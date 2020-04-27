ESPN2 Presents a Night of Programming from The Undefeated on Tuesday

Three-Hour Television Block Features The Undefeated: Year of the Black QB, In-Depth: Serena and Common, and More

ESPN2 will air a three-hour prime-time programming block Tuesday, April 28, produced by The Undefeated, ESPN’s content platform exploring the intersections of sports, race and culture. The four specials – Why I play, The Undefeated: Year of the Black Quarterback, Unapologetic: The Black Female Athlete, and In Depth: Serena Williams and Common – have all previously aired across ESPN networks since The Undefeated launched four years ago. The collection of shows represents the distinctive, long-form storytelling, conversations and topical investigations that have become synonymous with the platform. Trailer.

Beginning at 7 p.m. ET, Why I Play is a 30-minute feature on Daymar Rosser, the 25-year-old who won the 2017 United States Polo Association Intercollegiate National Championship. Rosser was introduced to the sport at the Chamounix Equestrian Center in Philadelphia’s Fairmount Park Polo Club, where many at-risk inner-city youth have found a path and purpose. The story documents the journeys of Rosser and other African Americans participating in a traditional country club sport of privilege.

The Undefeated: Year of the Black Quarterback (7:30 p.m.) is an extension of The Undefeated’s season-long digital series on the emerging prominence of African-American quarterbacks in the National Football League. Part of ESPN’s Black History Month content initiative from February, the one-hour show offers storytelling features, roundtable discussions, and a revealing interview with Warren Moon, the only black quarterback inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

At 8:30 p.m., The Undefeated celebrates a prominent group of black female athletes – Laila Ali, Ibtihaj Muhammad, A’ja Wilson, Simone Manuel, Misty Copeland, and more – as each woman reflects upon her own personal challenges and opportunities in Unapologetic: The Black Female Athlete.

Finally, In Depth: Serena Williams and Common offers an engaging one-hour conversation between the tennis star and the award-winning artist. Recorded in October 2016, Williams discussed her career as one of the world’s greatest athletes, the challenge of being an African-American at the top of her sport, coming to terms with her body, her decision to speak up on social issues, and more.

The Undefeated Marathon on ESPN2 – Tuesday, April 28:

