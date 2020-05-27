ESPN’s Best of the NBA Presented by State Farm Wednesday Night Doubleheaders Continues Tonight

ABC to Re-air Game 1 of the 2018 NBA Finals

ESPN Radio to Re-Air Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals

In this week’s Best of the NBA presented by State Farm series, ESPN will re-air two historic NBA games, both occurring on the final night of the 2015-16 regular season. Beginning at 7 p.m. ET, ESPN will re-air the Golden State Warriors’ record-setting win. The Warriors defeated the Memphis Grizzlies to finish the regular season with 73 wins, breaking the 72-game winning record set by the 1996 Chicago Bulls. At 9:30 p.m., ESPN revisits Kobe Bryant’s epic Staples Center performance during the final game of his NBA career.

Hoop Streams will be live on Twitter and the ESPN App beginning at 6:15 p.m. with host Cassidy Hubbarth, and analysts Kendrick Perkins and Amin Elhassan to reflect on the Best of the NBA presented by State Farm doubleheader. All shows will be available on YouTube upon conclusion of the live show.

On Saturday, May 30 at 2 p.m., ABC will re-air Game 1 of the 2018 NBA Finals where the Golden State Warriors defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers in overtime despite LeBron James’ 51-point performance.

The Jump, ESPN’s NBA news and discussion show led by host Rachel Nichols, airs Monday through Friday at 3 p.m., featuring a cast of high-profile analysts, reporters and special guests.

This Week’s Cast:

Monday – Rachel Nichols, Zach Lowe, Paul Pierce

Tuesday – Rachel Nichols, Kendrick Perkins, Brian Windhorst

Wednesday – Rachel Nichols, Paul Pierce, Jay Williams

Thursday – Rachel Nichols, Zach Lowe, Richard Jefferson

Friday – Rachel Nichols, Richard Jefferson, Kendrick Perkins

An all-new episode of NBA Countdown will be available on ESPN’s YouTube channel this Thursday with host Maria Taylor and analysts Jalen Rose, Paul Pierce and Jay Williams.

NBA Countdown’s “I Love 90’s Basketball” YouTube series continues this week as ESPN analysts and commentators reflect on the NBA moments that made them love basketball in the 90s. This week’s edition will highlight eleven-time NBA All-Star and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley.

Past episodes:

I Love 90s Basketball: Pippen dunking on Ewing, 1996 NBA draft

I Love 90s Basketball: Michael Jordan Edition

I Love 90s Basketball: Michael Jordan Edition, Part 2

I Love 90s Basketball: Michael Jordan’s greatest dunks

I Love ’90s Basketball: Michael Jordan dominating on defense

I Love 90s Basketball: Michael Jordan’s mind games

ESPN Radio will re-air Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals Sunday, May 31, at 8 p.m., hosted by play-by-play commentator Marc Kestecher. In Game 7, LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers defeated the Golden State Warriors for the third straight game, bringing Cleveland its first NBA title and becoming the first team to overcome a 3-1 series deficit in the NBA Finals.

Top ESPN NBA Headlines

Which superstars and teams will be in the NBA bubble? That debate is heating up

NBPA’s Michele Roberts says players really want to play, need level of certainty

Dunks, game winners and a TD pass: Our favorite play of the season for all 30 teams

Five NBA things I like and don’t like, including the Chicago Bulls’ premature end

George Hill is spending the NBA hiatus on his 850-acre ranch with zebras, kangaroos and wildebeest

More NBA digital content is available on the NBA section of ESPN.com.

All ESPN programming is available to stream on the ESPN App.

-30-