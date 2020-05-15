Baseball For Breakfast: ESPN’s KBO League Game Selections for May 19-24

Katie Hughes 9 hours ago

ESPN today announced its KBO League game selections for Tuesday, May 19, through Sunday, May 24. ESPN is the exclusive English-language home of KBO League games and highlights and carries six live games per week, including a game per day Tuesday through Sunday. All games air on ESPN or ESPN2 and stream via the ESPN App.

Upcoming schedule highlights:

  • Seven of ten KBO League teams in action.
  • NC Dinos and Doosan Bears to appear three times and play each other twice.
  • Hanwha Eagles to make first ESPN appearance
Date Time (ET) Game Commentators Network(s)
Tue, May 19 5:30 a.m. (Live)

2 p.m. (Re-air)

 NC Dinos vs. Doosan Bears Karl Ravech, Eduardo Perez ESPN2, ESPN App
Wed, May 20 5:30 a.m. (Live)

2 p.m. (Re-air)

 LG Twins vs. Samsung Lions Karl Ravech, Eduardo Perez ESPN2, ESPN App
Thu, May 21 5:30 a.m. (Live)

1 p.m. (Re-air)

 NC Dinos vs. Doosan Bears Jon “Boog” Sciambi, Eduardo Perez ESPN2, ESPN App
Fri, May 22 5:30 a.m. (Live)

2 p.m. (Re-air)

 KT Wiz vs. LG Twins Jon “Boog” Sciambi, Kyle Peterson ESPN2, ESPN App
Sat, May 23 4 a.m. (Live) Doosan Bears vs. Samsung Lions Karl Ravech, Jessica Mendoza ESPN, ESPN App
Sun, May 24 1 a.m. (Live) Hanwha Eagles vs. NC Dinos Jon “Boog” Sciambi, Jessica Mendoza ESPN, ESPN App

In addition to the re-airs listed above, all KBO League games on ESPN2 will also re-air leading directly into the next live game telecast, starting three hours prior.

ESPN.com is also documenting the KBO League throughout the season with a dedicated section featuring news updates, power rankings, highlights and more.

KBO League game selections will continue to be announced on a week-to-week basis.

