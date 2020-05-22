ESPN Launches Multi-Platform “ESPN’s Greatest All-Time Softball Team Presented by 7Innings Podcast,” Names Top Player in College Softball at Each Position
- Fan Voting Begins Tuesday, May 26, on ESPN.com
- ESPNU to Air Games of Players Featured on the Ballot
- Special Editions of the 7Innings Podcast Throughout Voting, Capped by Special Televised Reveal Show
It’s the middle of May, and under “normal” circumstances The Road to the Women’s College World Series would be rolling out like a welcome mat to the best of the best in college softball, but 2020 has been anything but normal. To celebrate the postseason that WOULD have been, ESPN is launching a two-week, fan-voted ESPN’s Greatest All-Time Softball Team Presented by 7Innings Podcast. Voting begins on Tuesday, May 26, and continues through Saturday, June 6. Catchers will be up first, with voting for a new position opening each day. Each position’s poll will remain open for a total of three days before votes are tallied. In conjunction with the voting, ESPNU will air a slate of games highlighting players included in that day’s voting, with games also available in the ESPN App. The two-week effort will culminate in a televised 7Innings reveal show, with additional details to be announce later.
In the end, the team will consist of the greatest all-time catcher first baseman, second baseman, shortstop, third baseman, three outfielders, a utility player, a left-handed pitcher and a right handed pitcher.
7Innings Podcast
ESPN’s star-studded softball podcast 7Innings, now in its third season, will produce mini audio-pods discussing the players at each position with shorter video versions available via the 7Innings Podcast Twitter handle. The “voice of softball” Beth Mowins continues to lead an all-star cast that includes Jessica Mendoza, Holly Rowe, Jen Schroeder, Amanda Scarborough and Michele Smith.
ESPN.com
In addition to the polling, ESPN.com will also provide softball focused features. Topics include:
- Some of softball’s biggest names discuss who the best pitcher/hitter they faced in their careers
- Missing Oklahoma City and the electric atmosphere of the Women’s College World Series
- The Best Women’s College World Series Games of All-Time
espnW
In addition to content featured on the 7Innings Podcast handles, espnW will also provide content from its platforms throughout the two weeks of voting.
**A similar initiative will take place for college baseball in the lead-up to what would have been the 2020 College World Series. More info to come.**
Schedule of Voting Per Position
|Tue, May 26
|Wed, May 27
|Thu, May 28
|Fri, May 29
|Sat, May 30
|Catchers
|First Base
|Second Base
|Shortstop
|Third base
|Stacey Nuveman
UCLA
|Lauren Chamberlain
Oklahoma
|Sierra Romero
Michigan
|Laura Espinoza
Arizona
|Jessie Warren
Florida State
|Stacie Chambers
Arizona
|Bailey Hemphill
Alabama
|Jenny Dalton
Arizona
|Natasha Watley
UCLA
|Sydney Romero
Oklahoma
|Leah Braatz
Arizona
|Tori Vidales
Texas A&M
|Alex Hugo
Georgia
|Dot Richardson
UCLA
|Kasey Cooper
Auburn
|Kristen Rivera
Washington
|Ali Gardiner
Florida
|Nina Lindenberg
Fresno State
|Sis Bates
Washington
|Andrea Duran
UCLA
|Gillian Boxx
Cal-Berkley
|Shay Knighten
Oklahoma
|Hannah Flippen
Utah
|Delaney Spaulding
UCLA
|Jennifer Brundage
Michigan
|Aubree Munro
Florida
|Sheila Cornell Douty
UCLA
|Sara Pickering
Washington
|Ashley Hansen
Stanford
|Katiyana Mauga
Arizona
|Jessica Shults
Oklahoma
|Amy Chellovold
Alabama
|Julie Smith
Fresno State
|Madison Shipman
Tennessee
|Janice Parks
UCLA
|Shelley Stokes
Fresno State
|Amanda Lorenz
Florida
|Kelsey Stewart
Florida
|Jessie Harper
Arizona
|Krista Donnenwirth
Arizona State
|Tue, June 2
|Wed, June 3
|Fri, June 5
|Sat, June 6
|Outfield
|Utility
|Left-Handed Pitchers
|Right-Handed
Pitchers
|Kelly Kretschman
Alabama
|Lauren Haeger
Florida
|Monica Abbott
Tennessee
|Lisa Fernandez
UCLA
|Haylie McCleney
Alabama
|Rachel Garcia
UCLA
|Cat Osterman
Texas
|Alicia Hollowell
Arizona
|Alison McCutcheon
Arizona
|Ally Carda
UCLA
|Michele Granger
Cal-Berkeley
|Jennie Finch
Arizona
|Jessica Mendoza
Stanford
|Shelby Pendley
Oklahoma
|Keilani Ricketts
Oklahoma
|Danielle Lawrie
Washington
|Leah O’Brien-Amico
Arizona
|Lovieanne Jung
Arizona
|Paige Parker
Oklahoma
|Nancy Evans
Arizona
|Laura Berg
Fresno State
|Amanda Freed
UCLA
|Michele Smith
Oklahoma State
|Keira Goerl
UCLA
|Kaitlin Cochran
Arizona State
|Tairia Mims Flowers
UCLA
|Meghan King
Florida State
|Debbie Doom
UCLA
|Caitlin Lowe
Arizona
|Jackie Traina
Alabama
|Katie Burkhart
Arizona State
|Susie Parra
Arizona
Full Television Schedule
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Player
|Network
|CATCHERS
|Tue, May 26
|6 p.m.
|2002 WCWS Game 7: Oklahoma vs. UCLA
|Stacey Nuveman
|ESPNU
|8 p.m.
|2016 Regular Season College Softball: Florida State vs. Florida
|Aubree Munro
|ESPNU
|10 p.m.
|2013 WCWS Finals Game 1: Tennessee vs. Oklahoma
|Jessica Shults
|ESPNU
|FIRST BASE
|Wed, May 27
|6 p.m.
|2014 NCAA Super Regionals: Tennessee vs. Oklahoma
|Lauren Chamberlain
|ESPNU
|8 p.m.
|2019 NCAA Super Regionals: Alabama vs Arizona State
|Bailey Hemphill
|ESPNU
|10 p.m.
|2009 WCWS Game 12: Alabama vs. Florida
|Ali Gardiner
|ESPNU
|SECOND BASE
|Thu, May 28
|7 p.m.
|2015 WCWS Game 12: LSU vs. Michigan
|Sierra Romero
|ESPNU
|9 p.m.
|2016 Regular Season College Softball: Florida vs. LSU
|Kelsey Stewart
|ESPNU
|11 p.m.
|2016 NCAA Regionals: Kentucky vs. Utah
|Hannah Flippen
|ESPNU
|SHORTSTOP
|Fri, May 29
|6 p.m.
|2018 NCAA Regionals: Washington vs. Minnesota
|Sis Bates
|ESPNU
|8 p.m.
|2015 NCAA Regionals: Texas vs. UCLA
|Delaney Spaulding
|ESPNU
|10 p.m.
|2013 NCAA Super Regionals: Tennessee vs. Alabama
|Madison Shipman
|ESPNU
|THIRD BASE
|Sat. May 30
|6 p.m.
|2006 WCWS Game 8: UCLA vs. Alabama
|Andrea Duran
|ESPNU
|8 p.m.
|2019 NCAA Super Regionals: Oklahoma vs. Northwestern
|Sydney Romero
|ESPNU
|10 p.m.
|2011 Women’s College World Series Finals Game 1: Florida vs. Arizona State
|Krista Donnenwirth
|ESPNU
|OUTFIELD
|Tue, June 2
|6 p.m.
|2009 WCWS Game 2: Arizona State vs. Missouri
|Kaitlin Cochran
|ESPNU
|8 p.m.
|2001 WCWS Game 3: Stanford vs. LSU
|Jessica Mendoza
|ESPNU
|10 p.m.
|2006 WCWS Game 1: Oregon State vs. Arizona
|Caitlin Lowe
|ESPNU
|UTILITY
|Wed, June 3
|6 p.m.
|2015 WCWS Finals Game 3: Florida vs Michigan
|Lauren Haeger
|ESPNU
|8 p.m.
|2012 WCWS Game 12: California vs. Alabama
|Jackie Traina
|ESPNU
|10 p.m.
|2019 WCWS Game 11: Washington vs. UCLA
|Rachel Garcia
|ESPNU
|LEFT-HANDED PITCHERS
|Fri, June 5
|6 p.m.
|2006 WCWS Game 2: Arizona State vs. Texas
|Cat Osterman
|ESPNU
|8 p.m.
|2013 WCWS Game 4: Michigan vs Oklahoma
|Keilani Ricketts
|ESPNU
|10 p.m.
|2008 WCWS Finals Game 1: Texas A&M vs Arizona State
|Katie Burkhurt
|ESPNU
|RIGHT-HANDED PITCHERS
|Sat, June 6
|6 p.m.
|2003 WCWS Championship Game: California vs UCLA
|Keira Goerl
|ESPNU
|8 p.m.
|2009 WCWS Finals Game 2: Florida vs Washington
|Danielle Lawrie
|ESPNU
|10 p.m.
|2001 WCWS Championship Game: UCLA vs Arizona
|Jennie Finch
|ESPNU
-30-
