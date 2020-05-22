ESPN Launches Multi-Platform “ESPN’s Greatest All-Time Softball Team Presented by 7Innings Podcast,” Names Top Player in College Softball at Each Position

ESPN Launches Multi-Platform “ESPN’s Greatest All-Time Softball Team Presented by 7Innings Podcast,” Names Top Player in College Softball at Each Position

Kimberly Elchlepp 3 hours ago

  • Fan Voting Begins Tuesday, May 26, on ESPN.com
  • ESPNU to Air Games of Players Featured on the Ballot
  • Special Editions of the 7Innings Podcast Throughout Voting, Capped by Special Televised Reveal Show

It’s the middle of May, and under “normal” circumstances The Road to the Women’s College World Series would be rolling out like a welcome mat to the best of the best in college softball, but 2020 has been anything but normal. To celebrate the postseason that WOULD have been, ESPN is launching a two-week, fan-voted ESPN’s Greatest All-Time Softball Team Presented by 7Innings Podcast. Voting begins on Tuesday, May 26, and continues through Saturday, June 6. Catchers will be up first, with voting for a new position opening each day. Each position’s poll will remain open for a total of three days before votes are tallied. In conjunction with the voting, ESPNU will air a slate of games highlighting players included in that day’s voting, with games also available in the ESPN App. The two-week effort will culminate in a televised 7Innings reveal show, with additional details to be announce later.

In the end, the team will consist of the greatest all-time catcher first baseman, second baseman, shortstop, third baseman, three outfielders, a utility player, a left-handed pitcher and a right handed pitcher.

7Innings Podcast
ESPN’s star-studded softball podcast 7Innings, now in its third season, will produce mini audio-pods discussing the players at each position with shorter video versions available via the 7Innings Podcast Twitter handle. The “voice of softball” Beth Mowins continues to lead an all-star cast that includes Jessica Mendoza, Holly Rowe, Jen Schroeder, Amanda Scarborough and Michele Smith.

ESPN.com
In addition to the polling, ESPN.com will also provide softball focused features. Topics include:

  • Some of softball’s biggest names discuss who the best pitcher/hitter they faced in their careers
  • Missing Oklahoma City and the electric atmosphere of the Women’s College World Series
  • The Best Women’s College World Series Games of All-Time

espnW
In addition to content featured on the 7Innings Podcast handles, espnW will also provide content from its platforms throughout the two weeks of voting.

**A similar initiative will take place for college baseball in the lead-up to what would have been the 2020 College World Series. More info to come.**

Schedule of Voting Per Position

Tue, May 26 Wed, May 27 Thu, May 28 Fri, May 29 Sat, May 30
Catchers First Base Second Base Shortstop Third base
Stacey Nuveman
UCLA  		 Lauren Chamberlain
Oklahoma 		Sierra Romero
Michigan 		Laura Espinoza
Arizona		 Jessie Warren
Florida State
Stacie Chambers
Arizona 		Bailey Hemphill
Alabama  		 Jenny Dalton
Arizona 		Natasha Watley
UCLA 		 Sydney Romero
Oklahoma
Leah Braatz
Arizona 		Tori Vidales
Texas A&M		 Alex Hugo
Georgia 		Dot Richardson
UCLA 		 Kasey Cooper
Auburn
Kristen Rivera
Washington		 Ali Gardiner
Florida 		Nina Lindenberg
Fresno State 		Sis Bates
Washington		 Andrea Duran
UCLA
Gillian Boxx
Cal-Berkley 		Shay Knighten
Oklahoma 		Hannah Flippen
Utah		 Delaney Spaulding
UCLA		 Jennifer Brundage
Michigan
Aubree Munro
Florida 		Sheila Cornell Douty
UCLA  		 Sara Pickering
Washington  		 Ashley Hansen
Stanford 		Katiyana Mauga
Arizona
Jessica Shults
Oklahoma		 Amy Chellovold
Alabama 		Julie Smith
Fresno State 		Madison Shipman
Tennessee		 Janice Parks
UCLA
Shelley Stokes
Fresno State 		Amanda Lorenz
Florida 		Kelsey Stewart
Florida 		Jessie Harper
Arizona 		Krista Donnenwirth
Arizona State
Tue, June 2 Wed, June 3 Fri, June 5 Sat, June 6  
Outfield Utility Left-Handed Pitchers Right-Handed
Pitchers		  
Kelly Kretschman
Alabama 		Lauren Haeger
Florida 		Monica Abbott
Tennessee		 Lisa Fernandez
UCLA		  
Haylie McCleney
Alabama 		Rachel Garcia
UCLA 		Cat Osterman
Texas 		Alicia Hollowell
Arizona 		 
Alison McCutcheon
Arizona 		Ally Carda
UCLA		 Michele Granger
Cal-Berkeley		 Jennie Finch
Arizona 		 
Jessica Mendoza
Stanford 		Shelby Pendley
Oklahoma 		Keilani Ricketts
Oklahoma 		Danielle Lawrie
Washington 		 
Leah O’Brien-Amico
Arizona		 Lovieanne Jung
Arizona 		Paige Parker
Oklahoma 		Nancy Evans
Arizona		  
Laura Berg
Fresno State 		Amanda Freed
UCLA		 Michele Smith
Oklahoma State		 Keira Goerl
UCLA		  
Kaitlin Cochran
Arizona State 		Tairia Mims Flowers
UCLA		 Meghan King
Florida State		 Debbie Doom
UCLA		  
Caitlin Lowe
Arizona 		Jackie Traina
Alabama 		Katie Burkhart
Arizona State 		Susie Parra
Arizona		  

Full Television Schedule

Date Time (ET) Game Player Network
CATCHERS
Tue, May 26 6 p.m. 2002 WCWS Game 7: Oklahoma vs. UCLA Stacey Nuveman ESPNU
  8 p.m. 2016 Regular Season College Softball: Florida State vs. Florida Aubree Munro ESPNU
  10 p.m. 2013 WCWS Finals Game 1: Tennessee vs. Oklahoma Jessica Shults ESPNU
FIRST BASE
Wed, May 27 6 p.m. 2014 NCAA Super Regionals: Tennessee vs. Oklahoma Lauren Chamberlain ESPNU
  8 p.m. 2019 NCAA Super Regionals: Alabama vs Arizona State Bailey Hemphill ESPNU
  10 p.m. 2009 WCWS Game 12: Alabama vs. Florida Ali Gardiner ESPNU
SECOND BASE
Thu, May 28 7 p.m. 2015 WCWS Game 12: LSU vs. Michigan Sierra Romero ESPNU
  9 p.m. 2016 Regular Season College Softball: Florida vs. LSU Kelsey Stewart ESPNU
  11 p.m. 2016 NCAA Regionals: Kentucky vs. Utah Hannah Flippen ESPNU
SHORTSTOP
Fri, May 29 6 p.m. 2018 NCAA Regionals: Washington vs. Minnesota Sis Bates ESPNU
  8 p.m. 2015 NCAA Regionals: Texas vs. UCLA Delaney Spaulding ESPNU
  10 p.m. 2013 NCAA Super Regionals: Tennessee vs. Alabama Madison Shipman ESPNU
THIRD BASE
Sat. May 30 6 p.m. 2006 WCWS Game 8: UCLA vs. Alabama Andrea Duran ESPNU
  8 p.m. 2019 NCAA Super Regionals: Oklahoma vs. Northwestern Sydney Romero ESPNU
  10 p.m. 2011 Women’s College World Series Finals Game 1: Florida vs. Arizona State Krista Donnenwirth ESPNU
OUTFIELD
Tue, June 2 6 p.m. 2009 WCWS Game 2: Arizona State vs. Missouri Kaitlin Cochran ESPNU
  8 p.m. 2001 WCWS Game 3: Stanford vs. LSU Jessica Mendoza ESPNU
  10 p.m. 2006 WCWS Game 1: Oregon State vs. Arizona Caitlin Lowe ESPNU
UTILITY
Wed, June 3 6 p.m. 2015 WCWS Finals Game 3: Florida vs Michigan Lauren Haeger ESPNU
  8 p.m. 2012 WCWS Game 12: California vs. Alabama Jackie Traina ESPNU
  10 p.m. 2019 WCWS Game 11: Washington vs. UCLA Rachel Garcia ESPNU
LEFT-HANDED PITCHERS
Fri, June 5 6 p.m. 2006 WCWS Game 2: Arizona State vs. Texas Cat Osterman ESPNU
  8 p.m. 2013 WCWS Game 4: Michigan vs Oklahoma Keilani Ricketts ESPNU
  10 p.m. 2008 WCWS Finals Game 1: Texas A&M vs Arizona State Katie Burkhurt ESPNU
RIGHT-HANDED PITCHERS
Sat, June 6 6 p.m. 2003 WCWS Championship Game: California vs UCLA Keira Goerl ESPNU
  8 p.m. 2009 WCWS Finals Game 2: Florida vs Washington Danielle Lawrie ESPNU
  10 p.m. 2001 WCWS Championship Game: UCLA vs Arizona Jennie Finch ESPNU

