ESPN2 to Air Six Hours of UFC Fights Tomorrow, April 11

On Saturday, April 11, ESPN2 will feature six hours of UFC matchups. The seven-hour UFC encore presentations will feature some of the most recent fights from Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje, including three UFC Unleashed episodes, an encore of UFC 238 and a UFC Main Event.

The UFC takeover begins Saturday at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2. The full schedule is below:

Time (ET) Telecast 7 p.m. UFC Unleashed: M. Johnson vs. Gaethje 8 p.m. UFC Unleashed: Lightweight Brawls 9 p.m. UFC 238: Cejudo vs. Moraes 12 a.m. UFC Main Event: Poirier vs. Gaethje

More Classic UFC Fights Available on ESPN+

ESPN+ offers a variety of UFC content streaming on-demand, including past UFC PPVs, UFC Unleashed and Main Event episodes, Fight Flashbacks and UFC Top 10. On-demand content also includes original shows and series Ariel & the Bad Guy, Detail, UFC Destined, Dana White’s Contender Series and more.

Fans can subscribe to ESPN+ through the ESPN App, (on mobile and connected devices), ESPN.com or ESPNplus.com. It is also available as part of a bundle offer that gives subscribers access to Disney+, Hulu (ad-supported), and ESPN+.

