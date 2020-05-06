ESPN Revisits Classic PGA Championship Final Rounds in May 14-15 Salute

(Photo courtesy of PGA of America)

ESPN will salute the PGA Championship with encore presentations of final rounds from four memorable editions of the major golf championship on Thursday and Friday, May 14-15, including five hours in prime time on May 15.

The salute will include revisiting Tiger Woods’ first PGA Championship win in 1999 and Rory McIlroy’s dramatic clinching of the iconic Wanamaker Trophy in 2014.

The airdates for ESPN’s PGA Championship salute coincide with the dates ESPN and ESPN+ would have been televising the first two rounds of this year’s event before it was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The event has been rescheduled to Aug. 6-9 at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco and live coverage will air on ESPN Networks and ESPN+.

The salute includes:

2017 PGA Championship (Thursday, May 14, noon ET, ESPN2)

At Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C., Justin Thomas won his first major championship at a longtime PGA TOUR venue that was hosting its first major. Thomas won by two strokes over a three-way tie involving Patrick Reed, Francesco Molinari and Louis Oosthuizen.

2014 PGA Championship (Thursday, May 14, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2)

After a drama-filled final round that saw multiple players with a chance at victory, Rory McIlroy won his second major of the year, beating Phil Mickelson by one stroke at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Ky.

1999 PGA Championship (Friday, May 15, 7 p.m., ESPN2)

In his breakout year, 23-year-old Tiger Woods backed up his victory in the Masters by winning his second major, holding off Sergio Garcia at Medinah (IL) Country Club.

2019 PGA Championship (Friday, May 15, 9:30 p.m., ESPN2)

With victory seemingly wrapped up when he started the final round up seven strokes, Brooks Koepka survived a furious charge by Dustin Johnson for a two-shot win at Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, N.Y. The win was Koepka’s second straight in the PGA Championship.

In 2018, ESPN and the PGA of America announced a new, 11-year agreement to bring the PGA Championship to ESPN and ESPN+ beginning in 2020, with exclusive live coverage of the first and second rounds to appear across ESPN networks and ESPN+, the leading direct-to-consumer sports streaming service. For the third and final rounds, ESPN networks and ESPN+ will have multiple hours of live coverage throughout the morning, leading into the CBS telecast later in the day, while ESPN+ will continue with featured groups and featured hole coverage during the weekend afternoon windows.

The full PGA Championship Salute television schedule:

Date Time (ET) Event Network Thu., May 14 Noon p.m. 2017 PGA Championship Final Round ESPN2 2:30 p.m. 2014 PGA Championship Final Round ESPN2 Fri., May 15 7 p.m. 1999 PGA Championship Final Round ESPN2 9:30 p.m. 2019 PGA Championship Final Round ESPN2

