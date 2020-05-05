ESPN Wins 15 Medals at the 2020 New York Festivals TV & Film Awards
Network’s Creative Services & Production Operations Groups Received a Combined 6 Gold, 3 Silver & 6 Bronze
ESPN received significant recognition at April’s 2020 New York Festivals TV & Film Awards, a global event designed to honor content in all lengths and forms. The creative services and production operations groups won a combined 15 medals across a variety of categories.
“These groups consistently produce impactful content that significantly adds to ESPN’s overall presentation of key productions and events,” said Jodi Markley, executive vice president, content operations and creative services. “Having that work honored by the industry is a meaningful tribute to the dedicated, collaborative effort by all involved.”
ESPN’s creative services team, along with the production operations group, won seven medals, including four Gold for content tied to the ACC Network, NBA and NFL. The network’s edit operations team specifically, was awarded an additional 8 medals. The two Gold spotlighted the team’s work with E:60 and the Special Olympics World Games.
Watch highlights of the ESPN content here.
Creative Services & Production Operations
|Category
|Title
|Award
|Best Animation
|ACC Network on ESPN
|Gold
|Best Production Design/Art Direction
|NBA Countdown – Christmas
|Gold
|Sports Programs Opens & Titles
|Monday Night Football Open
|Gold
|Best Animation
|NFL on ESPN
|Gold
|Best Graphic Design
|America’s Heroes
|Silver
|Best Animation
|SEC Network
|Silver
|Animation: Promotion/Open & IDs
|US Open: A New York Luau
|Bronze
Edit Operations
|Category
|Title
|Award
|Streaming Esports
|E:60 “2-Player”
|Gold
|Best Editing
|Special Olympics World Games Rollout – “The Best Ideas”
|Gold
|Best Sports Documentary
|Concrete Rose
|Silver
|Editing: Promotion/Open & IDs
|2018 Jimmy V Tease – “Cancer Is…”
|Bronze
|Sports Program Open & Titles
|2019 NFL Draft Open
|Bronze
|Best Editing
|“Dave and Drago” – All Seasons
|Bronze
|Documentary Biography/Profiles
|“An Angel Found Her Wings”
|Bronze
|Animation: Promotion/Open IDs
|US Open: A New York Luau
|Bronze
