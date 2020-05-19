ESPN to Air Never-Before-Seen Cinematic Production of the Iconic 1998 NBA Finals Game 6 This Wednesday

Game 6: The Movie Airs Exclusively on ESPN This Wednesday

Tyrese Haliburton, Doc Rivers, Penny Hardaway and Randy Moss to Join The Jump This Week

New Episodes of NBA Countdown Available on YouTube This Week

ESPN Radio to Re-Air Game 6 of the 2016 NBA Finals

Tonight at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, ESPN commentator, Stephen A. Smith, will host After the Dance with Stephen A. Smith: A SportsCenter Special to discuss the biggest takeaways from the 10-part ESPN docuseries The Last Dance. Special guests and NBA legends, including Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer Magic Johnson, will join Smith during the show.

On Wednesday, May 20, beginning at 9 p.m., ESPN will exclusively televise Game 6: The Movie – an unprecedented cinematic production of 1998 NBA Finals Game 6, featuring exclusive, never-before-seen game footage captured by five different NBA Entertainment cameras.

ESPN will re-air episode 9 of The Last Dance prior to Game 6: The Movie at 7 p.m., followed by episode 10 at 8 p.m.

Prior to the Game 6: The Movie debut, Hoop Streams will be live on Twitter and the ESPN App beginning at 6:30 p.m. with host Cassidy Hubbarth, and analysts Kendrick Perkins, and Amin Elhassan to reflect on the final episodes of The Last Dance and Game 6 of the 1998 NBA Finals. All shows will be available on YouTube upon conclusion of the live show.

The Jump, ESPN’s NBA news and discussion show led by host Rachel Nichols, airs Monday through Friday at 3 p.m., featuring a cast of high-profile analysts, reporters and special guests. This week Nichols is expected to be joined by projected No. 7 NBA Draft pick, Tyrese Haliburton, LA Clippers coach, Doc Rivers, four-time NBA All-Star and Memphis men’s basketball coach, Penny Hardaway, and six-time NFL Pro Bowler, Randy Moss.

This Week’s Cast:

Monday – Rachel Nichols, Richard Jefferson, Tracy McGrady

Tuesday – Rachel Nichols, Jay Williams, Brian Windhorst

Wednesday – Rachel Nichols, Jackie MacMullan, Kendrick Perkins

Thursday – Rachel Nichols, Kendrick Perkins, Paul Pierce

Friday – Rachel Nichols, Richard Jefferson, Zach Lowe

New episodes of NBA Countdown will be available on ESPN’s YouTube page Tuesdays and Thursdays with host Maria Taylor and analysts Jalen Rose, Paul Pierce and Jay Williams.

NBA Countdown’s “I Love 90’s Basketball” YouTube series continues this week as ESPN analysts and commentators reflect on the NBA moments that made them love basketball in the 90s. This week’s edition highlights players who occasionally got the best of Michael Jordan.

ESPN’s morning debate show First Take, with Stephen A. Smith, Max Kellerman and host Molly Qerim Rose, will continue to count down the top 15 current players in the NBA. The First Take Primetime Players ranking – which was compiled in collaboration with many of ESPN’s NBA experts – continues Wednesday-Friday this week, revealing 8-6. The segments also include interviews with analysts as well as current and former players. Jimmy Butler (15), Kyrie Irving (14), Paul George (13), Russell Westbrook (12), Joel Embiid (11), Nikola Jokic (10) and Damian Lillard (9) have been announced thus far.

ESPN Radio will re-air Game 6 of the 2016 NBA Finals Sunday, May 24, at 8 p.m., hosted by play-by-play commentator Marc Kestecher. In Game 6, LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers defeated the Golden State Warriors, forcing a Game 7 after trailing the series 3-1.

