ESPN to Re-Air the Star-Studded 1998 NBA All-Star Game Tonight

ESPN’s Best of the NBA presented by State Farm series continues with re-airs of legendary NBA games and performances on ESPN and ABC. Wednesday night’s ESPN doubleheader begins at 7 p.m. ET with Game 2 of the 2011 NBA Finals. The Dallas Mavericks, led by Dirk Nowitzki, make a 15-point comeback to tie up the series against the Miami Heat and the “Big Three”, ending the Heat’s 9-game home winning postseason streak. At 9:30 p.m., ESPN will re-air the star-studded 1998 NBA All-Star Game, Michael Jordan’s final All-Star appearance where he earned his third All-Star MVP title. The game also marked Kobe Bryant’s first All-Star appearance where he ended the game with 18 points, the second highest scorer in the game behind Jordan.

Prior to the doubleheader, Hoop Streams will be live on Twitter and the ESPN App beginning at 6:30 p.m. with host Cassidy Hubbarth and analysts Kendrick Perkins and Amin Elhassan to preview Wednesday’s classic NBA doubleheader. NBA Champion Jason Kidd, who played in both games, will join the show to reflect on the 2011 NBA Finals and the 1998 NBA All-Star Game. All shows will be available on YouTube upon conclusion of the live show.

On Saturday at 2 p.m., ABC will rewind to Game 6 of the 2015 NBA Finals where Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors defeat LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers, winning their first NBA title in 40 years and bringing the city of Oakland its first major league sports championship since 1989. Later that evening, beginning at 8 p.m., ABC will show Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals, where the Cavaliers defeat the Warriors for the third straight game, bringing Cleveland its first NBA title and becoming the first team to overcome a 3-1 series deficit in the Finals.

Best of the NBA presented by State Farm returns to ABC Sunday at 3 p.m. with Game 5 of the 2017 NBA Finals. The Golden State Warriors defeat LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers, earning Kevin Durant his first NBA Championship and his first Finals MVP award.

ESPN will air the 1998 NBA All-Star Game again on Sunday at 5 p.m.

Episodes 7 and 8 of The Last Dance, the 10-part docuseries chronicling Michael Jordan and the 1990s Chicago Bulls, air Sunday, May 10 beginning at 9 p.m. Episode 7 highlights Jordan’s brief retirement after the Bulls won their third straight title in 1993. As Jordan pursued a career in baseball, the Bulls won 55 games without him during the 1993-94 season, with Scottie Pippen now the biggest star on the team. In episode 8, Jordan returns to the NBA and the Bulls pick up where they left off.

Prior to new episodes of The Last Dance, ESPN Radio will broadcast Game 4 of the 1998 NBA Finals where the Chicago Bulls defeat the Utah Jazz to extend their lead in the series to 3-1. The encore presentation tips off at 5 p.m., leading into ESPN Radio’s The Last Dance preview show, Countdown to the Dance, at 8 p.m.

The remote in-home edition of NBA Countdown will be available on ESPN’s YouTube page Tuesdays and Thursdays with host Maria Taylor and analysts Jalen Rose, Paul Pierce and Jay Williams.

NBA Countdown’s “I Love 90’s Basketball” YouTube series continues this week as ESPN analysts and commentators reflect on NBA moments that made them love basketball in the 90s. This week, the cast will discuss Michael Jordan’s defensive skills and debate his ranking on the all-time defenders list.

The Jump, ESPN’s NBA news and discussion show led by host Rachel Nichols featuring high-profile analysts, reporters and special guests, airs Monday through Friday at 3 p.m.

