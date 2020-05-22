ESPN Launches Multi-Platform “ESPN’s Greatest All-Time Softball Team Presented by 7Innings Podcast,” Names Top Player in College Softball at Each Position

Fan Voting Begins Tuesday, May 26, on ESPN.com

ESPNU to Air Games of Players Featured on the Ballot

Special Editions of the 7Innings Podcast Throughout Voting, Capped by Special Televised Reveal Show

It’s the middle of May, and under “normal” circumstances The Road to the Women’s College World Series would be rolling out like a welcome mat to the best of the best in college softball, but 2020 has been anything but normal. To celebrate the postseason that WOULD have been, ESPN is launching a two-week, fan-voted ESPN’s Greatest All-Time Softball Team Presented by 7Innings Podcast. Voting begins on Tuesday, May 26, and continues through Saturday, June 6. Catchers will be up first, with voting for a new position opening each day. Each position’s poll will remain open for a total of three days before votes are tallied. In conjunction with the voting, ESPNU will air a slate of games highlighting players included in that day’s voting, with games also available in the ESPN App. The two-week effort will culminate in a televised 7Innings reveal show, with additional details to be announce later.

In the end, the team will consist of the greatest all-time catcher first baseman, second baseman, shortstop, third baseman, three outfielders, a utility player, a left-handed pitcher and a right handed pitcher.

7Innings Podcast

ESPN’s star-studded softball podcast 7Innings, now in its third season, will produce mini audio-pods discussing the players at each position with shorter video versions available via the 7Innings Podcast Twitter handle. The “voice of softball” Beth Mowins continues to lead an all-star cast that includes Jessica Mendoza, Holly Rowe, Jen Schroeder, Amanda Scarborough and Michele Smith.

ESPN.com

In addition to the polling, ESPN.com will also provide softball focused features. Topics include:

Some of softball’s biggest names discuss who the best pitcher/hitter they faced in their careers

Missing Oklahoma City and the electric atmosphere of the Women’s College World Series

The Best Women’s College World Series Games of All-Time

espnW

In addition to content featured on the 7Innings Podcast handles, espnW will also provide content from its platforms throughout the two weeks of voting.

**A similar initiative will take place for college baseball in the lead-up to what would have been the 2020 College World Series. More info to come.**

Schedule of Voting Per Position

Tue, May 26 Wed, May 27 Thu, May 28 Fri, May 29 Sat, May 30 Catchers First Base Second Base Shortstop Third base Stacey Nuveman

UCLA Lauren Chamberlain

Oklahoma Sierra Romero

Michigan Laura Espinoza

Arizona Jessie Warren

Florida State Stacie Chambers

Arizona Bailey Hemphill

Alabama Jenny Dalton

Arizona Natasha Watley

UCLA Sydney Romero

Oklahoma Leah Braatz

Arizona Tori Vidales

Texas A&M Alex Hugo

Georgia Dot Richardson

UCLA Kasey Cooper

Auburn Kristen Rivera

Washington Ali Gardiner

Florida Nina Lindenberg

Fresno State Sis Bates

Washington Andrea Duran

UCLA Gillian Boxx

Cal-Berkley Shay Knighten

Oklahoma Hannah Flippen

Utah Delaney Spaulding

UCLA Jennifer Brundage

Michigan Aubree Munro

Florida Sheila Cornell Douty

UCLA Sara Pickering

Washington Ashley Hansen

Stanford Katiyana Mauga

Arizona Jessica Shults

Oklahoma Amy Chellovold

Alabama Julie Smith

Fresno State Madison Shipman

Tennessee Janice Parks

UCLA Shelley Stokes

Fresno State Amanda Lorenz

Florida Kelsey Stewart

Florida Jessie Harper

Arizona Krista Donnenwirth

Arizona State Tue, June 2 Wed, June 3 Fri, June 5 Sat, June 6 Outfield Utility Left-Handed Pitchers Right-Handed

Pitchers Kelly Kretschman

Alabama Lauren Haeger

Florida Monica Abbott

Tennessee Lisa Fernandez

UCLA Haylie McCleney

Alabama Rachel Garcia

UCLA Cat Osterman

Texas Alicia Hollowell

Arizona Alison McCutcheon

Arizona Ally Carda

UCLA Michele Granger

Cal-Berkeley Jennie Finch

Arizona Jessica Mendoza

Stanford Shelby Pendley

Oklahoma Keilani Ricketts

Oklahoma Danielle Lawrie

Washington Leah O’Brien-Amico

Arizona Lovieanne Jung

Arizona Paige Parker

Oklahoma Nancy Evans

Arizona Laura Berg

Fresno State Amanda Freed

UCLA Michele Smith

Oklahoma State Keira Goerl

UCLA Kaitlin Cochran

Arizona State Tairia Mims Flowers

UCLA Meghan King

Florida State Debbie Doom

UCLA Caitlin Lowe

Arizona Jackie Traina

Alabama Katie Burkhart

Arizona State Susie Parra

Arizona

Full Television Schedule

Date Time (ET) Game Player Network CATCHERS Tue, May 26 6 p.m. 2002 WCWS Game 7: Oklahoma vs. UCLA Stacey Nuveman ESPNU 8 p.m. 2016 Regular Season College Softball: Florida State vs. Florida Aubree Munro ESPNU 10 p.m. 2013 WCWS Finals Game 1: Tennessee vs. Oklahoma Jessica Shults ESPNU FIRST BASE Wed, May 27 6 p.m. 2014 NCAA Super Regionals: Tennessee vs. Oklahoma Lauren Chamberlain ESPNU 8 p.m. 2019 NCAA Super Regionals: Alabama vs Arizona State Bailey Hemphill ESPNU 10 p.m. 2009 WCWS Game 12: Alabama vs. Florida Ali Gardiner ESPNU SECOND BASE Thu, May 28 7 p.m. 2015 WCWS Game 12: LSU vs. Michigan Sierra Romero ESPNU 9 p.m. 2016 Regular Season College Softball: Florida vs. LSU Kelsey Stewart ESPNU 11 p.m. 2016 NCAA Regionals: Kentucky vs. Utah Hannah Flippen ESPNU SHORTSTOP Fri, May 29 6 p.m. 2018 NCAA Regionals: Washington vs. Minnesota Sis Bates ESPNU 8 p.m. 2015 NCAA Regionals: Texas vs. UCLA Delaney Spaulding ESPNU 10 p.m. 2013 NCAA Super Regionals: Tennessee vs. Alabama Madison Shipman ESPNU THIRD BASE Sat. May 30 6 p.m. 2006 WCWS Game 8: UCLA vs. Alabama Andrea Duran ESPNU 8 p.m. 2019 NCAA Super Regionals: Oklahoma vs. Northwestern Sydney Romero ESPNU 10 p.m. 2011 Women’s College World Series Finals Game 1: Florida vs. Arizona State Krista Donnenwirth ESPNU OUTFIELD Tue, June 2 6 p.m. 2009 WCWS Game 2: Arizona State vs. Missouri Kaitlin Cochran ESPNU 8 p.m. 2001 WCWS Game 3: Stanford vs. LSU Jessica Mendoza ESPNU 10 p.m. 2006 WCWS Game 1: Oregon State vs. Arizona Caitlin Lowe ESPNU UTILITY Wed, June 3 6 p.m. 2015 WCWS Finals Game 3: Florida vs Michigan Lauren Haeger ESPNU 8 p.m. 2012 WCWS Game 12: California vs. Alabama Jackie Traina ESPNU 10 p.m. 2019 WCWS Game 11: Washington vs. UCLA Rachel Garcia ESPNU LEFT-HANDED PITCHERS Fri, June 5 6 p.m. 2006 WCWS Game 2: Arizona State vs. Texas Cat Osterman ESPNU 8 p.m. 2013 WCWS Game 4: Michigan vs Oklahoma Keilani Ricketts ESPNU 10 p.m. 2008 WCWS Finals Game 1: Texas A&M vs Arizona State Katie Burkhurt ESPNU RIGHT-HANDED PITCHERS Sat, June 6 6 p.m. 2003 WCWS Championship Game: California vs UCLA Keira Goerl ESPNU 8 p.m. 2009 WCWS Finals Game 2: Florida vs Washington Danielle Lawrie ESPNU 10 p.m. 2001 WCWS Championship Game: UCLA vs Arizona Jennie Finch ESPNU

-30-

Kimberly Elchlepp at [email protected] or 860-424-2923; @kimelchlepp