ESPN’s Best of the NBA presented by State Farm Continues with Classic NBA Matchups and Historic Performances

ESPN today announced that it would extend its Best of the NBA presented by State Farm series featuring legendary NBA games and performances on ESPN and ABC.

The series continues on Sunday, May 3 at 1 p.m. ET on ABC, with Game 5 of the 2004 NBA Finals. The Detroit Pistons, led by Finals MVP Chauncey Billups, close out the series against the Los Angeles Lakers, winning their first NBA title since the 1990 “Bad Boys”. This marked Shaquille O’Neal’s final game in a Lakers uniform and the end of the Kobe and Shaq era.

Wednesday night NBA doubleheaders return to ESPN on May 6 with games airing at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Next week ESPN will re-air Game 3 of the 2006 NBA Finals, where Dwyane Wade scored 42 points to help the Miami Heat defeat the Dallas Mavericks and Game 2 of the 2011 NBA Finals where Dirk Nowitzki and the Dallas Mavericks make a 15-point comeback to defeat Miami Heat’s “Big Three” and tie up the series.

Best of the NBA presented by State Farm will also include games from the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers finals, the 2012 Boston Celtics and Miami Heat Eastern Conference Finals, and Kobe Bryant’s iconic performance during his final NBA game.

ESPN Wednesday Night Doubleheaders

Date Time (ET) Game Highlights May 6 7 p.m. 2006 NBA Finals Game 3:

Dallas Mavericks vs. Miami Heat Dwyane Wade finished the game with 42-points and 13 rebounds as the Heat rallied from a 13-point deficit in the fourth quarter. 9:30 p.m. 2011 NBA Finals Game 2:

Dallas Mavericks vs. Miami Heat Dirk Nowitzki makes a driving layup with less than 4 seconds left in the game to help the Mavs tie the series. May 13 7 p.m. 2015 NBA Finals Game 6:

Golden State Warriors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers The Warriors defeat the Cavs to win their first title in 40 years and bring the city of Oakland its first major league sports championship since the 1989 World Series. 9:30 p.m. 2017 NBA Finals Game 3:

Golden State Warriors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Kevin Durant hits a crucial three-pointer to give the Warriors the lead and Andre Iguodala blocked LeBron James’ potential game-tying 3. May 20 7 p.m. 2006 NBA Finals Game 6:

Miami Heat vs. Dallas Mavericks Dwyane Wade is named Finals MVP after leading the Miami Heat to their first title in franchise history. 9:30 p.m. 2011 NBA Finals Game 6:

Dallas Mavericks vs. Miami Heat The Dallas Mavericks win their first NBA title, upsetting Miami’s “Big Three”. May 27 7 p.m. Golden State Warriors vs. Memphis Grizzlies The Golden State Warriors break the Chicago Bulls’ record with their 73rd win of the season. 9:30 p.m. Utah Jazz vs. Los Angeles Lakers Kobe Bryant closes out his 20-year NBA career at Staples Center, scoring 60 points against the Jazz. June 3 7 p.m. 2012 ECF Game 6:

Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics Miami escapes elimination with a blowout win over Boston. LeBron James ended the game with 45 points and 15 rebounds. 9:30 p.m. 2012 ECF Game 7:

Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat The Heat defeat the Celtics and head to the NBA Finals for the second year in a row.

*Schedule subject to change pending future event considerations

ABC Schedule

Date Time (ET) Game Highlights May 3 1 p.m. 2004 NBA Finals Game 5:

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Detroit Pistons The Pistons close out the series winning their first NBA title since the 1990 “Bad Boys”. This marked Shaq’s final game in a Lakers jersey. 3:30 2011 NBA Finals Game 6:

Dallas Mavericks vs. Miami Heat The Dallas Mavericks win their first NBA title, upsetting Miami’s “Big Three”. May 9 2 p.m. 2015 NBA Finals Game 6:

Golden State Warriors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers The Warriors defeat the Cavs to win their first title in 40 years and bring the city of Oakland its first major league sports championship since the 1989 World Series. May 10 3 p.m. 2017 NBA Finals Game 5:

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Golden State Warriors The Warriors defeat the Cavs and Kevin Durant earns his first Finals MVP.

*Schedule subject to change pending future event considerations

