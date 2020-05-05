ESPN’s Expanded Weekday Lineup Features 11 Consecutive Hours of Live & Quick Turnaround Original Studio Programming Beginning May 11

Beginning Monday, May 11, ESPN will debut an expanded weekday lineup featuring 11 consecutive hours of live and quick turnaround original studio programming.

The expanded daily slate features a 30-minute edition of First Take Extra at 3:30 p.m. ET, highlighting the best conversations from that morning’s First Take. That will be followed by a one-hour block of three, 20-minute shows. Jalen & Jacoby gets underway at 4 p.m., followed by the daily return of Highly Questionable (4:20 p.m.) and Around the Horn (4:40 p.m.). The afternoon schedule will culminate with two hours of ESPN’s signature news and information show, SportsCenter, at 5 p.m. which will also include Pardon the Interruption segments at approximately 5:30 p.m.

This adds to ESPN’s existing live and quick turnaround weekday lineup from 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. with Get Up, First Take, SportsCenter, NFL Live and The Jump.

“We are thrilled that sports fans will again be able to watch these popular weekday shows on ESPN,” said Ilan Ben-Hanan, senior vice president, programming and acquisitions. “Working closely with our colleagues on innovative new production approaches, we are proud to showcase 11 consecutive hours of new compelling content daily.”

A live edition of SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt will conclude each day on ESPN, beginning at 11 p.m., for a total of 12 hours of daily, original programming on the network. Many shows will continue to be at least partially produced remotely, including commentators appearing on camera from home.

ESPN’s 11-Hour Live/Quick Turnaround Weekday Lineup (Beginning May 11)

Time (ET) Show 8 a.m. Get Up 10 a.m. First Take 12 p.m. SportsCenter 2 p.m. NFL Live 3 p.m. The Jump 3:30 p.m. First Take Extra 4 p.m. Jalen & Jacoby 4:20 p.m. Highly Questionable 4:40 p.m. Around the Horn 5 p.m. SportsCenter (Includes Pardon The Interruption)

*All also available on the ESPN App

-30-

Media Contact: Michael Skarka at 860-766-1342 or [email protected]