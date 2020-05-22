Baseball For Breakfast: ESPN’s KBO League Game Selections for May 26-31

ESPN today announced its KBO League game selections for Tuesday, May 26, through Sunday, May 31. ESPN is the exclusive English-language home of KBO League games and highlights and carries six live games per week, including a game per day Tuesday through Sunday. All games air on ESPN or ESPN2 and stream via the ESPN App.

Upcoming schedule highlights:

Six different KBO League teams in action May 26-31;

teams in action May 26-31; Two appearances each by the Samsung Lions, Lotte Giants, Doosan Bears, KT Wiz and Kiwoom Heroes;

KBO League batting leaders in action: Jose Miguel Fernandez (Doosan Bears) hitting .458, Han Dong-min (SK Wyverns) tied for league lead with six home runs.

Date Time (ET) Game Commentators Network(s) Tue, May 26 5:30 a.m. (Live) 2 p.m. (Re-air) Samsung Lions vs. Lotte Giants Jon “Boog” Sciambi, Eduardo Perez ESPN2, ESPN App Wed, May 27 5:30 a.m. (Live) 2 p.m. (Re-air) SK Wyverns vs. Doosan Bears Jon “Boog” Sciambi, Eduardo Perez ESPN2, ESPN App Thu, May 28 5:30 a.m. (Live) 1 p.m. (Re-air) Samsung Lions vs. Lotte Giants Karl Ravech, Eduardo Perez ESPN2, ESPN App Fri, May 29 5:30 a.m. (Live) 2 p.m. (Re-air) KT Wiz vs. Kiwoom Heroes Karl Ravech, Kyle Peterson ESPN2, ESPN App Sat, May 30 4 a.m. (Live) KT Wiz vs. Kiwoom Heroes Jason Benetti, Jessica Mendoza ESPN, ESPN App Sun, May 31 1 a.m. (Live) Lotte Giants vs. Doosan Bears Jason Benetti, Jessica Mendoza ESPN, ESPN App

In addition to the re-airs listed above, all KBO League games on ESPN2 will also re-air leading directly into the next live game telecast, starting three hours prior.

Earlier today, ESPN announced it had reached an agreement with Eclat Media Group to provide exclusive English-language coverage of KBO League, South Korea’s most popular sports league, throughout Canada, parts of Latin America, the Caribbean, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and select countries in Asia.

ESPN.com is also documenting the KBO League throughout the season with a dedicated section featuring news updates, power rankings, highlights and more content.

KBO League game selections will continue to be announced on a week-to-week basis.

-30-