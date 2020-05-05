ESPN Wins 15 Medals at the 2020 New York Festivals TV & Film Awards

ESPN received significant recognition at April’s 2020 New York Festivals TV & Film Awards, a global event designed to honor content in all lengths and forms. The creative services and production operations groups won a combined 15 medals across a variety of categories.

“These groups consistently produce impactful content that significantly adds to ESPN’s overall presentation of key productions and events,” said Jodi Markley, executive vice president, content operations and creative services. “Having that work honored by the industry is a meaningful tribute to the dedicated, collaborative effort by all involved.”

ESPN’s creative services team, along with the production operations group, won seven medals, including four Gold for content tied to the ACC Network, NBA and NFL. The network’s edit operations team specifically, was awarded an additional 8 medals. The two Gold spotlighted the team’s work with E:60 and the Special Olympics World Games.

Creative Services & Production Operations

Category Title Award Best Animation ACC Network on ESPN Gold Best Production Design/Art Direction NBA Countdown – Christmas Gold Sports Programs Opens & Titles Monday Night Football Open Gold Best Animation NFL on ESPN Gold Best Graphic Design America’s Heroes Silver Best Animation SEC Network Silver Animation: Promotion/Open & IDs US Open: A New York Luau Bronze

Edit Operations

Category Title Award Streaming Esports E:60 “2-Player” Gold Best Editing Special Olympics World Games Rollout – “The Best Ideas” Gold Best Sports Documentary Concrete Rose Silver Editing: Promotion/Open & IDs 2018 Jimmy V Tease – “Cancer Is…” Bronze Sports Program Open & Titles 2019 NFL Draft Open Bronze Best Editing “Dave and Drago” – All Seasons Bronze Documentary Biography/Profiles “An Angel Found Her Wings” Bronze Animation: Promotion/Open IDs US Open: A New York Luau Bronze

