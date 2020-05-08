All ACC: Coaches in Quarantine and Nothing But Net Featured Highlights New Programming on ACC Network May 9-15

ACC Network’s (ACCN), the 24/7 national platform dedicated to ACC sports, May lineup continues with a multitude of programming featuring a variety of sports and classic games. Highlighting the week is an ACCN original All ACC: Coaches In Quarantine and a special edition of Nothing But Net.

All ACC: Coaches In Quarantine

The ACC’s 14 head football coaches sat down with hosts Kelsey Riggs and Jordan Cornette for this 30-minute special that will debut Saturday, May 9 at 6 p.m. All ACC: Coaches In Quarantine takes you off the field to showcase unique personalities, share stories, and provide a rare look at the fun these coaches have when not competing against each other.

Nothing But Net Featured

ACCN will air a special episode of its signature basketball program – Nothing But Net Featured on Tuesday, May 12 at 7 p.m. The hour-long episode will include a unique profile on Florida State men’s basketball head coach Leonard Hamilton, as well as segments on Syracuse’s Tiana Mangakahia, Duke’s Tre Jones, Notre Dame’s Muffet McGraw and Niele Ivey, Louisville, Miami and NC State women’s basketball, and North Carolina men’s basketball.

ACC Championship Sundays

ACC Championship Sundays showcases classics from across all ACC conference tournaments. Sunday’s schedule features a block of games from the 2004, 2006, 2008 and 2019 ACC men’s basketball tournaments, including the 2008 semifinal game between Virginia Tech and North Carolina at 6 p.m. Tyler Hansbrough scored 28 points and made two free throws with three seconds to play to send the Tar Heels to the ACC title game.

National Championship Mondays

Monday’s slate will include national championship winning performances from across a variety of sports including baseball, football, men’s lacrosse and softball. Three straight NCAA Lacrosse Championship wins featuring Duke vs Notre Dame (2010), Virginia vs Maryland (2011) and Duke vs Notre Dame (2014) will air back-to-back-to-back at 1 p.m., 3 p.m., and 5 p.m. respectively, followed by 1186 to Omaha: 2015 Virginia Baseball at 7 p.m., and Virginia’s title winning victory in the 2015 College World Series at 8 p.m.

Classic Games Wednesday

One of college football’s greatest rivalries will be showcased on Wednesday, as back-to-back Florida State vs Miami classic games will air in primetime. The 1991 edition will air at 8 p.m., while the 1993 matchup follows at 10 p.m. The Bowden Dynasty and the acclaimed 30 for 30: The U lead into the doubleheader at 4 p.m., and 6 p.m., respectively. Additionally, ESPN will air the 2002 Florida State/Miami game on Thursday, May 14 at 7 p.m.

The full ACCN schedule for May 9-15 is included below.

ACC Network Programming Schedule May 9-15

Saturday, May 9

Saturday, May 9

12 a.m. CFB: Duke vs Indiana (New Era Pinstripe Bowl, Dec. 26, 2015)

3 a.m. CFB: USC at Boston College (Sept. 13, 2014)

6 a.m. CFB: Clemson at Syracuse (Oct. 13, 2017)

9 a.m. CFB: North Carolina at Virginia Tech (Nov. 21, 2015)

12 p.m. CFB: Duke vs Indiana (New Era Pinstripe Bowl, Dec. 26, 2015)

3 p.m. CFB: USC at Boston College (Sept. 13, 2014)

6 p.m. All ACC: Coaches in Quarantine

6:30 p.m. All ACC: Coaches in Quarantine

7 p.m. CFB: Clemson at Syracuse (Oct. 13, 2017)

10 p.m. CFB: North Carolina at Virginia Tech (Nov. 21, 2015)

Sunday, May 10

12 a.m. MBB: North Carolina vs UMass (1993 Preseason NIT Semifinal)

2 a.m. MBB: Georgia Tech vs North Carolina (2004 ACC Tournament Quarterfinal)

4 a.m. MBB: Boston College vs North Carolina (2006 ACC Tournament Semifinal)

6 a.m. MBB: North Carolina vs Virginia Tech (2008 ACC Tournament Semifinal)

8 a.m. MBB: Virginia vs Florida State (2019 ACC Tournament Semifinal)

10 a.m. SB: North Carolina vs Florida State (2019 ACC Softball Championship)

12 p.m. MBB: North Carolina vs UMass (1993 Preseason NIT Semifinal)

2 p.m. MBB: Georgia Tech vs North Carolina (2004 ACC Tournament Quarterfinal)

4 p.m. MBB: Boston College vs North Carolina (2006 ACC Tournament Semifinal)

6 p.m. MBB: North Carolina vs Virginia Tech (2008 ACC Tournament Semifinal)

8 p.m. MBB: Virginia vs Florida State (2019 ACC Tournament Semifinal)

10 p.m. SB: North Carolina vs Florida State (2019 ACC Softball Championship)

Monday, May 11

12 a.m. Unbelievable: Virginia’s Improbable Path to a Title

1 a.m. CFB: Clemson vs Alabama (2017 CFP National Championship Game)

4 a.m. SB: North Carolina vs Florida State (2019 ACC Softball Championship)

6 a.m. CFB: Clemson vs Alabama (2019 CFP National Championship Game)

8 a.m. 1186 to Omaha: 2015 Virginia Baseball

9 a.m. CFB: Florida State vs Auburn (2014 BCS National Championship Game)

12 p.m. Unbelievable: Virginia’s Improbable Path to a Title

1 p.m. MLAX: Duke vs Notre Dame (2010 NCAA Championship Game)

3 p.m. MLAX: Virginia vs Maryland (2011 NCAA Championship Game)

5 p.m. MLAX: Duke vs Notre Dame (2014 NCAA Championship Game)

7 p.m. 1186 to Omaha: 2015 Virginia Baseball

8 p.m. BB: Virginia vs Vanderbilt (2015 CWS Championship Game)

10 p.m. SB: Florida State vs Washington (2018 WCWS Championship Game)

Tuesday, May 12

12 a.m. MBB: Syracuse vs Louisville (March 16, 2013)

2 a.m. MBB: Duke at Miami (Jan. 23, 2013)

4 a.m. MBB: Boston College at Syracuse (Feb. 19, 2014)

5:30 a.m. MBB: Syracuse at Pitt (Feb. 12, 2014)

7 a.m. Best of Packer and Durham

9 a.m. MBB: Duke at Syracuse (Feb. 1, 2014)

11 a.m. Unbelievable: Virginia’s Improbable Path to a Title

12 p.m. MBB: Syracuse vs Louisville (March 16, 2013)

2 p.m. MBB: Duke at Miami (Jan. 23, 2013)

4 p.m. MBB: Boston College at Syracuse (Feb. 19, 2014)

5:30 p.m. MBB: Syracuse at Pitt (Feb. 12, 2014)

7 p.m. Nothing But Net Featured

8 p.m. Best of Packer and Durham

10 p.m. MBB: Duke at Syracuse (Feb. 1, 2014)

Wednesday, May 13

12 a.m. MBB: Duke at Georgia Tech (2010)

2 a.m. MBB: Miami vs Duke (2010 ACC Tournament Semifinal)

4 a.m. MBB: Louisville at Syracuse (2010)

6 a.m. MBB: Marquette at Syracuse (2010)

8 a.m. MBB: Wake Forest at Virginia Tech (2010)

10 a.m. MBB: North Carolina vs Rhode Island (2010 NIT Semifinal)

12 p.m. MBB: Duke at Georgia Tech (2010)

2 p.m. MBB: Miami vs Duke (2010 ACC Tournament Semifinal)

4 p.m. The Bowden Dynasty

6 p.m. 30 for 30: The U (Part 1)

8 p.m. CFB: Miami at Florida State (1991)

10 p.m. CFB: Miami at Florida State (1993)

Thursday, May 14

12 a.m. WSOC: NC State at Duke (Sept. 22, 2019)

2 a.m. MSOC: Akron at Pitt (Sept. 16, 2019)

4 a.m. VBALL: Michigan at Notre Dame (Sept. 18, 2019)

6 a.m. MSOC: Fordham at Clemson (Sept. 17, 2019)

8 a.m. WSOC: Boston College at Florida State (Sept. 19, 2019)

10 a.m. MSOC: Notre Dame and North Carolina (Sept. 20, 2019)

12 p.m. WSOC: NC State at Duke (Sept. 22, 2019)

2 p.m. MSOC: Akron at Pitt (Sept. 16, 2019)

4 p.m. VBALL: Michigan at Notre Dame (Sept. 18, 2019)

6 p.m. MSOC: Fordham at Clemson (Sept. 17, 2019)

8 p.m. WSOC: Boston College at Florida State (Sept. 19, 2019)

10 p.m. MSOC: Notre Dame and North Carolina (Sept. 20, 2019)

Friday, May 15

12 a.m. MLAX: Hobart at Syracuse (Feb. 28, 2020)

2 a.m. SB: Notre Dame at Duke (Feb. 29, 2020)

4 a.m. Best of Packer and Durham

6 a.m. MLAX: Syracuse at Johns Hopkins (March 7, 2020)

8 a.m. WLAX: Hofstra at Boston College (March 11, 2020)

10 a.m. SB: Western Carolina at Clemson (Feb. 12, 2020)

12 p.m. MLAX: Hobart at Syracuse (Feb. 28, 2020)

2 p.m. SB: Notre Dame at Duke (Feb. 29, 2020)

4 p.m. Best of Packer and Durham

6 p.m. MLAX: Syracuse at Johns Hopkins (March 7, 2020)

8 p.m. WLAX: Hofstra at Boston College (March 11, 2020)

10 p.m. SB: Western Carolina at Clemson (Feb. 12, 2020)

