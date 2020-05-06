ESPN and ESPN2 to Televise ACL Cornhole Mania 2020 on Saturday, May 9

May’s American Cornhole League (ACL) Pro Invitational Qualifier, ACL Cornhole Mania 2020, will be televised live from Rock Hill, SC this Saturday, May 9. The event will be held at the Rock Hill Sports & Event Center.

The doubles competition at ACL Cornhole Mania 2020 is slated for noon – 2 p.m. ET on ESPN, with singles in primetime on ESPN2 from 6 – 8 p.m.

“We’re excited for the opportunity to televise live sports on our networks for fans to enjoy,” said ESPN executive vice president of programming Burke Magnus. “These past two months, we’ve seen the importance of shared experiences in uniting us all. We look forward to continuing that with the upcoming ACL pro qualifier.”

In recent weeks, the ACL pivoted to virtual and digital competition, with more than 60,000 ACL registered players having the option to compete via ACL Virtual and Facebook Live to keep their skills sharp while staying at home.

“The COVID-19 crisis obviously continues to disrupt everyone’s normal lives,” said Stacey Moore, Commissioner and Founder of the American Cornhole League. “We hope that the resumption of competition will help in some small way by entertaining sports fans at home. We are very grateful for everyone involved that has helped to make this possible – from the City of Rock Hill, S.C. to the South Carolina State Officials to our broadcast partner in ESPN and production team.”

ESPN and the ACL signed a multi-year deal in summer 2017, and the league hosts competitions and tournaments across the amateur, collegiate and professional ranks with thousands of players taking part every year.

About the American Cornhole League (ACL)

The American Cornhole League (ACL), the originators of competitive cornhole, promotes and develops cornhole as a sport for any age and any skill level. With over 350 directors all around the country, the ACL has solidified themselves as the go-to resource for all things cornhole. The organization has established the rules and regulations to govern the sport around the world. The ACL’s global headquarters are in Charlotte, North Carolina. For further information on the ACL or how to become a director, please visit the Company’s website at iplaycornhole.com.