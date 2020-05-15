Baseball For Breakfast: ESPN’s KBO League Game Selections for May 19-24

ESPN today announced its KBO League game selections for Tuesday, May 19, through Sunday, May 24. ESPN is the exclusive English-language home of KBO League games and highlights and carries six live games per week, including a game per day Tuesday through Sunday. All games air on ESPN or ESPN2 and stream via the ESPN App.
Upcoming schedule highlights:
- Seven of ten KBO League teams in action.
- NC Dinos and Doosan Bears to appear three times and play each other twice.
- Hanwha Eagles to make first ESPN appearance
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Commentators
|Network(s)
|Tue, May 19
|5:30 a.m. (Live)
2 p.m. (Re-air)
|NC Dinos vs. Doosan Bears
|Karl Ravech, Eduardo Perez
|ESPN2, ESPN App
|Wed, May 20
|5:30 a.m. (Live)
2 p.m. (Re-air)
|LG Twins vs. Samsung Lions
|Karl Ravech, Eduardo Perez
|ESPN2, ESPN App
|Thu, May 21
|5:30 a.m. (Live)
1 p.m. (Re-air)
|NC Dinos vs. Doosan Bears
|Jon “Boog” Sciambi, Eduardo Perez
|ESPN2, ESPN App
|Fri, May 22
|5:30 a.m. (Live)
2 p.m. (Re-air)
|KT Wiz vs. LG Twins
|Jon “Boog” Sciambi, Kyle Peterson
|ESPN2, ESPN App
|Sat, May 23
|4 a.m. (Live)
|Doosan Bears vs. Samsung Lions
|Karl Ravech, Jessica Mendoza
|ESPN, ESPN App
|Sun, May 24
|1 a.m. (Live)
|Hanwha Eagles vs. NC Dinos
|Jon “Boog” Sciambi, Jessica Mendoza
|ESPN, ESPN App
In addition to the re-airs listed above, all KBO League games on ESPN2 will also re-air leading directly into the next live game telecast, starting three hours prior.
ESPN.com is also documenting the KBO League throughout the season with a dedicated section featuring news updates, power rankings, highlights and more.
KBO League game selections will continue to be announced on a week-to-week basis.
