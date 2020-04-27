“The Last Dance” Delivers Massive Audience for Second Straight Week; Episodes 3 and 4 Average 5.9 Million Viewers

“The Last Dance” continued its momentum on its second night. Episodes 3 and 4 averaged 5.9 million viewers across ESPN & ESPN2 from 9-11 p.m. ET, with episode 3 (9-10 p.m.) averaging 6.1 million viewers and episode 4 (10-11 p.m.) averaging 5.7 million viewers, based on initial Nielsen reporting.

Combined with last week’s premiere episodes, the documentary series now represents the four most-viewed original content broadcasts on ESPN Networks since 2004 and is averaging 6.0 million viewers across its first four episodes based on initial Nielsen reporting. “The Last Dance” accounts for 4 of the 6 most-viewed telecasts among adults 18-34 since sports halted in mid-March.

Episode Average Viewership (ESPN & ESPN2)* Episode 1 (4/19, 9pm) 6,340,000 Episode 2 (4/19, 10pm) 5,792,000 Episode 3 (4/26, 9pm) 6,144,000 Episode 4 (4/26, 10pm) 5,657,000

*Viewership based on initial Nielsen reporting.

Additional Reporting Boosts Viewership for Episodes 1 and Episode 2

With additional reporting now available, episodes 1 & 2 averaged 9,229,000 viewers, showing an additional 3.2 million average viewers – a 52% lift – from time-shifted and on-demand viewing. The new viewership number for episode one is 9,609,000 and episode 2 is 8,850,000. Additional reporting for episodes 3 and 4 will be available this week.

Combining episodes 3 and 4, the Chicago market averaged a 12.6 rating, up +3% versus last week, and remained the top rated local market. Raleigh-Durham (6.0 rating), Greensboro (5.3 rating), Philadelphia (5.3 rating) and Charlotte (5.1 rating) round out the top 5. Detroit averaged a 3.1 rating for episodes 3 and 4, an increase of +37% from episodes 1 and 2.

“The Last Dance” on social:

“The Last Dance” was again the #1 most social program on Sunday, with 4 million interactions across Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

