ESPNU Presents “HBCU Day” Programming Block on Saturday as Part of The Undefeated’s Celebration of 2020 Graduates at Historically Black Colleges and Universities

ESPNU will celebrate “HBCU Day” on Saturday, May 23, with more than 10 hours of programming that highlights Historically Black Colleges and Universities. Beginning at 12:30 p.m. ET, the network will feature women’s volleyball, men’s basketball and college football games from the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) and Southwestern Conference (SWAC), the two leading HBCU college conferences.

ESPNU’s “HBCU Day” programming is an extension of #UndefeatedHBCUDay on The Undefeated, ESPN’s content initiative focused on the intersections of sports, race and culture. The Undefeated will feature videos, written texts, digital shows and more on Saturday across its social accounts and curated on www.TheUndefeated.com in celebration of HBCU graduates in the Class of 2020.

ESPNU “HBCU Day” – Saturday, May 23

Time (ET) Match (Original Air Date) 12:30 p.m. 2019 SWAC Women’s Volleyball Championship – Alabama State vs. Prairie View

(Nov. 24, 2019)

In a dominating 3-0 win over Prairie View, Alabama State won the conference championship for the fourth consecutive time. 2 p.m. 2019 MEAC Women’s Volleyball Championship – Morgan State vs. Howard

(Nov. 24, 2019)

The Howard University Bison clinched their fifth straight conference championship title, beating Morgan State 3-2 at Howard’s Burr Gymnasium for an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. 4 p.m. 2020 MEAC College Basketball – North Carolina A&T vs. North Carolina Central

(March 5, 2020)

North Carolina Central rallied after being down double-digits for an 86-80 victory over their in-state conference rivals. 6 p.m. 2019 MEAC College Football – Florida A&M vs. South Carolina State

(Oct. 12, 2019)

Trailing 0-14 against the South Carolina State Bulldogs, Florida A&M quarterback Ryan Stanley threw for a career-high 427 yards in a come-from-behind 42-38 victory in Orangeburg, S.C. 9 p.m. 2019 SWAC College Football – Alcorn State vs. Grambling

(Nov. 9, 2019)

In a home game at Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium, the Grambling Tigers handed Alcorn State its first conference loss of the season, 19-16.

-30-