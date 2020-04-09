ESPN’s The Jump Resumes with Daily Shows Starting Monday April 13

Satellite Interviews from NBA Players Including Jayson Tatum and John Wall

Monday’s Show to Feature Special Content Surrounding Kobe Bryant’s Final Game

The Jump, ESPN’s NBA news and discussion show led by host Rachel Nichols featuring high-profile analysts, reporters and special guests, returns to the daily ESPN programming lineup beginning Monday, Apr. 13 at 3 p.m. ET, with encores at 4:30 p.m. The show will be produced entirely remotely with high-level innovated technology that allows all talent and associated staff to work from their homes.

Monday’s show will feature special content surrounding the four-year anniversary of Kobe Bryant’s final NBA game, closing out his twenty-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Six-time NBA Champion and analyst Scottie Pippen will join the show next week to discuss the highly anticipated 10-part docuseries The Last Dance, chronicling Pippen, Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls’ quest for a sixth NBA Championship.

In addition to Pippen, next week’s cast includes analysts Richard Jefferson, Paul Pierce, Kendrick Perkins and Jay Williams and NBA Insider Brian Windhorst.

Nichols will also interview NBA All-Stars Jayson Tatum, of the Boston Celtics, and John Wall, of the Washington Wizards.

The Jump is available to stream on the ESPN App.

-30-