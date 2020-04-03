ESPN2 Presents ESPN Esports Day on Sunday, April 5 with 12 Hours of Programming

Live Sports Returns to ESPN with the F1 Esports Virtual Grand Prix

Rocket League Makes its ESPN Television Debut

First Round Matchups Continue in NBA2K Players Tournament During Primetime

ESPN2 will present a twelve-hour programming marathon, ESPN Esports Day, this Sunday, April 5, highlighting a variety of both live and taped esports coverage from the past year. The marathon will kick off with three hours of competitive Madden NFL20 including recaps from the Madden Classic, Club Championship and the Challenge.

Next up, live sports return to ESPN with the F1 Esports Virtual Grand Prix, where current Formula 1 drivers Charles Leclerc, Alex Albon, George Russell, Lando Norris and Nicholas Latifi will participate in the second installment of the virtual racing series alongside England’s cricket all-rounder, Ben Stokes.

Rocket League makes its first appearance on ESPN television with the Season 8 World Championship Grand Finals at 4:30 p.m. In addition, the new agreement with Psyonix includes an upcoming live telecast of the Rocket League Spring Series North American Grand Finals on April 26th at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN2.

At 6 p.m., the all-new NBA 2K Players Tournament continues round one, which includes matches featuring Devin Booker, DeMarcus Cousins, Andre Drummond and more.

Closing out the evening will be an encore presentation of the EXP Apex Legends Pro-Am, recently nominated for a Sports Emmy for Outstanding Esports. The program, which also includes Devin Booker, features streamers, musicians and athletes from the NBA, UFC and WWE competing in Respawn’s Battle Royale title Apex Legends.

Time (ET) Show Network 12 p.m. Madden NFL20 Classic The best Madden players in the world descend to Esports Stadium Arlington in Texas for a chance to earn a piece of the $190,000 prize pool and the title of Madden Classic Champion. ESPN2 1 p.m. Madden NFL20 Club Championship 32 of the top Madden players compete to represent their favorite NFL teams at EA Headquarters with $703,000 and the lucrative Club Championship belt on the line. ESPN2 2 p.m. Madden NFL20 Challenge Madden Challenge returns with 16 elite players battling for a piece of the $190,000 prize pool and a spot in the Madden Bowl. ESPN2 3 p.m. F1 Esports Virtual Grand Prix Current Formula 1 drivers Charles Leclerc, Alex Albon, George Russell, Lando Norris and Nicholas Latifi will participate in the second installment of the F1 Esports Virtual Grand Prix, live on ESPN2. This is the second race in the new F1 Esports Virtual Grand Prix series, which gives fans the chance to watch Formula 1 races virtually, despite the ongoing COVID-19 situation. This weekend’s Grand Prix will take place on the Albert Park track, traditionally used for the Australian Grand Prix, on the weekend originally scheduled for Hanoi’s inaugural Street Circuit race in Vietnam. ESPN2 4:30 p.m. Season 8 Rocket League World Championship Rocket League is a game that combines soccer with rocket-powered cars for high-flying esports action in the Rocket League Championship Series. The Rocket League Season 8 World Championship Grand Final saw NRG Esports face-off against Renault Vitality in front of a crowd of thousands in Madrid, Spain. This North America vs. Europe showdown quickly has become one of the most epic Grand Finals in Rocket League Esports history. Filled with tense moments and gravity-defying plays, this is one best-of-7 series you don’t want to miss. ESPN2 6 p.m. NBA 2K Players Tournament The first round of the NBA 2K Players Tournament, an NBA 2K20 gameplay tournament between 16 current NBA players, continues with the following matches*: · Montrezl Harrell (8) vs Domantas Sabonis (9) · Donovan Mitchell (4) vs Rui Hachimura (13) · Devin Booker (5) vs Michael Porter Jr. (12) · Andre Drummond (6) vs DeMarcus Cousins (11) The single-elimination, players-only tournament on Xbox One will result in a winner being crowned the ultimate NBA 2K20 champion and selecting a charity beneficiary to receive a $100,000 donation from 2K, the NBA and the NBPA in support of ongoing coronavirus relief efforts. *Matches and schedule are subject to change. ESPN2 10 p.m. EXP Apex Legends Pro-Am The inaugural ESPN EXP Pro-Am features athletes, celebrities and streamers competing in Apex Legends to benefit the V Foundation. Participants include Tarik Cohen, Dillon Francis, Connor Ball, Devin Booker, Nick EH 30, Maria Taylor and more. ESPN2

