Baseball For Breakfast: ESPN’s KBO League Game Selections for May 19-24

ESPN today announced its KBO League game selections for Tuesday, May 19, through Sunday, May 24. ESPN is the exclusive English-language home of KBO League games and highlights and carries six live games per week, including a game per day Tuesday through Sunday. All games air on ESPN or ESPN2 and stream via the ESPN App.

Upcoming schedule highlights:

Seven of ten KBO League teams in action.

teams in action. NC Dinos and Doosan Bears to appear three times and play each other twice.

Hanwha Eagles to make first ESPN appearance

Date Time (ET) Game Commentators Network(s) Tue, May 19 5:30 a.m. (Live) 2 p.m. (Re-air) NC Dinos vs. Doosan Bears Karl Ravech, Eduardo Perez ESPN2, ESPN App Wed, May 20 5:30 a.m. (Live) 2 p.m. (Re-air) LG Twins vs. Samsung Lions Karl Ravech, Eduardo Perez ESPN2, ESPN App Thu, May 21 5:30 a.m. (Live) 1 p.m. (Re-air) NC Dinos vs. Doosan Bears Jon “Boog” Sciambi, Eduardo Perez ESPN2, ESPN App Fri, May 22 5:30 a.m. (Live) 2 p.m. (Re-air) KT Wiz vs. LG Twins Jon “Boog” Sciambi, Kyle Peterson ESPN2, ESPN App Sat, May 23 4 a.m. (Live) Doosan Bears vs. Samsung Lions Karl Ravech, Jessica Mendoza ESPN, ESPN App Sun, May 24 1 a.m. (Live) Hanwha Eagles vs. NC Dinos Jon “Boog” Sciambi, Jessica Mendoza ESPN, ESPN App

In addition to the re-airs listed above, all KBO League games on ESPN2 will also re-air leading directly into the next live game telecast, starting three hours prior.

ESPN.com is also documenting the KBO League throughout the season with a dedicated section featuring news updates, power rankings, highlights and more.

KBO League game selections will continue to be announced on a week-to-week basis.

