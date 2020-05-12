Milestone Week in the Octagon Continues with Two UFC Fight Nights on ESPN+, ESPN

UFC Fight Night on ESPN+: Anthony Smith vs Glover Teixeira – Wed. May 13

UFC Fight Night on ESPN: Alistair Overeem vs Walt Harris – Sat. May 16

Both UFC Fight Nights live from VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, FL

Main Cards begin at 9 p.m. ET. with Prelims starting at 6 p.m. ET

UFC, ESPN+ and ESPN Promoting “Ultimate UFC Experience” as part of the # AllInChallenge for Covid-19 Relief

ESPN+ available on the ESPN App, ESPN.com and connected TV devices – visit espnplus.com/ ufc

A milestone eight-day run of UFC action continues with two UFC Fight Night events in a four-day span this week.

Following an action-packed UFC 249: Ferguson vs. Gaethje last Saturday, UFC Fight Night on ESPN+: Smith vs. Teixeira lands this Wednesday, May 13, beginning at 6 p.m. ET, exclusively on ESPN+. Then, on Saturday, May 16 at 6 p.m., UFC Fight Night on ESPN: Overeem vs. Harris kicks off on ESPN and ESPN Deportes.

On Wednesday night, the UFC Fight Night on ESPN+ main event is headlined by a showdown between light heavyweight contenders and former title challengers. No. 4-ranked Anthony Smith (32-14-0), has won four out of his past five fights, with his only loss coming at the hands of UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones at UFC 235: Jones vs. Smith. He will face no. 8-ranked Glover Teixeira (30-7-0), who enters on a three-fight win streak of his own. The winner hopes to get back in a crowded title picture. The co-main event features former interim UFC light heavyweight challenger Ovince Saint Preux (24-13-0) making his debut at heavyweight against 6’4” 265 pound Ben Rothwell (37-12-0).

On Saturday night, UFC Fight Night on ESPN will be headlined by heavyweights, as former Strikeforce heavyweight champion and former UFC heavyweight title challenger Alistair Overeem (45-18-0), currently ranked no. 8 in the division, will face no. 9-ranked Walt Harris (13-7-0) as both men try to climb the ranks in hopes of a future shot at the title. The bout also marks the first return to the Octagon for Harris since losing his stepdaughter, Aniah Blanchard, in November. Harris is unbeaten in his last four fights, and is coming off a 12-second knockout win over Aleksei Oleinik last July. The two fighters were originally due to meet in a main event bout in December. Overeem did end up fighting on that card, falling by knockout to Jairzinho Rozenstruik with just four seconds remaining, but having won two in a row prior. The co-main event features a women’s strawweight showcase, as former Invicta strawweight champion Angela Hill (12-7-0) continues her fight-filled year, facing no.6-ranked Claudia Gadelha (17-4-0). It will be Hill’s third fight of 2020 and seventh in 14 months. A former title challenger, Gadelha enters having won four of her last six fights.

UFC Live returns ahead of both Fight Nights, on Wednesday at 4 p.m. on ESPN and Friday at 5 p.m. on ESPN, providing fans with exclusive insights and views on the biggest stories from the fight-filled week. The UFC Fight Night Pre-Show will also return ahead of both events, exclusively on ESPN+, available live at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, 6 p.m. on Friday, and on-demand any time after the live airing.

UFC, ESPN and ESPN+ continue their support of the All In Challenge to raise money for Covid-19 relief efforts, and are jointly promoting the “Ultimate UFC Experience.” The “Ultimate UFC Experience” features Dana White and Academy Award-winning actress Halle Berry teaming up to present the most exclusive UFC experience to one lucky winner: the chance to pick any Las Vegas UFC pay-per-view event and have an all-expenses-paid trip that includes once-in-a-lifetime experiences as Berry and UFC’s special guests. The number of sweepstakes entries are based on the donation amount, and the deadline to enter is by 11:59 p.m. ET on May 14, 2020. Complete details of the experience are available here.

WATCH: Best of UFC on ESPN+

ESPN.com:

ESPN+: Fans can sign-up for ESPN+ at any time at ESPNPlus.com, ESPN.com or on the ESPN App.

Social: @ESPNMMA Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

UFC FIGHT NIGHTS PROGRAMMING (All times ET)

Tues., 5/12 2 p.m. UFC Fight Night Pre-Show: Smith vs. Teixeira ESPN+, Live and Replay Wed., 5/13 4 p.m. UFC Live: Fight Night Preview ESPN 6 p.m. UFC FIGHT NIGHT on ESPN+: Prelims ESPN+ 9 p.m. UFC FIGHT NIGHT on ESPN+: Main Card ESPN+ 12 a.m. UFC Fight Night Post Show: Smith vs. Teixeira ESPN+, Live and Replay Fri., 5/15 5 p.m. UFC Live: Fight Night Preview ESPN 6 p.m. UFC Fight Night Pre-Show: Overeem vs. Harris ESPN+, Live and Replay Sat., 5/16 6 p.m. UFC FIGHT NIGHT on ESPN: Prelims ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ 9 p.m. UFC FIGHT NIGHT on ESPN: Main Card ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ 12 a.m. UFC Fight Night Post Show: Overeem vs. Harris ESPN+, Live and Replay

UFC FIGHT NIGHT ON ESPN+: SMITH VS. TEIXEIRA (Wednesday, May 13, All times ET)

9 p.m. Main Anthony Smith vs. Glover Teixeira Co-Main Ben Rothwell vs. Ovince Saint Preux Undercard Alexander Hernandez vs. Drew Dober Undercard Ricky Simon vs. Ray Borg Undercard Karl Roberson vs. Marvin Vettori 6 p.m. Feature Andrei Arlovski vs. Philipe Lins Undercard Michael Johnson vs. Thiago Moises Undercard Sijara Eubanks vs. Sarah Moras Undercard Gabriel Benitez vs. Omar Morales Undercard Hunter Azure vs. Brian Kelleher Undercard Chase Sherman vs. Ike Villanueva

UFC FIGHT NIGHT ON ESPN: OVEREEM VS. HARRIS (Saturday, May 16, All times ET)