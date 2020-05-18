ESPN To Exclusively Televise Game 6: The Movie This Wednesday

ESPN will exclusively televise Game 6: The Movie – an unprecedented cinematic production of 1998 NBA Finals Game 6, one of the most iconic games in NBA history. The special game telecast will air this Wednesday, May 20, at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN and stream via the ESPN App. It will follow encore presentations of ESPN Films’ The Last Dance episodes 9 and 10.

ESPN’s Game 6: The Movie telecast will feature exclusive, never-before-seen game footage captured by five different NBA Entertainment cameras, presenting new and innovative views of the historic game. It will feature the original commentary provided for the live game telecast by Bob Costas, Isiah Thomas, Doug Collins, Ahmad Rashad and Jim Gray. Game 6: The Movie on ESPN also marks the first time that the legendary game has been available to watch in high-definition.

Connor Schell, ESPN Executive Vice President, Content:

“Rarely, if ever, do you have the opportunity to showcase one of the most storied games in NBA history in an innovative, new presentation that includes never-before-seen material that takes fans further inside the action. Game 6: The Movie is an exciting, creative way to deliver even more enjoyment to basketball fans after reliving the journey of the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls in The Last Dance. This material, which was captured on film, has existed in the NBA archives for 22 years and we are very grateful to our colleagues at NBA Entertainment and Winik Media for this incredible opportunity.”

David Denenberg, NBA Senior Vice President, Global Media Distribution & Business Affairs:

“We are thrilled to partner with ESPN to provide NBA fans with unique footage of one of the legendary games in league history.”

Gregg Winik, Winik Media CEO & Executive Producer of Game 6: The Movie:

“It’s not often sports fans get the chance to view an entire game in a truly cinematic form. Viewers will now have that opportunity. The film footage paired with the original telecast commentary creates a unique multi-media experience the likes of which have never been seen before. Now that the world intimately knows The Last Dance cast of characters, Game 6: The Movie is the perfect epilogue.”

1998 NBA Finals Game 6 is widely considered one of the most dramatic games in NBA history. It’s best remembered for Michael Jordan’s game-winning shot to secure the Chicago Bulls’ sixth NBA Championship in eight years with a victory over the Utah Jazz. NBA Finals Game 6 and the entire 1998 Chicago Bulls season is covered extensively in the ESPN Films breakout docuseries, The Last Dance.

Game 6: The Movie will air at 9 p.m. ET, following The Last Dance episode 9 at 7 p.m. ET and episode 10 at 8 p.m. ET.

