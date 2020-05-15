ESPN and The Undefeated Present ‘House of ‘98’ Virtual Fan Experience

To share: https://bit.ly/363X5ht

Relive the Music and Culture of 1998 to Celebrate the Finale of ‘The Last Dance’

Iconic 90’s Rap and Hip-Hop Live Experiences from A$AP Ferg, BJ The Chicago Kid, Jadakiss, and Lupe Fiasco

To celebrate the conclusion of “The Last Dance,” ESPN and The Undefeated are inviting all fans to relive the music and culture of 1998 in a virtual experience called “House of ’98,” an extension of the ESPN House franchise. A dedicated website – complete with the look and feel of vintage internet – launches today as the destination for this nostalgia-filled immersive experience that will take fans 22 years back in time, all from the safety and comfort of home.

WHERE : www.Houseof98.com

WHEN : Friday-Sunday, May 15-17, 2020

WHAT : Exclusive live experiences featuring iconic 90’s rap and hip-hop music and culture will include the following (subject to change):

Date Time (ET) Platform Details Friday, May 15 3 p.m. @undefeatedespn A$AP Ferg – the rapper and songwriter joins columnist Clinton Yates for a one-on-one conversation Saturday, May 16 7:30 p.m. @undefeatedespn BJ The Chicago Kid – a conversation with SportsCenter anchor (and fellow Chicago native and Bulls fan) Elle Duncan, followed by an acoustic performance of popular hits from the late 90’s 8:30 p.m. @espn Lupe Fiasco – the Chicago hip-hop legend chats with analyst and reporter Maria Taylor Sunday, May 17 6 p.m. @espn Jadakiss – a breakdown of classic 90’s verses and songs of the era

Culture content from The Undefeated includes:

Culture critic Soraya McDonald on the haunting prescience of “Enemy of the State” starring Will Smith

starring Will Smith Culture and sports writer Justin Tinsley on the music of 1998 , with a look at how OutKast, DMX, Janet Jackson, Lauryn Hill, Master P and “Vol. 2” from Jay-Z made this one major year in music

, with a look at how OutKast, DMX, Janet Jackson, Lauryn Hill, Master P and “Vol. 2” from Jay-Z made this one major year in music Senior entertainment writer Kelley Carter on the fledging UPN network and shows like “Moesha” and “In the House”

network and shows like “Moesha” and “In the House” Poet Roger Reeves with a look at Diddy’s inaugural White Party , which first took place in 1998 and continued through 2009, hopping from one exclusive location to the next with a strict all-white dress code

, which first took place in 1998 and continued through 2009, hopping from one exclusive location to the next with a strict all-white dress code Writer and essayist Bruce Britt on artists that challenged the late 90’s gangsta narrative in hip-hop, including rap acts like Jay-Z, Master P, and OutKast

on artists that challenged the in hip-hop, including rap acts like Jay-Z, Master P, and OutKast Culture critic Scoop Jackson on how Michael Jordan’s “last shot” with the Bulls in ’98 started with the shoes.

ESPN worked with R/GA on the concept and design for “House of ’98.” The ESPN House franchise was first introduced in Nashville at the 2019 NFL Draft. ESPN will continue to explore opportunities to bring the ESPN House experience to fans across the country, across key events.

The Undefeated is ESPN’s multiplatform content initiative exploring the intersections of sports, race and culture. The digital hub, TheUndefeated.com, which launched in May 2016, combines innovative long-form and short-form storytelling, investigation, original reporting and provocative commentary to enlighten and entertain African Americans, as well as sports fans seeking a deeper understanding of black athletes, culture and related issues.

-30-