ESPN Wins 15 Medals at the 2020 New York Festivals TV & Film Awards

Network’s Creative Services & Production Operations Groups Received a Combined 6 Gold, 3 Silver & 6 Bronze

Michael Skarka 6 hours ago

ESPN received significant recognition at April’s 2020 New York Festivals TV & Film Awards, a global event designed to honor content in all lengths and forms. The creative services and production operations groups won a combined 15 medals across a variety of categories.

“These groups consistently produce impactful content that significantly adds to ESPN’s overall presentation of key productions and events,” said Jodi Markley, executive vice president, content operations and creative services. “Having that work honored by the industry is a meaningful tribute to the dedicated, collaborative effort by all involved.”

ESPN’s creative services team, along with the production operations group, won seven medals, including four Gold for content tied to the ACC Network, NBA and NFL. The network’s edit operations team specifically, was awarded an additional 8 medals. The two Gold spotlighted the team’s work with E:60 and the Special Olympics World Games.

Watch highlights of the ESPN content here.

Creative Services & Production Operations

Category Title Award
Best Animation ACC Network on ESPN Gold
Best Production Design/Art Direction NBA Countdown – Christmas Gold
Sports Programs Opens & Titles Monday Night Football Open Gold
Best Animation NFL on ESPN Gold
Best Graphic Design America’s Heroes Silver
Best Animation SEC Network Silver
Animation: Promotion/Open & IDs US Open: A New York Luau Bronze

Edit Operations

Category Title Award
Streaming Esports E:60 “2-Player” Gold
Best Editing Special Olympics World Games Rollout – “The Best Ideas” Gold
Best Sports Documentary Concrete Rose Silver
Editing: Promotion/Open & IDs 2018 Jimmy V Tease – “Cancer Is…” Bronze
Sports Program Open & Titles 2019 NFL Draft Open Bronze
Best Editing “Dave and Drago” – All Seasons Bronze
Documentary Biography/Profiles “An Angel Found Her Wings” Bronze
Animation: Promotion/Open IDs US Open: A New York Luau Bronze

Media Contact: Michael Skarka at 860-766-1342 or [email protected]

