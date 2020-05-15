Don’t Miss 3-Day Weekend, Packer and Durham, the Michael Jordan Carolina Rewind and Football National Championships This Week on ACC Network May 16-22

ACC Network’s (ACCN) May lineup continues with new programming and one-time showings of classic Michael Jordan performances during his college career at North Carolina. Along with Michael Jordan Carolina Rewind on ACCN, highlighting the week is the debut of an ACCN original program 3-Day Weekend and a 12-hour Football National Championships marathon. ACCN is the 24/7 national platform dedicated to ACC sports.

3-Day Weekend

3-Day Weekend features host Jess Roy as she travels to ACC college towns, introducing fans to historic spots, popular restaurants and establishments, while giving viewers a taste of what the area has to offer. The debut episode takes fans to Blacksburg, Va., for incredible food and drink, a horseback ride, the New River and an encounter with presidential turkeys. The 30-minute show premieres Friday, May 22, at 6 p.m. ET

Michael Jordan Carolina Rewind

As previously announced and in cooperation with Raycom Sports, ACCN will exclusively air five North Carolina men’s basketball games from the 1983 and ‘84 seasons spotlighting legendary Tar Heel Michael Jordan on Saturday, May 16. Michael Jordan Carolina Rewind will feature 10 consecutive hours of classic Jordan performances, beginning at noon.

Packer and Durham Special: Jordan at Carolina

Jordan themed programming on ACCN will begin with Packer and Durham Special: Jordan at Carolina on Saturday at 11 a.m. The one-hour show will feature interviews with North Carolina head coach Roy Williams, legendary players Sam Perkins, Muggsy Bogues and Ralph Sampson, and veteran sportscaster Billy Packer.

Football National Championships

Monday’s slate will showcase national championship winning performances from ACC football teams. The 12-hour Football National Championships marathon begins with the 2000 Sugar Bowl featuring Florida State and Virginia Tech at noon. The 2002 Rose Bowl – Miami vs Nebraska follows at 2 p.m., along with Florida State vs Auburn in the 2014 Vizio BCS National Championship game at 4 p.m., and back-to-back Clemson vs Alabama matchups in the 2017 and 2019 CFP National Championship games at 7 and 10 p.m., respectively.

Follow ACCN on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook for additional coverage and complimentary content throughout the week.

ACC Network Programming Schedule May 16-22

*Programming subject to change

Saturday, May 16

Midnight ACC Traditions: Clemson

12:30 a.m. ACC Traditions: Georgia Tech

1 a.m. CFB: Georgia Tech vs Mississippi State (2014 Capital One Orange Bowl, Dec. 31, 2014)

4 a.m. CFB: Florida State at NC State (Oct. 6, 2012)

7 a.m. CFB: Louisville at Clemson (2016)

10 a.m. All Access with Louisville Football

11 a.m. Packer and Durham Special: Jordan at Carolina

Michael Jordan Carolina Rewind

Noon North Carolina vs Wake Forest (Jan. 27, 1983)

2 p.m. North Carolina at Clemson (Feb. 2, 1983)

4 p.m. Virginia at North Carolina (Feb. 10, 1983)

6 p.m. Virginia at North Carolina (Jan. 18, 1984)

8 p.m. Duke at North Carolina (March 3, 1984)

10 p.m. Packer and Durham Special: Jordan at Carolina

11 p.m. Packer and Durham Special: Jordan at Carolina

Sunday, May 17

Midnight ACC Men’s Swimming and Diving Championship (2020)

2 a.m. ACC Women’s Swimming and Diving Championship (2020)

4 a.m. ACC Indoor Track and Field Championship (2020)

6 a.m. ACC Cross Country Championship (2019)

7 a.m. ACC Wrestling Championship (2020)

9 a.m. ACC Field Hockey Championship (2019)

10:30 a.m. ACC Fencing Championship (2020)

Noon ACC Men’s Swimming and Diving Championship (2020)

2 p.m. ACC Women’s Swimming and Diving Championship (2020)

4 p.m. ACC Indoor Track and Field Championship (2020)

6 p.m. ACC Cross Country Championship (2019)

7 p.m. ACC Wrestling Championship (2020)

9 p.m. ACC Field Hockey Championship (2019)

10:30 p.m. ACC Fencing Championship (2020)

Monday, May 18

Midnight CFB: Florida State vs Auburn (2014 Vizio BCS National Championship)

3 a.m. ACC Field Hockey Championship (2019)

4:30 a.m. ACC Fencing Championship (2020)

6 a.m. CFB: Clemson vs Alabama (2019 CFP National Championship)

8 a.m. WSOC: Florida State vs Virginia (2014 NCAA Women’s College Cup Final)

10 a.m. MSOC: Virginia vs UCLA (2014 Men’s College Cup Final)

Noon CFB: Florida State vs Virginia Tech (2000 Sugar Bowl)

2 p.m. CFB: Miami vs Nebraska (2002 Rose Bowl)

4 p.m. CFB: Florida State vs Auburn (2014 Vizio BCS National Championship)

7 p.m. CFB: Clemson vs Alabama (2017 CFP National Championship)

10 p.m. CFB: Clemson vs Alabama (2019 CFP National Championship)

Tuesday, May 19

Midnight MBB: Duke at Boston College (Dec. 9, 2017)

1:30 a.m. MBB: Duke at Syracuse (Feb. 22, 2017)

3:30 a.m. ACC Traditions: Duke

4 a.m. MBB: Duke at North Carolina (March 4, 2017)

6 a.m. MBB: Duke at Virginia Tech (Feb. 26, 2019)

8 a.m. The Class That Saved Coach K

9:30 a.m. Unbelievable: Virginia’s Improbable Path to a Title

10:30 a.m. All Access with Miami Women’s Basketball

11:30 a.m. All Access with Carolina Basketball Episode 6

Noon MBB: Duke at Boston College (Dec. 9, 2017)

1:30 p.m. MBB: Duke at Syracuse (Feb. 22, 2017)

3:30 p.m. ACC Traditions: Duke

4 p.m. MBB: Duke at North Carolina (March 4, 2017)

6 p.m. MBB: Duke at Virginia Tech (Feb. 26, 2019)

8 p.m. The Class That Saved Coach K

9:30 p.m. Unbelievable: Virginia’s Improbable Path to a Title

10:30 p.m. All Access with Miami Women’s Basketball

11:30 p.m. All Access with Carolina Basketball Episode 6

Wednesday, May 20

Midnight MBB: Florida State at Wake Forest (1997)

2 a.m. MBB: North Carolina vs Purdue (1997 Great Alaska Shootout)

4 a.m. MBB: Louisville at Charlotte (1996)

6 a.m. MBB: Duke at Maryland (1996)

8 a.m. MBB: UConn at Syracuse (1997)

10 a.m. MBB: Duke at Georgia Tech (1996)

Noon MBB: Florida State at Wake Forest (1997)

2 p.m. MBB: North Carolina vs Purdue (1997 Great Alaska Shootout)

4 p.m. MBB: Louisville at Charlotte (1996)

6 p.m. MBB: Duke at Maryland (1996)

8 p.m. MBB: UConn at Syracuse (1997)

10 p.m. MBB: Duke at Georgia Tech (1996)

Thursday, May 21

Midnight WSOC: Wake Forest at Louisville (Oct. 3, 2019)

2 a.m. MSOC: Western Michigan at Virginia (Sept. 23, 2019)

4 a.m. MSOC: UNC-Wilmington at North Carolina (Oct. 1, 2019)

6 a.m. MSOC: Georgetown at Louisville (Sept. 24. 2019)

8 a.m. WSOC: Pitt at Miami (Sept. 29, 2019)

10 a.m. MSOC: Notre Dame at NC State (Oct. 4, 2019)

Noon WSOC: Wake Forest at Louisville (Oct. 3, 2019)

2 p.m. MSOC: Western Michigan at Virginia (Sept. 23, 2019)

4 p.m. MSOC: UNC-Wilmington at North Carolina (Oct. 1, 2019)

6 p.m. MSOC: Georgetown at Louisville (Sept. 24. 2019)

8 p.m. WSOC: Pitt at Miami (Sept. 29, 2019)

10 p.m. MSOC: Notre Dame at NC State (Oct. 4, 2019)

Friday, May 22

Midnight BB: USF at Miami (Feb. 26, 2020)

3 a.m. BB: Coastal Carolina at NC State (March 4, 2020)

6 a.m. BB: Pitt at Miami (March 6, 2020)

9 a.m. BB: Illinois State at Florida State (March 11, 2020)

Noon BB: USF at Miami (Feb. 26, 2020)

3 p.m. BB: Coastal Carolina at NC State (March 4, 2020)

6 p.m. 3-Day Weekend

6:30 p.m. 3-Day Weekend

7 p.m. SB: Notre Dame at Duke (Feb. 29, 2020)

9 p.m. BB: Illinois State at Florida State (March 11, 2020)

About ACC Network

Owned and operated by ESPN in partnership with the Atlantic Coast Conference, ACC Network (ACCN) and its digital platform ACCNX is a 24/7 national network dedicated to ACC sports that launched on August 22, 2019. ACCN features regular-season and tournament games from across the conference’s 27 sponsored sports plus a complement of news and information shows and original programming. ESPN has been televising ACC content since 1979 and has exclusive rights to every conference-controlled game across all sports and championships.

Carriage agreements are in place with the following video providers: AT&T U-Verse, AT&T TV NOW, Cox, DIRECTV, DISH Network, Google Fiber, Hulu Live TV, Optimum, Sling TV, Spectrum TV, Suddenlink, TVision, Verizon Fios, YouTube TV, members of the NCTC, NRTC and Vivicast, among others. All ACCN games will also be available on the ESPN app to authenticated subscribers. Fans interested in learning more about ACCN can visit www.GetACCN.com.