Baseball for Breakfast: ESPN Announces KBO League Game Selections for May 12 through May 17

ESPN today announced its KBO League game selections for May 12 through May 17. Selections will be made on a week-to-week basis throughout the 2020 season. All games will air live either on ESPN or ESPN2 and stream via the ESPN App.

The May 12-17 schedule includes seven KBO League teams in action. Karl Ravech and Jon “Boog” Sciambi will continue to handle play-by-pay responsibilities with analysts Eduardo Perez, Jessica Mendoza and Kyle Peterson. They’ll be joined by a variety of special guests, including analyst Tim Kurkjian and reporter Jeff Passan. The schedule and commentator assignments are below.

Date Time (ET) Game Commentators Network Tue, May 12 5:30 a.m. (Live) 2 p.m. (Re-air) KT Wiz vs. NC Dinos Karl Ravech, Eduardo Perez ESPN2, ESPN App Wed, May 13 5:30 a.m. (Live) 2 p.m. (Re-air) SK Wyverns vs. LG Twins Karl Ravech, Eduardo Perez ESPN2, ESPN App Thu, May 14 5:30 a.m. (Live) 2 p.m. (Re-air) SK Wyverns vs. LG Twins Jon “Boog” Sciambi, Eduardo Perez ESPN2, ESPN App Fri, May 15 5:30 a.m. (Live) 2 p.m. (Re-air) Doosan Bears vs. KIA Tigers Jon “Boog” Sciambi, Kyle Peterson ESPN2, ESPN App Sat, May 16 4 a.m. (Live) Doosan Bears vs. KIA Tigers Karl Ravech, Kyle Peterson ESPN, ESPN App Sun, May 17 1 a.m. (Live) Kiwoom Heroes vs. LG Twins Jon “Boog” Sciambi, Jessica Mendoza ESPN, ESPN App

In addition to the game re-airs listed above, all KBO League games on ESPN2 will also re-air leading directly into the next live game telecast.

On May 4, ESPN announced it had reached an agreement with Eclat Media Group to become the exclusive English-language games and highlight home for KBO League in 2020.

