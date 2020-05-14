No. 1 WNBA Draft Pick Sabrina Ionescu Headlines espnW Virtual Summit NYC

The espnW Virtual Summit NYC will welcome former Oregon women’s basketball standout, the No. 1 overall pick in the WNBA Draft and the newest member of the WNBA’s New York Liberty, Sabrina Ionescu, to the espnW virtual stage. Ionescu will join SportsCenter anchor Hannah Storm for the espnW Keynote Conversation on Thursday, May 28. The espnW Summit NYC runs from 2 – 5:30 p.m. ET and registration is free.

Ionescu is the only NCAA Division I basketball player to reach 2,000 points, 1,000 assists and 1,000 rebounds in a career and set the all-time record for career triple-doubles with 26, more than twice the total of any other player in men’s or women’s college basketball history. In March, she was named the unanimous Associated Press women’s basketball player of the year, the first player to receive all 30 votes from the AP since 2016 (Breanna Stewart, UConn).

Ionescu and Storm, whose conversation will be introduced by Alison Overholt, ESPN senior vice president, multiplatform storytelling and journalism, join a power-packed lineup of panelists for the espnW Summit NYC, including event emcee and espnW columnist Sarah Spain, espnW writer and ESPN commentator Julie Foudy, SportsCenter anchor Elle Duncan, ESPN host and on-air personality Katie Nolan and ESPN senior writer Mina Kimes.

Additional speakers and presenters include:

Lizzi Cutler, Meditation, mindfulness and energy expert

Laura Gentile, Senior Vice President, ESPN Marketing & Founder, espnW

Kate Jhaveri, Executive Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer, NBA

Lisa Joseph Metelus, Co-Head of Basketball Marketing and Servicing, CAA

Dr. Jordan Metzl, Author, Sports Medicine physician at the Hospital for Special Surgery

To see the complete agenda and register for The Virtual espnW Summit NYC, please visit espnWevents.com.

