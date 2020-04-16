ESPNU Celebrates Collegiate Gymnasts with ‘Best of 2020 Gymnastics’ on Saturday, April 18

In honor of what would have been the culmination of the 2020 NCAA Gymnastics season, ESPNU is paying tribute to the gymnasts who gave their all this year with the ‘Best of 2020 Gymnastics,’ airing on Saturday, April 18, beginning at noon ET. In addition, several initiatives featuring the gymnastics community will be highlighted on multiple ESPN platforms throughout the weekend.

Twelve straight hours of tumbling and tuck jumps will take over ESPNU, with a dozen nationally ranked squads set for the spotlight. No. 1 Oklahoma, No. 2 Florida, No. 3 UCLA, No. 4 Utah, No. 5 Michigan, No. 6 LSU, No. 7 Denver, No. 8 Alabama, No. 12 Georgia, No. 14 Missouri, No. 18 Arkansas and No. 19 Nebraska are salto-ing into Saturday, with plenty of flips, full-outs and all-around action showcased on ESPNU.

‘Best of 2020 Gymnastics’ on ESPNU

Date Time (ET) Meet Network Sat, Apr 18 Noon Arkansas at Missouri ESPNU 1:30 p.m. Denver at Oklahoma ESPNU 3 p.m. Georgia at Alabama ESPNU 4:30 p.m. Michigan at Nebraska ESPNU 6 p.m. LSU at Florida ESPNU 7:30 p.m. Oklahoma at Alabama ESPNU 9 p.m. Utah at UCLA ESPNU 10:30 p.m. Alabama at LSU ESPNU

SEC Network spotlights a refashioned Friday Night Heights

SEC Network is celebrating the weekend by revamping the Friday Night Heights franchise with Friday Night Heights (Home Edition) on SEC Network social and digital platforms, including Twitter, Facebook and SECNetwork.com. The show will feature interviews with SEC gymnasts, as well as video of ESPN on-air personalities trying their best gymnastics moves to be judged by three stars of the sport.

Alyssa Lang hosts the show, debuting at 6 p.m. on SEC Network’s Facebook, with appearances by LSU’s Kiya Johnson, Kentucky’s Mollie Korth and Florida’s Trinity Thomas. The tumbling trio share eight 2020 Women’s Collegiate Gymnastics Association (WCGA) All-America honors between them, and Johnson and Thomas were each named WCGA Regional Gymnast of the Year for their respective regions.

Additional digital components include: