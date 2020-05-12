Fans Have Spoken! ESPN to Air Encore of “Mr. November” 2001 World Series Game to Celebrate Derek Jeter’s Hall of Fame Career

Joe Torre joins BBTN Live ahead of MLB Encore Tuesdays

Full Slate of KBO League Games Includes Defending Korea Series Champion Doosan Bears In Action Twice

ESPN is celebrating the Hall of Fame career of New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter on the Tuesday, May 12, presentation of MLB Encore Tuesdays. Fans voted from a selection of five classic Jeter games to select the game of the week. The winning selection is Jeter’s iconic “Mr. November” performance from the 2001 World Series Game 4, when the captain hit a walk-off home run just after midnight on Nov. 1, giving the Yankees a win in the first World Series game ever played in November. MLB Encore Tuesdays begins at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN and the ESPN App.

Special Assistant to the Commissioner, National Baseball Hall-of-Famer and former Yankees manager Joe Torre will join BBTN Live at 7:30 p.m. to discuss his memories of managing the epic “Mr. November” game with host Clinton Yates and ESPN Senior MLB Writer Ian O’Connor. BBTN Live precedes MLB Encore Tuesdays on ESPN’s Twitter and YouTube platforms and the ESPN App.

ESPN is exclusively televising six live KBO League regular-season games in English each week. Seven KBO League teams are in action this week on ESPN and ESPN2, including the Defending Champion Doosan Bears, who visit the KIA Tigers both Friday and Saturday. Jon “Boog” Sciambi will be on the call Friday morning at 5:30 a.m. on ESPN2 with ESPN Baseball Analyst Kyle Peterson. Peterson returns to call Saturday’s game at 4 a.m. on ESPN with Play-by-Play Commentator Karl Ravech.

The SK Wyverns and the LG Twins play back-to-back days at 5:30 a.m. on ESPN2. Perez, a leading analyst for ESPN’s international baseball coverage, will call both games, joined by Ravech on Wednesday and Sciambi on Thursday.

The LG Twins host the Kiwoom Heroes at 1 a.m. on Sunday on ESPN, with Sciambi and Olympic Gold Medalist and ESPN MLB Analyst Jessica Mendoza on the call.

Kurkjian’s daily “Baseball Fix” series continues this week with stories tied to the day in MLB history. Tuesday, Kurkjian discusses the toughness of Yogi Berra. Wednesday, he remembers Walter Johnson, whose name is everywhere, including Kurkjian’s alma mater. Sunday, he describes some of the great reasons why some baseball players chose their numbers.

Upcoming ESPN KBO League Live and Re-Air Schedule:

Date Time (ET) Game Commentators Network Tue, May 12 5:30 a.m. (Live) 2 p.m. (Re-air) KT Wiz vs. NC Dinos Karl Ravech, Eduardo Perez ESPN2, ESPN App Wed, May 13 5:30 a.m. (Live) 2 p.m. (Re-air) SK Wyverns vs. LG Twins Karl Ravech, Eduardo Perez ESPN2, ESPN App Thu, May 14 5:30 a.m. (Live) 2 p.m. (Re-air) SK Wyverns vs. LG Twins Jon “Boog” Sciambi, Eduardo Perez ESPN2, ESPN App Fri, May 15 5:30 a.m. (Live) 2 p.m. (Re-air) Doosan Bears vs. KIA Tigers Jon “Boog” Sciambi, Kyle Peterson ESPN2, ESPN App Sat, May 16 4 a.m. (Live) Doosan Bears vs. KIA Tigers Karl Ravech, Kyle Peterson ESPN, ESPN App Sun, May 17 1 a.m. (Live) Kiwoom Heroes vs. LG Twins Jon “Boog” Sciambi, Jessica Mendoza ESPN, ESPN App

