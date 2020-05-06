It’s Gonna be #MAYhem: ESPN Networks Air Slate of College Softball in Honor of Typical Postseason Play

During what would have been college softball conference championship week, ESPN will air nearly 20 softball games across ESPNU, ACC Network and SEC Network. The schedule will be highlighted by various regular season matchups, the 2015 Women’s College World Series (WCWS) championship game, 2019 ACC Championship and six games from this year’s St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational.

2020 St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational

Although there was an abrupt end to the 2020 spring sports season, the St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational kicked off regular season play with 40 games over 4 days. On Wednesday, May 6, six of those 40 games will be available on ESPNU beginning at noon ET with Virginia Tech vs. Oklahoma State. The remaining games include:

Kansas vs. Missouri | 2 p.m.

Georgia vs. UCLA | 4 p.m.

Oklahoma State vs. Alabama | 6 p.m.

UCLA vs. Florida State | 8 p.m.

South Carolina vs. Washington | 10 p.m.

2015 Women’s College World Series (WCWS)

In 2015, the WCWS championship series came down to a game three between Michigan and the 2014 national champions the Florida Gators. The game will be available on SEC Network on Thursday, May 7, at 10 p.m. and Saturday, May 9, at 7 p.m.

SEC Network Fan Vote

Every week, SEC Network is featuring ‘Friday Fan Night,’ showcasing an SEC softball game determined by SEC fans around the world.

On Wednesdays, SEC Network will host a Twitter poll for fans to choose their favorite games based on theme. Each Twitter poll will be open from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. ET for SEC faithful to weigh in. The winning game will air on Friday, May 8, at 7p.m, and again at 2 a.m. on Saturday, May 9.

This week’s fan vote deals with rivalries and includes:

April 19, 2019 | Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State (Game 1 of DH) Ole Miss won 21-0 in five innings April 27, 2019 | Georgia vs. South Carolina Georgia scores twice in the top of the 8th to take down South Carolina April 20, 2019 | Alabama vs. Florida Alabama completed series sweep over No. 6 Florida February 13, 2020 | Missouri vs. Kansas “Border War” win 8-0



ACC Network

The 2019 ACC Championship game between North Carolina and Florida State will air on Sunday, May 10, at 10 p.m., on ACC Network, preceded by regular season match-ups between Western Carolina and Clemson and Virginia Tech and South Carolina, on Friday, May 8, at noon and 2 p.m., respectively.

Full schedule available below.

Date Time (ET) Programming Network Wed, May 6 Noon 2020 St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational:

Virginia Tech vs. Oklahoma State ESPNU 2 p.m. 2020 St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational:

Kansas vs. Missouri ESPNU 4 p.m. 2020 St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational:

Georgia vs. UCLA ESPNU 6 p.m. 2020 St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational: Oklahoma State vs. Alabama ESPNU 8 p.m. 2020 St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational:

UCLA vs. Florida State ESPNU 10 p.m. 2020 St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational:

South Carolina vs. Washington ESPNU Thu, May 7 10 p.m. 2015 NCAA Women’s College World Series Presented by Capital One:

Michigan vs. Florida (Game 3) SEC Network Fri, May 8 Noon 2020 College Softball Regular Season:

Western Carolina at Clemson ACC Network 2 p.m. 2020 St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational:

South Carolina vs. Virginia Tech ACC Network 7 p.m. Friday Fan Night SEC Network Sat, May 9 2 a.m. Friday Fan Night Re-Air SEC Network Noon 2019 College Softball Regular Season:

LSU at Georgia SEC Network 2 p.m. 2019 College Softball Regular Season:

Auburn at Kentucky SEC Network 7 p.m. 2015 NCAA Women’s College World Series Presented by Capital One:

Michigan vs. Florida (Game 3) SEC Network Sun, May 10 Midnight 2019 College Softball Regular Season:

LSU at Georgia SEC Network 2 a.m. 2019 College Softball Regular Season:

Auburn at Kentucky SEC Network Noon 2019 College Softball Regular Season:

Alabama at South Carolina SEC Network 5 p.m. 2019 College Softball Regular Season:

Arkansas at Florida SEC Network 10 p.m. 2019 ACC Softball Championship:

North Carolina vs. Florida State ACC Network

