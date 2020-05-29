Baseball For Breakfast: ESPN’s KBO League Game Selections for June 2-7

ESPN today announced its KBO League game selections for Tuesday, June 2, through Sunday, June 7. ESPN is the exclusive English-language home of KBO League games and highlights and carries six live games per week, including a game per day Tuesday through Sunday. All six games air on ESPN and stream via the ESPN App.

June 2-7 schedule highlights:

Three appearances by the Kiwoom Heroes and two appearances each by the KIA Tigers, LG Twins, Lotte Giants and Hanwha Eagles;

First place NC Dinos (17-3 as of May 29) in action on June 5 vs. the Hanwha Eagles;

Three of the current KBO League home run leaders in action, including Roberto Ramos of the LG Twins (9); Preston Tucker of the KIA Tigers (6); Na-Sung bum of the NC Dinos (6).

All live games on ESPN and re-airs on ESPN2:

Date Time (ET) Game Commentators Tue, June 2 5:30 a.m. (Live on ESPN) 2 p.m. (Re-air on ESPN2) Lotte Giants vs. KIA Tigers Karl Ravech, Eduardo Perez Wed, June 3 5:30 a.m. (Live on ESPN) 2 p.m. (Re-air on ESPN2) Kiwoom Heroes vs. Hanwha Eagles Karl Ravech, Eduardo Perez Thu, June 4 5:30 a.m. (Live on ESPN) 1 p.m. (Re-air on ESPN2) Lotte Giants vs. KIA Tigers Jon “Boog” Sciambi, Eduardo Perez Fri, June 5 5:30 a.m. (Live on ESPN) 2 p.m. (Re-air on ESPN2) NC Dinos vs. Hanwha Eagles Jon “Boog” Sciambi, Kyle Peterson Sat, June 6 4 a.m. (Live on ESPN) LG Twins vs. Kiwoom Heroes Jason Benetti, Jessica Mendoza Sun, June 7 1 a.m. (Live on ESPN) LG Twins vs. Kiwoom Heroes Jason Benetti, Jessica Mendoza

In addition to the re-airs listed above, all KBO League games on ESPN2 will also re-air leading directly into the next live game telecast, starting three hours prior.

Earlier this week, ESPN announced that its KBO League games Tuesday through Friday will air on ESPN starting June 2. They had previously aired on ESPN2. For more information, visit ESPN Press Room.

Recently, ESPN announced it had reached an agreement with Eclat Media Group to provide exclusive English-language coverage of KBO League, South Korea’s most popular sports league, throughout Canada, parts of Latin America, the Caribbean, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and select countries in Asia.

ESPN.com is also documenting the KBO League throughout the season with a dedicated section featuring news updates, power rankings, highlights and more content.

KBO League game selections will continue to be announced on a week-to-week basis.

-30-