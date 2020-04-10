ESPN2 to Air Six Hours of UFC Fights Tomorrow, April 11
ESPN+ library features hundreds of hours of UFC content, streaming on demand
On Saturday, April 11, ESPN2 will feature six hours of UFC matchups. The seven-hour UFC encore presentations will feature some of the most recent fights from Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje, including three UFC Unleashed episodes, an encore of UFC 238 and a UFC Main Event.
The UFC takeover begins Saturday at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2. The full schedule is below:
|Time (ET)
|Telecast
|7 p.m.
|UFC Unleashed: M. Johnson vs. Gaethje
|8 p.m.
|UFC Unleashed: Lightweight Brawls
|9 p.m.
|UFC 238: Cejudo vs. Moraes
|12 a.m.
|UFC Main Event: Poirier vs. Gaethje
More Classic UFC Fights Available on ESPN+
ESPN+ offers a variety of UFC content streaming on-demand, including past UFC PPVs, UFC Unleashed and Main Event episodes, Fight Flashbacks and UFC Top 10. On-demand content also includes original shows and series Ariel & the Bad Guy, Detail, UFC Destined, Dana White’s Contender Series and more.
Fans can subscribe to ESPN+ through the ESPN App, (on mobile and connected devices), ESPN.com or ESPNplus.com. It is also available as part of a bundle offer that gives subscribers access to Disney+, Hulu (ad-supported), and ESPN+.
