John R. Wooden Award Presented by Wendy’s to Be Revealed on SportsCenter Next Week

Next week on ESPN, several college basketball award winners will be presented live on SportsCenter.

The John R. Wooden Award presented by Wendy’s (Player of the Year – Women) will be presented during the 5 p.m. ET edition of SportsCenter Monday, April 6, with the winner interviewed live on the show. Rutgers women’s head coach C. Vivian Stringer is the recipient of the 2020 John R. Wooden Legends of Coaching Award™, and will also be recognized during the show. Stringer’s 48-year coaching career includes more than 1,000 career wins, leading three different schools to the Final Four, and induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2009.

On Tuesday, April 7, the John R. Wooden Award presented by Wendy’s (Player of the Year – Men) will be announced live on the 5 p.m. SportsCenter. The recipient will be interviewed live on the show.

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame women’s positional awards will also be presented on Monday during SportsCenter (noon) – the Nancy Lieberman Award (Point Guard of the Year), Ann Meyers Drysdale Award (Shooting Guard of the Year), Cheryl Miller Award (Small Forward of the Year), Katrina McClain Award (Power Forward of the Year), and Lisa Leslie Award (Center of the Year).

The men’s positional awards will be presented on Tuesday during SportsCenter (noon) – the Bob Cousy Award (Point Guard of the Year), Jerry West Award (Shooting Guard of the Year), Julius Erving Award (Small Forward of the Year), Karl Malone Award (Power Forward of the Year) and the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award (Center of the Year).

John R. Wooden Award Finalists

Award Nominees John R. Wooden – Men’s Player of the Year Udoka Azubuike (Kansas)

Luka Gorza (Iowa)

Markus Howard (Marquette)

Myles Powell (Seton Hall)

Obi Toppin (Dayton) John R. Wooden – Women’s Player of the Year Lauren Cox (Baylor)

Tyasha Harris (South Carolina)

Ruthy Hebard (Oregon)

Rhyne Howard (Kentucky)

Sabrina Ionescu (Oregon) John R. Wooden Legends of Coaching C. Vivian Stringer (winner)

Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Awards Finalists

Nancy Lieberman Point Guard of the Year Te’a Cooper (Baylor)

Crystal Dangerfield (UConn)

Sabrina Ionescu (Oregon)

Stella Johnson (Rider)

Tyasha Harris (South Carolina) Ann Meyers Drysdale Shooting Guard of the Year Aari McDonald (Arizona)

Haley Gorecki (Duke)

Kathleen Doyle (Iowa)

Dana Evans (Louisville)

Chennedy Carter (Texas A&M) Cheryl Miller Small Forward of the Year Megan Walker (UConn)

Ashley Joens (Iowa State)

Rhyne Howard (Kentucky)

Satou Sabally (Oregon)

Michaela Onyenwere (UCLA) Katrina McClain Power Forward of the Year Lauren Cox (Baylor)

Kiah Gillespie (Florida State)

Naz Hillmon Michigan)

Ruthy Hebard (Oregon)

Bella Alarie (Princeton) Lisa Leslie Center of the Year Olivia Nelson-Ododa (UConn)

Beatrice Mompremier (Miami)

Elissa Cunane (NC State)

Aliyah Boston (South Carolina)

Brittany Brewer (Texas Tech) Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Tre Jones (Duke)

Devon Dotson (Kansas)

Markus Howard (Marquette)

Payton Pritchard (Oregon)

Malachi Flynn (San Diego State) Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Mason Jones (Arkansas)

Kamar Baldwin (Butler)

Ty-Shon Alexander (Creighton)

Anthony Edwards (Georgia)

Myles Powell (Seton Hall) Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year Corey Kispert (Gonzaga)

Jordan Nwora (Louisville)

Precious Achiuwa (Memphis)

Saddiq Bey (Villanova)

Naji Marshall (Xavier) Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Yoeli Childs (BYU)

Obi Toppin (Dayton)

Killian Tillie (Gonzaga)

Jalen Smith (Maryland)

Reggie Perry (Mississippi State) Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year Vernon Carey Jr. (Duke)

Filip Petrusev (Gonzaga)

Luka Garza (Iowa)

Udoka Azubuike (Kansas)

Nathan Knight (William & Mary)

