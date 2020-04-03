ESPN2 Presents 14.5-Hour Marathon of the Emmy-Nominated ESPN+ Original Series Peyton’s Places on Saturday

ESPN2 will present a 14.5-hour marathon of the Emmy-nominated ESPN+ original series Peyton’s Places this Saturday, April 4, beginning at 9:30 a.m. ET. Over the course of 29 episodes, legendary quarterback Peyton Manning will highlight the storied history of the NFL as he travels to meet with the league’s biggest stars of yesterday and today.

Produced by NFL Films in collaboration with the leading direct-to-consumer sports streaming service ESPN+, Peyton’s Places originally debuted in July, exclusively on ESPN+, as part of the NFL’s 100th season celebration.

In addition to Saturday’s day-long marathon, select episodes of Peyton’s Places are being featured prior to Monday Night Football Classics on Mondays through the end of April at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.

ESPN2’s Peyton’s Places marathon will run simultaneously to the 2020 Pro Basketball Hall of Fame Class Announcement show (Saturday at noon ET on ESPN). Additional programming information for this weekend will be announced via @ESPNPR and ESPN Press Room.

More Peyton Manning Available on ESPN+

ESPN+ offers a variety of Peyton Manning content streaming on-demand, including all 30 episodes of Peyton’s Places, 18 football-themed episodes of the ground-breaking analysis show Detail hosted by Peyton, the documentary SEC Storied: The Book of Manning, NFL’s Greatest Games, and more.

Fans can subscribe to ESPN+ through the ESPN App, (on mobile and connected devices), ESPN.com or ESPNplus.com. It is also available as part of a bundle offer that gives subscribers access to Disney+, Hulu (ad-supported), and ESPN+.

ESPN2’s Peyton’s Places Programming Marathon (Saturday, April 4):

Time (ET) Episode Title 9:30 a.m. Peyton’s Places: The Hupmobile with comedian Jay Leno and Hall of Famer Joe Namath 10 a.m. Peyton’s Places: The Greatest Catch with Hall of Famer Cris Carter 10:30 a.m. Peyton’s Places: History of the Quarterback with Hall of Fame quarterbacks Roger Staubach (Cowboys) and Joe Montana (49ers/Chiefs) 11 a.m. Peyton’s Places: The Draft with CNBC’s Mad Money Jim Cramer and ESPN NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper 11:30 a.m. Peyton’s Places: The Evolution of the Wide Receiver with Hall of Famers Raymond Berry and Fred Biletnikoff 12 p.m. Peyton’s Places: Ray Lewis 12:30 p.m. Peyton’s Places: The Origins of Fantasy Football with ESPN’s Matthew Berry 1 p.m. Peyton’s Places: Da Bears with George Wendt and Robert Smigel, the portrayers of Bill Swerski’s Superfans 1:30 p.m. Peyton’s Places: The Lombardi Trophy with two-time Super Bowl MVP Eli Manning 2 p.m. Peyton’s Places: Gamewreckers with Houston Texans’ defensive end J.J. Watt and Olympic gold medalist and former heavyweight champion George Foreman 2:30 p.m. Peyton’s Places: Unbreakable Records with Hall of Famers Brett Favre, Eric Dickerson and Emmitt Smith 3 p.m. Peyton’s Places: The Birth of the Ball with Peyton’s former teammate Brandon Stokley 3:30 p.m. Peyton’s Places: Blame General Custer for the Patriots Dynasty with placekickers Mark Moseley, Rich Karlis and Adam Vinatieri 4 p.m. Peyton’s Places: Brett Favre 4:30 p.m. Peyton’s Places: Two-Way Players with Hall of Famer Deion Sanders 5 p.m. Peyton’s Places: Who Killed the Fullback? with Jerome Bettis, Jim Brown, Larry Csonka, and Daryl “Moose” Johnston 5:30 p.m. Peyton’s Places: From Small Towns to Big Cities with former Houston Oilers Dan Pastorini, Mike Renfro and Elvin Bethea and the Broncos’ team horse Thunder 6 p.m. Peyton’s Places: Fantastic Finishes with Roger Staubach, Eli Manning, Joe Montana and Dave Robinson 6:30 p.m. Peyton’s Places: Two Presidents and A Girl Named Heidi with Hall of Famer Joe Namath, Peyton’s former teammate and congressman Anthony Gonzalez and actor Ben Stein 7 p.m. Peyton’s Places: A Lot To Be Thankful For with Archie, Cooper and Eli Manning 7:30 p.m. Peyton’s Places: Are You Ready For Some Football? with NFL play-by-play voice Al Michaels and Super Bowl-winning head coach Brian Billick, who starred in the first season of HBO’s Hard Knocks 8 p.m. Peyton’s Places: In Lombardi’s Footsteps with Hall of Famers Bill Cowher and Brett Favre 8:30 p.m. Peyton’s Places: The Evolution of Coaching with Hall of Famers Mike Ditka, Tony Dungy, Dan Fouts and Joe Montana 9 p.m. Peyton’s Places: The Immaculate Reception with former Steelers Franco Harris, Frenchy Fuqua, Terry Bradshaw and former Raider Phil Villapiano 9:30 p.m. Peyton’s Places: Peyton’s Favorite Players with Archie and Eli Manning, and Peyton’s childhood hero, Dan Marino 10 p.m. Peyton’s Places: Tom Brady 10:30 p.m. Peyton’s Places: The Art of the Quarterback with Tom Brady, Joe Montana, Brett Favre, Steve Young, Joe Namath and Dan Marino 11 p.m. Peyton’s Places: The Super Bowl with Hall of Famer Joe Namath 11:30 p.m. Peyton’s Places: The Final Destination with Hall of Famer Terry Bradshaw and the ’72 Dolphins

