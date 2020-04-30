SEC Network Debuts For The Culture Presented by Velveeta on May 4, Reflects on the 2019-20 South Carolina Women’s Basketball Season

Includes Interviews with Gamecocks Starters Aliyah Boston, Zia Cooke, Tyasha Harris and Mikiah Herbert Harrigan, South Carolina Head Coach Dawn Staley, Along with ESPN Analysts and Reporters

On Monday, May 4, SEC Network (SECN) will debut For The Culture, a behind the scenes look at the building of an exceptional 2019-20 women’s basketball squad at the University of South Carolina, its iconic head coach Dawn Staley and a staggeringly talented team comprised of two seniors, four experienced returners and the No. 1 recruiting class in the nation. The documentary, slated for 9 p.m. ET, is presented by Velveeta and will be available for replay via the ESPN App.

For the Culture will introduce the team and provide a glimpse into how their leadership, talent and chemistry came together for a magical season that was left unfinished by the COVID-19 pandemic.

South Carolina held the top spot in the nation longer than any other team during the 2019-20 season and the Gamecocks showed the women’s basketball world how a blend of experience and youth could yield success. Unfortunately, world events forced an early curtain call the season and closed the door on a national championship run that to many seemed inevitable up until that point.

The documentary includes interviews with Staley, seniors Tyasha Harris and Mikiah Herbert Harrigan, freshmen Aliyah Boston and Zia Cooke, and ESPN’s Debbie Antonelli, Rebecca Lobo, Carolyn Peck, LaChina Robinson and Holly Rowe. The release date of May 4 has special significance, as it coincides with a milestone birthday for Staley.

Immediately following For the Culture, SECN will re-air South Carolina’s championship victory over Mississippi State in this year’s SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament.

