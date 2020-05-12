NBA Rewind: LeBron James and Steph Curry Star in the 2015 and 2017 NBA Finals

This week’s Best of the NBA presented by State Farm series features a Golden State Warriors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers NBA Finals doubleheader. On Wednesday, May 13, at 7 p.m. ET, ESPN will re-air Game 6 of the 2015 NBA Finals where the Warriors defeated the Cavs to win the franchise’s first NBA title in 40 years. Andre Iguodala was named Finals MVP for his instrumental defense against LeBron James, who led the game in points, rebounds and assists. In the 9:30 p.m. nightcap, ESPN will re-air Game 3 of the 2017 NBA Finals, where the Warriors and Cavaliers meet in the NBA Finals for the third consecutive year. The Warriors added 2014 league MVP Kevin Durant to their roster, who hit a crucial three-pointer to give the Warriors the lead in Game 3. The Warriors defeated the Cavs and led the series 3-0, extending their postseason winning streak to 15-0.

Prior to the doubleheader, Hoop Streams will be live on Twitter and the ESPN App beginning at 6:30 p.m. with host Cassidy Hubbarth, analyst and member of the 2015 Cavaliers, Kendrick Perkins, and analyst Amin Elhassan to reflect on Wednesday’s classic doubleheader. All shows will be available on YouTube upon conclusion of the live show.

Best of the NBA presented by State Farm continues this weekend on ABC with the re-air of Kobe Bryant’s final NBA game, Saturday at 9 p.m., and the Toronto Raptors’ historic NBA Finals win over the Golden State Warriors, Sunday at 3 p.m.

Date Time (ET) Game Network May 13 7 p.m. 2015 NBA Finals Game 6: Golden State Warriors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers ESPN 9:30 p.m. 2017 NBA Finals Game 3: Golden State Warriors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers ESPN May 16 9 p.m. Kobe Bryant’s Final Game: Utah Jazz vs. Los Angeles Lakers ABC May 17 3 p.m. 2019 NBA Finals Game 6: Toronto Raptors vs. Golden State Warriors ABC

For its final classic NBA Finals encore presentation, ESPN Radio will broadcast Game 6 of the 1998 NBA Finals, where Michael Jordan earns his sixth and final NBA title with the Chicago Bulls. The broadcast will begin at 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 17, prior to a special two-hour edition of The Countdown to the Dance, ESPN Radio’s preview show for The Last Dance.

The final two episodes of The Last Dance air Sunday, May 17, beginning at 9 p.m. on ESPN.

The Facebook exclusive preshow for The Last Dance, The Pre-Dance, begins at 8:30 pm starring Cassidy Hubbarth and Sarah Spain.

New episodes of NBA Countdown will be available on ESPN’s YouTube page Tuesdays and Thursdays with host Maria Taylor and analysts Jalen Rose, Paul Pierce and Jay Williams.

NBA Countdown’s “I Love 90’s Basketball” YouTube series continues this week as ESPN analysts and commentators reflect on NBA moments that made them love basketball in the 90s.

The Jump, ESPN’s NBA news and discussion show led by host Rachel Nichols featuring high-profile analysts, reporters and special guests, airs Monday through Friday at 3 p.m.

Monday – Rachel Nichols, Richard Jefferson, Tracy McGrady

Tuesday – Rachel Nichols, Kendrick Perkins, Brian Windhorst,

Wednesday – Rachel Nichols, Paul Pierce, Kendrick Perkins

Thursday – Rachel Nichols, Zach Lowe, Richard Jefferson

Friday – Rachel Nichols, Tracy McGrady, Paul Pierce

ESPN’s morning debate show First Take, with Stephen A. Smith, Max Kellerman and host Molly Qerim Rose, is counting down the top 15 current players in the NBA. The First Take Primetime Players ranking – which was compiled in collaboration with many of ESPN’s NBA experts – will continue Wednesday-Friday this week, revealing 13-11. The segments also include interviews with analysts as well as current and former players. Jimmy Butler (15) and Kyrie Irving (14) were announced earlier this week.

