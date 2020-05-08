College Basketball Rewind: ESPN to Air 1984 Classic Featuring North Carolina vs. Maryland

ESPN is taking fans back to the 1983-84 college basketball season this Sunday, May 10, at 3 p.m. ET, with the 1984 matchup between North Carolina and Maryland. The game, played on January 12, 1984, features two All-Americans in Michael Jordan and Sam Perkins, who combined for 47 points, against two-time ACC Player of the Year Len Bias. The Tar Heels won the matchup, defeating the Terrapins 74-62.

Prior to new episodes of “The Last Dance” this Sunday (9 p.m.), ESPN will also air the 1998 NBA All-Star Game at 5 p.m. (Kobe Bryant’s first ASG and Michael Jordan’s final with the Bulls – highlighted in episode 5), followed by reairs of episodes 5 and 6.

ACC Network will carry additional North Carolina classics featuring Michael Jordan on Saturday, May 16. More information on programming will be revealed in the coming days.

-30-