ESPN Salutes Racing’s Biggest Day with Monaco Grand Prix, Indianapolis 500 Encore Presentations

On what is traditionally the biggest day of the year in motorsports, ESPN will salute the Monaco Grand Prix and the Indianapolis 500 with encore presentations of some classic editions of the two iconic racing events on Sunday, May 24.

Over a 15-hour period beginning at 6 a.m. ET, the salute will include encore airings of the 2018 and 2019 editions of the Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix as well as ABC’s presentations of the 2006, 2011 and 2014 runnings of the Indianapolis 500. In addition, the day will have four hours of competition in the F1 Esports Virtual Grand Prix Series.

The tribute includes (all on ESPN2):

6 a.m. – 2018 Monaco Grand Prix

Daniel Ricciardo, driving for Red Bull Racing, overcomes an engine issue to beat Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel, with Lewis Hamilton coming home in third place. The winner also ran much of the race with only six of eight gears working.

8:30 a.m. – 2019 Monaco Grand Prix

In the 66th edition of the race as part of the F1 championship, Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes beats the Ferrari of Sebastian Vettel by only 2.6 seconds, with Valtteri Botas giving Mercedes two of the top three finishing positions.

11 a.m. – F1 Esports Virtual Grand Prix

Some current Formula 1 drivers will participate in the F1 Esports Virtual Grand Prix. The three-hour window will include the live Virtual Monaco Grand Prix, a live pro exhibition on the virtual Monaco circuit and a live Virtual Monaco Formula 2 race. Also included will be highlights from the recent Virtual Spanish Grand Prix. The series gives fans the chance to watch Formula 1 races virtually, despite the ongoing COVID-19 situation.

3 p.m. – 2006 Indianapolis 500

In the 90th Indy 500, Sam Hornish Jr. passes rookie Marco Andretti coming to the line to score his first and only Indy 500 win. It was the first time in history that a driver had made a winning pass on the last lap of the race and at the time was the second-closest finish ever.

5 p.m. – 2011 Indianapolis 500

The 100th Anniversary Indianapolis 500 ends with a surprise as J.R. Hildebrand, leading on the last lap, crashes into the wall exiting the fourth turn, opening the door for Dan Wheldon to slip by for his second Indy 500 victory.

7 p.m. – 2014 Indianapolis 500

One of the most competitive runnings of the Indy 500 features 34 lead changes among 11 drivers with Ryan Hunter-Reay passing Helio Castroneves on the last lap and taking the checkered flag in the second-closest finish in race history.

Live Formula 1 racing will air on ESPN and ABC when competition resumes later this year. On the heels of double-digit television viewership growth in the United States over the past two seasons, ESPN and Formula 1 forged a new agreement last fall that will keep the Championship on ESPN and ABC through 2022. F1 returned to the ESPN networks in 2018.

SCHEDULE FOR ESPN2 MOTORSPORTS TRIBUTE – SUNDAY, MAY 24

Time (ET) Event Series Network 6 a.m. 2018 Monaco Grand Prix, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo Formula 1 ESPN2 8:30 a.m. 2019 Monaco Grand Prix, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo Formula 1 ESPN2 11 a.m. F2 Virtual Racing – Monaco (Live) Formula 2 ESPN2 Noon F1 Esports Monaco Pro Exhibition (Live) F1 Esports ESPN2 1 p.m. F1 Esports Virtual Monaco Grand Prix (Live) F1 Esports ESPN2 2:30 p.m. F1 Esports Virtual Spanish Grand Prix (encore) F1 Esports ESPN2 3 p.m. 2006 Indianapolis 500, Indianapolis Motor Speedway IndyCar Series ESPN2 5 p.m. 2011 Indianapolis 500, Indianapolis Motor Speedway IndyCar Series ESPN2 7 p.m. 2014 Indianapolis 500, Indianapolis Motor Speedway IndyCar Series ESPN2

All telecasts will also stream live on the ESPN App.

-30-

Media contact: [email protected]