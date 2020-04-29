ESPN’s May MLB Encore Tuesdays Slate Begins with David Ortiz’s Heroics in 2004 ALCS Game 4: New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox

ESPN today announced the MLB Encore Tuesdays presented by Taco Bell series will continue on May 5, with an encore presentation of 2004 American League Championship Series Game 4 from October 17, 2004. The historic game is remembered for now-Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts’ pivotal ninth inning stolen base and David Ortiz’s 12th inning walk-off home run. Entering the game, the New York Yankees led their longtime rivals, the Boston Red Sox, 3-0 in the series and looked to complete the sweep at Fenway Park. MLB Encore Tuesdays telecasts begin at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN and the ESPN App.

The 2004 ALCS Game 4 encore telecast will air on the heels of the April 28 edition of MLB Encore Tuesdays, featuring 2003 ALCS Game 7 in which the Yankees defeated the Red Sox to advance to the World Series.

Date Time (ET) MLB Encore Tuesdays Highlights May 5 7 p.m. 2004 American League Championship Series: New York Yankees at Boston Red Sox The Red Sox begin their historic comeback led by heroics from David Ortiz and Dave Roberts. May 12 7 p.m. To Be Determined: Derek Jeter Game (Subject to ESPN.com fan vote) Starting May 4, fans can vote via an ESPN.com poll on which classic Derek Jeter game they want to see. May 19 7 p.m. 2011 World Series Game 6: Texas Rangers at St. Louis Cardinals David Freese hits 11th inning walk-off home run to send the World Series to Game 7. May 26 7 p.m. 2016 World Series Game 7: Chicago Cubs at Cleveland Indians The Cubs break their 108-year World Series Championship drought.

*Schedule subject to change pending future event considerations

The May 12 edition of MLB Encore Tuesdays will celebrate the Hall of Fame career of Yankees’ legend Derek Jeter. “The Captain” headlines this year’s National Baseball Hall of Fame class. ESPN is encouraging fans to vote for their favorite classic Jeter game on ESPN.com. The poll will be posted, on Monday, May 4, and voting concludes on Friday, May 8. Fans can select from the following games:

“Jeffrey Maier Game”: 1996 ALCS Game 1.

“Mr. November”: 2001 World Series Game 4.

“The Diving Catch”: July 1, 2004 vs. Boston Red Sox.

“3,000 Hit”: 5 for 5 game on July 9, 2011.

“Jeter’s Bronx Farewell”: Game-winning RBI on September 25, 2014.

Rick Mace, ESPN senior manager, programming:

“Like all baseball fans, we miss the game. We’re confident that we’ve put together an exciting schedule that is serving fans during this unprecedented period. We’re looking forward to engaging those fans directly and to make sure their voices are heard as we celebrate Derek Jeter’s Hall of Fame career on May 12.”

BBTN Live, ESPN’s digital MLB pregame show, precedes MLB Encore Tuesdays generally at 6:30 p.m. ET on the ESPN App and ESPN’s Twitter and YouTube platforms. Clinton Yates hosts BBTN Live with analyst Tim Kurkjian and special guests. Cal Ripken, Jr., Edgar Martinez, Alex Rodriguez and Aaron Boone have been among the special guests who have appeared on BBTN Live.

-30-