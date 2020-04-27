Today on ESPN’s First Take: Basketball Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas Responds to Michael Jordan’s Comments in Sunday’s Edition of “The Last Dance”

Today on ESPN’s First Take, with Stephen A. Smith, Max Kellerman and host Molly Qerim Rose, Basketball Hall of Famer, 12-time NBA All-Star, 2-time NBA Champion and Detroit Pistons legend Isiah Thomas joined the show.

Thomas addressed the comments Michael Jordan made on last night’s edition of ESPN’s “The Last Dance” in regards to Thomas and the Pistons walking off the court at the end of Game 4 of the 1991 Eastern Conference Finals.

“The Last Dance” continues with episodes 5 and 6, Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN and the ESPN App.

