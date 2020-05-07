Monday Night Football’s Strong Schedule in 2020 Features Raiders’ Las Vegas Opener on ESPN and ABC, an MVP Matchup in Chiefs-Ravens, and High-Profile Seahawks-Eagles and Bills-49ers Clashes

MNF Highlights :

Raiders make Las Vegas debut and open Allegiant Stadium on MNF’s 50th anniversary on ESPN and ABC – The Raiders will play their first home game in Las Vegas in their new stadium against Drew Brees and the Saints (Sept. 21) on both ESPN and ABC – the first regular-season NFL broadcast on ABC since the 2005 season. The game will also be played on the 50th anniversary of MNF (sports television’s longest-running series made its debut on Sept. 21, 1970 with Jets-Browns).

The Raiders will play their first home game in Las Vegas in their new stadium against Drew Brees and the Saints (Sept. 21) on both ESPN and ABC – the first regular-season NFL broadcast on ABC since the 2005 season. The game will also be played on the 50th anniversary of MNF (sports television’s longest-running series made its debut on Sept. 21, 1970 with Jets-Browns). Battle of the MVPs: Patrick Mahomes, the 2018 NFL MVP, faces Lamar Jackson, the 2019 MVP, as the Super Bowl champion Chiefs travel to Baltimore in a key matchup of 2019 AFC playoff teams (Sept. 28).

Patrick Mahomes, the 2018 NFL MVP, faces Lamar Jackson, the 2019 MVP, as the Super Bowl champion Chiefs travel to Baltimore in a key matchup of 2019 AFC playoff teams (Sept. 28). ‘Tampa 2’ for Tom Brady – Six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady will make two MNF appearances with his new team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (at Giants, Nov. 2 and vs. Rams, Nov. 23)

Six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady will make two MNF appearances with his new team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (at Giants, Nov. 2 and vs. Rams, Nov. 23) NFC Wild Card Rematch – After a 17-9 road win in their NFC Wild Card meeting in January, the Seahawks will return to Philadelphia (Nov. 30) this fall to play the revenge-minded Eagles.

After a 17-9 road win in their NFC Wild Card meeting in January, the Seahawks will return to Philadelphia (Nov. 30) this fall to play the revenge-minded Eagles. Super Bowl Contenders Collide – Looking to repeat as NFC champions, the 49ers host the Bills in the Bay Area on Dec. 7 in a matchup of 2019 playoff teams with Super Bowl aspirations.

Looking to repeat as NFC champions, the 49ers host the Bills in the Bay Area on Dec. 7 in a matchup of 2019 playoff teams with Super Bowl aspirations. Appearances by 11 of 12 playoff teams from 2019 – Baltimore Ravens (twice), Buffalo Bills (twice), Green Bay Packers, Kansas City Chiefs, Minnesota Vikings, New England Patriots (twice), New Orleans Saints (twice), Philadelphia Eagles, San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks and Tennessee Titans.

– Baltimore Ravens (twice), Buffalo Bills (twice), Green Bay Packers, Kansas City Chiefs, Minnesota Vikings, New England Patriots (twice), New Orleans Saints (twice), Philadelphia Eagles, San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks and Tennessee Titans. Appearances by both Super Bowl teams – Chiefs (at Ravens, Sept. 28) and 49ers (vs. Bills, Dec. 7).

The 51st season of Monday Night Football will kick off on ESPN with a doubleheader Monday, September 14 – Pittsburgh Steelers vs. New York Giants (7:15 p.m. ET) and Tennessee Titans vs. Denver Broncos (10:10 p.m. / 8:10 p.m. MT). ESPN’s 17-game primetime schedule in 2020 will feature 11 of 12 playoff teams from 2019, including both the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs and NFC champion San Francisco 49ers.

In the MNF opener, two-time Super Bowl champion Ben Roethlisberger, who missed most of last season with an injury, is expected to make his return to the field for the Steelers against Saquon Barkley and the Giants at MetLife Stadium in a matchup of legendary NFL franchises.

In the late game, Drew Lock and the Broncos host Ryan Tannehill and the Titans, which advanced to last season’s AFC Championship. The Broncos – who last hosted a MNF opener in 2017 – will extend the NFL’s longest current streak, appearing on MNF for the 29th consecutive season (1992-present).

Beginning in week 2, MNF games will start at 8 p.m. ET (kick off at 8:15 p.m.). Suzy Kolber will host the Monday Night Countdown pregame show throughout the season (6 p.m.), as well as halftime and post-game SportsCenter coverage, from the MNF stadium.

All MNF games will be streamed live on all devices via the ESPN App. Note: fans must receive ESPN’s networks as part of their video subscription from an affiliated provider to watch MNF on the ESPN App.

ESPN Deportes, ESPN’s 24-hour Spanish-language domestic sports network, will again offer a Spanish language production of MNF games in 2020.

The week-by-week 2020 MNF schedule:

September: Big Ben in the Big Apple; Raiders’ Debut in Las Vegas vs. Saints at Allegiant Stadium; and Mahomes vs. Lamar Jackson

Sept. 14: Season-opening doubleheader – Pittsburgh Steelers at New York Giants, followed by Tennessee Titans at Denver Broncos.

Season-opening doubleheader – Pittsburgh Steelers at New York Giants, followed by Tennessee Titans at Denver Broncos. Sept. 21: On the 50 th anniversary of the first MNF game, ESPN and ABC will combine to televise the Raiders’ first game in Las Vegas against Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints at brand new Allegiant Stadium. It will be ABC’s first regular season NFL telecast in 15 years after televising MNF from 1970-2005.

On the 50 anniversary of the first MNF game, ESPN and ABC will combine to televise the Raiders’ first game in Las Vegas against Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints at brand new Allegiant Stadium. It will be ABC’s first regular season NFL telecast in 15 years after televising MNF from 1970-2005. Sept. 28: MNF returns to Charm City for the first time since 2017 with a marquee matchup of AFC Playoff teams from last season as Patrick Mahomes leads the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs against 2019 MVP Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens, defending champs of the AFC North.

October: Ryan vs. Rodgers; Kyler and the Cards Play the Cowboys; and First MNF Game at SoFi Stadium

Oct. 5: Familiar foes, Matt Ryan and the Atlanta Falcons face Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers at historic Lambeau Field.

Familiar foes, Matt Ryan and the face Aaron Rodgers and the at historic Lambeau Field. Oct. 12: Brees and the Saints host the Los Angeles Chargers at the Superdome as the future hall of Fame quarterback faces the franchise that originally drafted him in 2001.

Brees and the Saints host the at the Superdome as the future hall of Fame quarterback faces the franchise that originally drafted him in 2001. Oct . 19 : Texas native Kyler Murray returns to the Lone Star State to lead the Arizona Cardinals against Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys in what should be an offensive showdown at AT&T Stadium.

. : Texas native Kyler Murray returns to the Lone Star State to lead the against Dak Prescott and the in what should be an offensive showdown at AT&T Stadium. Oct. 26: In the first MNF game at SoFi Stadium, Jared Goff and the Los Angeles Rams host Khalil Mack and the Chicago Bears.

November: Brady’s Bucs vs. Giants and Rams; 14th MNF Meeting for Vikings-Bears; and Wilson vs. Wentz

Nov. 2: In the first of two MNF appearances in November, Tom Brady and the new-look Tampa Bay Buccaneers face Daniel Jones and the Giants, the only franchise to defeat Brady twice in the Super Bowl.

In the first of two MNF appearances in November, Tom Brady and the new-look face Daniel Jones and the Giants, the only franchise to defeat Brady twice in the Super Bowl. Nov. 9: MNF’s second straight week at MetLife Stadium features a battle of AFC East rivals as Bill Belichick leads the New England Patriots against Sam Darnold and the New York Jets

MNF’s second straight week at MetLife Stadium features a battle of AFC East rivals as Bill Belichick leads the against Sam Darnold and the Nov. 16: Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings play the Bears in Chicago as the NFC North rivals meet for the 14 th time on MNF, the third-most played matchup in Monday night history.

Kirk Cousins and the play the Bears in Chicago as the NFC North rivals meet for the 14 time on MNF, the third-most played matchup in Monday night history. Nov. 23: After defeating the Rams in Super Bowl LIII in 2019, Tom Brady – now a Buccaneer – welcomes Goff and the LA Rams to Tampa.

After defeating the Rams in Super Bowl LIII in 2019, Tom Brady – now a Buccaneer – welcomes Goff and the LA Rams to Tampa. Nov. 30: Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks travel east for a battle of the birds against Carson Wentz and the Philadelphia Eagles in an NFC Wild Card rematch with playoff implications likely on the line.

December: Bills vs. 49ers in the Bay Area; MNF Returns to Cleveland; Buffalo Battles Belichick and the Pats

Dec. 7: Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills , who advanced to the AFC Playoffs last season, face Jimmy Garoppolo and the defending NFC champion San Francisco 49ers in a matchup of Super Bowl contenders.

Josh Allen and the , who advanced to the AFC Playoffs last season, face Jimmy Garoppolo and the defending NFC champion in a matchup of Super Bowl contenders. Dec. 14: The Cleveland Browns host their first MNF game since 2015 when Baker Mayfield and Co. go head-to-head with Jackson and the AFC North rival Ravens

The host their first MNF game since 2015 when Baker Mayfield and Co. go head-to-head with Jackson and the AFC North rival Ravens Dec. 21: A second straight AFC North matchup on Monday night pits Big Ben and the Steelers against rookie Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals , division rivals with a history of memorable Monday night matchups.

A second straight AFC North matchup on Monday night pits Big Ben and the Steelers against rookie Joe Burrow and the , division rivals with a history of memorable Monday night matchups. 28: With winter weather in the air, the Bills and Patriots close out the MNF regular season in Foxborough in a game that could determine who wins the AFC East.

ESPN’s 2020 Monday Night Football Schedule

Preseason Date Time (ET) Teams Aug. 20 8 p.m. New York Jets vs. Detroit Lions Aug. 24 8 p.m. Washington Redskins vs. Indianapolis Colts Regular Season Sept. 14 7:15 p.m. Pittsburgh Steelers at New York Giants 10:10 p.m. Tennessee Titans at Denver Broncos Sept. 21 8 p.m. New Orleans Saints at Las Vegas Raiders * Sept. 28 8 p.m. Kansas City Chiefs at Baltimore Ravens Oct. 5 8 p.m. Atlanta Falcons at Green Bay Packers Oct. 12 8 p.m. Los Angeles Chargers at New Orleans Saints Oct. 19 8 p.m. Arizona Cardinals at Dallas Cowboys Oct. 26 8 p.m. Chicago Bears at Los Angeles Rams Nov. 2 8 p.m. Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New York Giants Nov. 9 8 p.m. New England Patriots at New York Jets Nov. 16 8 p.m. Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears Nov. 23 8 p.m. Los Angeles Rams at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Nov. 30 8 p.m. Seattle Seahawks at Philadelphia Eagles Dec. 7 8 p.m. Buffalo Bills at San Francisco 49ers Dec. 14 8 p.m. Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns Dec. 21 8 p.m. Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals Dec. 28 8 p.m. Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots

* Also simulcast on ABC

-30-