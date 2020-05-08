Baseball for Breakfast: ESPN Announces KBO League Game Selections for May 12 through May 17

BaseballMLB

Baseball for Breakfast: ESPN Announces KBO League Game Selections for May 12 through May 17

Ben Cafardo 7 hours ago

ESPN today announced its KBO League game selections for May 12 through May 17. Selections will be made on a week-to-week basis throughout the 2020 season. All games will air live either on ESPN or ESPN2 and stream via the ESPN App.

The May 12-17 schedule includes seven KBO League teams in action. Karl Ravech and Jon “Boog” Sciambi will continue to handle play-by-pay responsibilities with analysts Eduardo Perez, Jessica Mendoza and Kyle Peterson. They’ll be joined by a variety of special guests, including analyst Tim Kurkjian and reporter Jeff Passan. The schedule and commentator assignments are below.

Date Time (ET) Game Commentators Network
Tue, May 12 5:30 a.m. (Live)

2 p.m. (Re-air)

 KT Wiz vs. NC Dinos Karl Ravech, Eduardo Perez ESPN2, ESPN App
Wed, May 13 5:30 a.m. (Live)

2 p.m. (Re-air)

 SK Wyverns vs. LG Twins Karl Ravech, Eduardo Perez ESPN2, ESPN App
Thu, May 14 5:30 a.m. (Live)

2 p.m. (Re-air)

 SK Wyverns vs. LG Twins Jon “Boog” Sciambi, Eduardo Perez ESPN2, ESPN App
Fri, May 15 5:30 a.m. (Live)

2 p.m. (Re-air)

 Doosan Bears vs. KIA Tigers Jon “Boog” Sciambi, Kyle Peterson ESPN2, ESPN App
Sat, May 16 4 a.m. (Live) Doosan Bears vs. KIA Tigers Karl Ravech, Kyle Peterson ESPN, ESPN App
Sun, May 17 1 a.m. (Live) Kiwoom Heroes vs. LG Twins Jon “Boog” Sciambi, Jessica Mendoza ESPN, ESPN App

 

In addition to the game re-airs listed above, all KBO League games on ESPN2 will also re-air leading directly into the next live game telecast.

On May 4, ESPN announced it had reached an agreement with Eclat Media Group to become the exclusive English-language games and highlight home for KBO League in 2020.

-30-

Tags

Ben Cafardo

I lead communications strategy and execution for ESPN’s NBA, MLB, FIBA and Little League World Series properties. I’m also a proud consumer of all things ESPN.
Close