new journey into retirement, the 43-year-old Carter sits down with Jeremy Schaap to reflect on the evolution of his game, his commitment to graduating from college, his complicated relationship with Toronto, and—yes—all of those dunks.

The remote in-home edition of NBA Countdown will be available on ESPN’s YouTube page Tuesdays and Thursdays with host Maria Taylor and analysts Jalen Rose, Paul Pierce and Jay Williams.

