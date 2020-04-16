ESPNU Celebrates Collegiate Gymnasts with ‘Best of 2020 Gymnastics’ on Saturday, April 18
In honor of what would have been the culmination of the 2020 NCAA Gymnastics season, ESPNU is paying tribute to the gymnasts who gave their all this year with the ‘Best of 2020 Gymnastics,’ airing on Saturday, April 18, beginning at noon ET. In addition, several initiatives featuring the gymnastics community will be highlighted on multiple ESPN platforms throughout the weekend.
Twelve straight hours of tumbling and tuck jumps will take over ESPNU, with a dozen nationally ranked squads set for the spotlight. No. 1 Oklahoma, No. 2 Florida, No. 3 UCLA, No. 4 Utah, No. 5 Michigan, No. 6 LSU, No. 7 Denver, No. 8 Alabama, No. 12 Georgia, No. 14 Missouri, No. 18 Arkansas and No. 19 Nebraska are salto-ing into Saturday, with plenty of flips, full-outs and all-around action showcased on ESPNU.
‘Best of 2020 Gymnastics’ on ESPNU
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Meet
|Network
|Sat, Apr 18
|Noon
|Arkansas at Missouri
|ESPNU
|1:30 p.m.
|Denver at Oklahoma
|ESPNU
|3 p.m.
|Georgia at Alabama
|ESPNU
|4:30 p.m.
|Michigan at Nebraska
|ESPNU
|6 p.m.
|LSU at Florida
|ESPNU
|7:30 p.m.
|Oklahoma at Alabama
|ESPNU
|9 p.m.
|Utah at UCLA
|ESPNU
|10:30 p.m.
|Alabama at LSU
|ESPNU
SEC Network spotlights a refashioned Friday Night Heights
SEC Network is celebrating the weekend by revamping the Friday Night Heights franchise with Friday Night Heights (Home Edition) on SEC Network social and digital platforms, including Twitter, Facebook and SECNetwork.com. The show will feature interviews with SEC gymnasts, as well as video of ESPN on-air personalities trying their best gymnastics moves to be judged by three stars of the sport.
Alyssa Lang hosts the show, debuting at 6 p.m. on SEC Network’s Facebook, with appearances by LSU’s Kiya Johnson, Kentucky’s Mollie Korth and Florida’s Trinity Thomas. The tumbling trio share eight 2020 Women’s Collegiate Gymnastics Association (WCGA) All-America honors between them, and Johnson and Thomas were each named WCGA Regional Gymnast of the Year for their respective regions.
Additional digital components include:
- Senior spotlights: the 2020 senior class was asked two questions: what will you remember as the best part of your college gymnastics career, and what advice do you have for your teammates for next year, as they continue this journey? Answers will be shared across ESPN’s social and digital platforms.
- Five Best Moments of the Season: as voted on by ESPN gymnastics analysts, ESPN.com will showcase the top five moments of the 2020 season
- Flippin 5k: a race typically meant to vault into NCAA Championship Saturday, gymnasts from around the globe, as well as ESPN gymnastics analysts, will participate in the Flippin 5k Virtual Run/[email protected] Challenge to commemorate the end of the 2020 season as a community. A recap of the day will be shared across ESPN platforms.