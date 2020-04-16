The Undefeated Presents Overcome: A Musical Tribute to Sports during the COVID-19 Pandemic by Hip-Hop Artist Easy McCoy  

The Music Video Debuted Today on ESPN’s SportsCenter

The Undefeated Offers Continuing Coverage of COVID-19 and the Pandemic’s Disproportionate impact on the African American community; Plus, Content Previewing the 2020 NFL Draft

The Undefeated, ESPN’s content initiative exploring the intersections of sports, race and culture, debuted a music video today by emerging hip-hop artist Easy McCoy titled Overcome. A musical tribute written and performed by the Portland, Ore.-based indie rapper celebrates the contributions of sports and its stars in the fight against coronavirus.

Overcome opens with news and video clips on the timeline when the “sports world temporarily became a world without sports.” The video then pivots to uplifting storylines featuring athletes who have helped the world cope with the pandemic:

Former NBA star Stephon Marbury discussing his effort to help New York fight COVID-19;

Robert Kraft’s New England Patriots plane airlifting coronavirus masks from China to the U.S.;

Reigning FIFA Women’s Player of the Year Megan Rapinoe discussing the pandemic with U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (via Instagram live);

NBA star Stephen Curry chatting with nurses on the frontline in the fight against the virus (via FaceTime);

Brazilian National Team and Paris St. Germain star Neymar’s million dollar donation towards worldwide fight against the crisis; and more.

The music video Overcome debuted on ESPN’s noon SportsCenter and is available on www.TheUndefeated.com, the digital hub for the sports, race and culture content initiative. The video was shot in Portland and produced by The Undefeated (Video director: Sharon Matthews. Producer: Jeff DiNicola) Click here to watch.

Easy McCoy said: “To be an overcomer, you have to Believe! This was just great to work with ESPN’s The Undefeated on this project during these times, and to give hope and motivation to the world.”

The Undefeated’s Continuing Coverage of COVID-19

The Undefeated continues to cover COVID-19 with a particular focus on the pandemic’s disproportionate impact on the African American community. Recent stories of note:

