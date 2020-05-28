All Live KBO League Game Telecasts To Air on ESPN Six Days Per Week Starting June 2

All live KBO League telecasts, including a game per day Tuesday through Sunday, will air on ESPN starting June 2. KBO League games start at 5:30 a.m. ET, Tuesdays through Fridays, 4 a.m. on Saturdays and 1 a.m. on Sundays. The games will continue to stream via the ESPN App and re-airs of the telecasts will continue to air on ESPN2. Game selections and re-air schedules are announced on a week-to-week basis.

As a result, the updated ESPN and ESPN2 daytime programming schedules for Tuesdays through Fridays to 2 p.m. are below.

Tuesday-Friday on ESPN

Time (ET) Telecast 5:30 a.m.– 8:30 a.m. KBO League 8:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. Get Up 10:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m. First Take 12:30 p.m.– 2 p.m. SportsCenter

Tuesday-Friday on ESPN2:

Time (ET) Telecast 6 a.m. – 10 a.m. Golic & Wingo 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Get Up (Re-air) 12 p.m. – 2 p.m. First Take (Re-air)

The Monday lineup will remain in its current form with Get Up starting at 8 p.m., followed by First Take at 10 p.m. and a two-hour midday SportsCenter from 12 p.m.– 2 p.m. All ESPN telecasts are available to stream via the ESPN App.

-30-