ESPN to Nationally Televise 2020 MLB Draft June 10-11

ESPN today, in conjunction with Major League Baseball, announced it will nationally televise the 2020 MLB Draft on Wednesday, June 10, and Thursday, June 11. The first round will air June 10, from 7 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. ET on ESPN and the second round through fifth round will air June 11, from 5 p.m. – 11 p.m. ET on ESPN2. In total, ESPN platforms will carry nearly 10 hours of live MLB Draft coverage. The event will also stream via the ESPN App.

In addition, ESPN Deportes will exclusively televise day one of the 2020 MLB Draft in Spanish from 7-10:30 p.m. ET on June 10.

Veteran ESPN baseball commentator Karl Ravech will host ESPN’s coverage of the MLB Draft at ESPN’s Bristol, Conn. studios alongside ESPN MLB Insider and draft expert Kiley McDaniel. Additionally, several ESPN MLB and college baseball commentators will contribute to coverage remotely, including Chris Burke, Jessica Mendoza, Jeff Passan, Eduardo Perez and Kyle Peterson.

ESPN’s MLB Draft coverage highlights to include:

Cameras with General Manager or select personnel of all 30 MLB Clubs;

Jessica Mendoza conducts one-on-one interviews with several of the top players available in this year’s event in a series of videos packages;

conducts one-on-one interviews with several of the top players available in this year’s event in a series of videos packages; Keith Olbermann’s essay on the top MLB players ever drafted after the fifth round.

ESPN.com is also documenting the MLB Draft with a special coverage section that includes McDaniel’s mock drafts.

This marks the first time ESPN has produced the MLB Draft since 2008 when the event was held at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. ESPN also produced the 2007 event at the same location.

