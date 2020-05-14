ESPN2 & ESPN App to Air Red Bull Homestretch Featuring Travis Pastrana, Alexander Rossi, Kris Bryant and More

WHAT: ESPN will air the newly announced virtual racing series, Red Bull Homestretch, on Thursdays at noon ET starting today, May 14 through June 18. This week will air on the ESPN app and ESPN.com, with the rest of the series LIVE on ESPN2 and the ESPN app with encore presentations on ESPN and ESPN 2.

The racing may be virtual, but the fun won’t be when Red Bull Homestretch tears off the line – this isn’t a “serious” sim racing series that recreates the look and feel of real-world motorsports, as the vibe will be less about winning races and more about having a good time while playing Gran Turismo Sport on PlayStation 4.

Produced by Red Bull Media House, the playful take on the virtual race trend will pit real-world drivers from multiple disciplines – rally, rallycross, IndyCar, motocross and more – against those with no race experience at all, including notable celebrities, musicians, athletes and media personalities.

ESPN’s telecast of the Red Bull Homestretch race series is part of its commitment to bringing the sports community together through its #oneteam initiative.

WHO: Red Bull Homestretch will feature 10 drivers each week, with the majority of the lineup comprised of pros from various race disciplines who would never share a track in the real world. These drivers will be joining from around the globe and include:

17-time X Games medalist and rallycross/rally phenom Travis Pastrana

9x World Rally Champion and racing legend Sébastien Loeb

IndyCar driver and Indy 500 winner Alexander Rossi

IndyCar driver James Hinchcliffe

2019 World Rallycross and 2018 Nitro Rallycross champion Timmy Hansen

Off-road driver and 3x Baja 500 winner Bryce Menzies

Motocross/supercross champion Ken Roczen

Former F1, NASCAR, IndyCar and current rallycross driver Scott Speed

Chicago Cub Third Baseman Kris Bryant

WHEN: Today, May 14 at noon ET on the ESPN app and ESPN.com

Thursdays from May 21 through June 18 at noon ET on ESPN2 and the ESPN app

Encore presentations on ESPN and ESPN2

WHERE: ESPN2, the ESPN app and ESPN.com

-30-

About Esports at ESPN

ESPN has a long history of delivering live programming, coverage and content to esports fans. It televised and streamed the Overwatch League playoffs and Grand Finals alongside Disney XD in addition to televising the EA SPORTS Madden NFL 18 Championship Series with Disney XD. In 2019, ESPN Events hosted the first-ever Collegiate Esports Championship at Comicpalooza in Houston and also put on two owned and operated events featuring EA’s Apex Legends in conjunction with The ESPYS and X Games Minneapolis 2019. The network also delivered the Street Fighter V World Championship and Super Smash Bros. for Wii U from Evo 2017, as well as hosted the X Games Rocket League Invitational from X Games Minneapolis 2017, and the FIFA Ultimate Team Championship Series across ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN3. In 2016, ESPN2 aired the Capcom Cup 2016 Street Fighter V Final in December, the Street Fighter V World Championship in July, and the Madden NFL 16 Championship from EA Play in June. In addition, ESPN X Games teamed up with Xbox to bring Halo 5: Guardians to X Games Aspen 2016, as part of the Halo World Championship Tour.

Since 2016, ESPN.com has also delivered year-round coverage through a dedicated esports vertical featuring some of the most voices in esports. Previously, ESPN3 carried live coverage of BlizzCon and The International Dota 2 Championships in 2014 and 2015, as well as the 2014 League of Legends tournament. The network also previously delivered exclusive live coverage of Heroes of the Dorm in 2015 and 2016, with the final airing live on ESPN2, and the 2015 tournament being the first ever live, televised coverage of a collegiate esports event for ESPN.

About Red Bull Media House

Red Bull Media House is an award-winning, globally distributed multi-platform media company on a mission to inspire with ‘beyond the ordinary’ stories – both direct-to-consumer and through partnerships. With a focus on sports, culture and lifestyle content, Red Bull Media House offers a wide range of premium media products across TV, mobile, digital, audio, and print. Red Bull Media House produces and licenses a broad selection of global live broadcast events, compelling and inspirational local storytelling with original short and long-form programming as well as feature films from around the world. www.redbullmediahouse.com

