ESPN Teams with Peloton for First Ever Pro-Athlete All-Star Ride

Hour-long Special to Air Saturday, May 30, at Noon ET, on ESPN

Men’s Division: Mike Golic, Jr., Matt Grevers, Gordon Hayward, Booger McFarland, Rory McIlroy, Kyle Rudolph, Justin Thomas & Bubba Watson

Women’s Division: Victoria Azarenka, Allyson Felix, Morgan Pressel, Monica Puig, Colleen Quigley, Kyla Ross, Michele Smith & Dawn Staley

ESPN will air Peloton’s first ever All-Star Ride on Saturday, May 30, featuring 16 pro-athlete participants (eight male and eight female) from across the sports landscape, all of whom are current Peloton members. The ride will air on ESPN at noon ET and consist of two 20-minute classes, with Peloton instructor Alex Toussaint leading the men’s division and Robin Arzon teaching the women’s division. The rider with the highest output number (the combination of a rider’s cadence and resistance) in each of the two rides will be declared the winner for his or her respective division. If the participating pro athletes collectively reach an output of 3,000, Peloton will donate one million meals to the Food Bank for New York City. ESPN’s Ryan Ruocco and Peloton instructor Ally Love will provide commentary for the one-hour special.

The Peloton All-Star Ride will be available for Peloton members on-demand on the Peloton Bike or App after the show airs, allowing them to ride alongside the pros on the interactive leaderboard.

The celebrity lineup-up includes stars from the worlds of professional golf, tennis, swimming, track and field, NFL, NBA, women’s college basketball, collegiate gymnastics and fastpitch softball. Among the riders are a total of 25 Olympic medals, a Grand Slam Winner, NCAA Champions, a two-time Masters winner and a two-time Super Bowl Champion. Riders representing the men’s and women’s divisions are as follows:

Men’s Division

Mike Golic, Jr.: ESPN analyst and former Notre Dame Football standout

Matt Grevers: Six-time Olympic medalist, American swimmer

Gordon Hayward: NBA All-Star currently with the Boston Celtics

Booger McFarland: ESPN analysts and two-time NFL Super Bowl Champion

Rory McIlroy: Current No. 1 golfer in the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) and member of both the European and PGA Tours

Kyle Rudolph: Two-time Pro Bowl tight-end for the Minnesota Vikings

Justin Thomas: 12-time PGA Tour event winner and current No. 4 ranked golfer in the world (OWGR)

Bubba Watson: 12-time PGA Tour event winner, two-time Masters Champion (2012, '14)

Women’s Division

Victoria Azarenka: Professional tennis player with 20 WTA wins and two Grand Slam singles titles (Australian Open 2012, ’13)

Allyson Felix: An American track and field sprinter who is tied for the most decorated female Olympian in track and field history with nine medals and is the most decorated athlete, male or female, in World Athletics Championships history with 18 career medals

Morgan Pressel: Professional golfer on the LPGA Tour and was the youngest player ever to qualify for the U.S. Women's Open (2001)

Monica Puig: Professional tennis player and the reigning Olympic gold medalist

Colleen Quigley: Professional American middle-distance runner and 2016 Olympian, 2015 NCAA Champion in Steeplechase

Kyla Ross: A gymnast who won team gold in the 2012 Summer Olympics as a member of the "Fierce Five," also the first gymnast to become an Olympic, World and NCAA Champion

Michele Smith: ESPN analyst and former international and Women's National Team fastpitch softball player who won gold at the 1996 and 2000 Summer Olympics

Dawn Staley: Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame basketball player and coach, current head coach of the South Carolina women's basketball team that took home the 2017 NCAA National Championship

