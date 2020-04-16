Exclusive New Detail on ESPN+: Geno Auriemma Breaks Down Oregon’s Ionescu and Sabally

Legendary head coach analyzes former Ducks and projected WNBA top picks

Geno Auriemma, who has won a record 11 women’s basketball national championships, joins Detail for the first time to host two new episodes analyzing the performances of former Oregon players Sabrina Ionescu and Satou Sabally, among the best players in the country and the projected top two selections in Friday’s WNBA Draft.

Produced by Granity Studios and ESPN+, the two new episodes of Detail hosted by Auriemma are part of the ground-breaking sports analysis series created by the late Kobe Bryant. Detail streams exclusively on ESPN+

Ionescu is the only NCAA Division I basketball player to reach 2,000 points, 1,000 assists and 1,000 rebounds in a career and set the all-time record for career triple-doubles with 26, more than twice the total of any other player in men’s or women’s college basketball history. Last month, she was named the unanimous Associated Press women’s basketball player of the year, the first player to receive all 30 votes from the national media panel since UConn’s Breanna Stewart in 2016.

Sabally, who is from Germany, averaged 16.2 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Ducks in her second season at Oregon this year, earning a spot on the All-Pac-12 team, along with several other post-season honors. Although she has one year of college eligibility remaining, Sabally announced in February that she will enter the WNBA Draft.

Ionescu and Sabally led Oregon to the Pac-12 regular season and tournament titles and were poised to lead the No. 2-ranked Ducks on a run for the national championship before the season was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic. If Ionescu and Sabally are selected with the first two picks in the WNBA Draft, it will be only the third time teammates were chosen 1-2, following two pairs of UConn players Sue Bird and Swin Cash in 2002 and Stewart and Moriah Jefferson in 2016.

Both Auriemma and Ionescu were close friends of Bryant and were among seven featured speakers at his memorial service in Los Angeles in February.

“When I was asked to be a part of Kobe’s Detail series before he passed away, I couldn’t say no,” said Auriemma. “I just needed to find the time and the right players to break down. Well, I have the time now, and there are no better players to watch on film than Sabrina and Satou. Sabrina is just a smart, patient player who can do everything. She has a chance to redefine what it means be a point guard in our game. Satou is also a really good player with all the potential to be a really great player.”

Auriemma shows how Ionescu’s outstanding movement without the ball creates scoring opportunities.

Auriemma breaks down the split-second choices that make Sabally an elite player.

In addition to winning 11 national titles, Auriemma has been named the Naismith College Coach of Year eight times and has already been inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame. Auriemma was also head coach of the U.S. Women’s National Basketball team during a seven-year run that included winning the 2012 and 2016 Summer Olympic gold medals and the 2010 and 2014 FIBA World Championships.

Auriemma joins a Detail lineup of hosts that includes two-time Super Bowl champion Peyton Manning analyzing NFL quarterbacks, former UFC two-division champion Daniel Cormier breaking down top UFC fighters, and six-time national champion head coach Nick Saban breaking down college football strategies and concepts from both sides of the ball. In addition, three-time WNBA champion Diana Taurasi, who won three national titles at UConn, is featured in a Detail episode analyzing the NBA’s Klay Thompson.

Detail also includes NBA and college basketball episodes hosted by NBA legend Bryant, the creator of the Detail series and founder of Granity Studios, who was posthumously elected to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame earlier this month.

All 50 episodes of Detail are available exclusively on ESPN+.

