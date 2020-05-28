Packer and Durham Weekly at Home, Florida State’s WCWS Triumph and ACC Football Championship Game Marathon Highlight Programming on ACC Network

Sunday Spotlight: 2006, ’07, ’09, ’16 ACC Football Championship Games

Celebration of Florida State’s 2018 WCWS Title Monday

One-hour Packer and Durham Weekly at Home Continues Thursday Night

Packer and Durham Weekly at Home continues this week on ACC Network, the 24/7 national platform dedicated to ACC sports. Additional programming highlights for May 30 – June 5 include a celebration of Florida State’s 2018 NCAA Women’s College World Series title and a showcase of early ACC Football Championship games.

Packer and Durham Weekly at Home

Packer and Durham Weekly at Home, a one-hour evening show each Thursday at 8 p.m. ET, covers timely news and storylines around the ACC along with interviews with coaches, student-athletes and more. This week’s episode (May 28) will include conversations with new Louisville head men’s golf coach Ryan Blagg, Miami football coach Manny Diaz, and ESPN personality and host of College GameDay Rece Davis.

ACC Football Championship Game Marathon

Several early ACC Football Championship games will be on display on Sunday, May 31, with the 2006, 2007, 2009 and 2016 contests showcased, and four different champions crowned – Wake Forest (2006), Virginia Tech (2007), Georgia Tech (2009) and Clemson (2016). The four-game block begins at noon with the Demon Deacons claiming their first ACCFCG title, 9-6, over Georgia Tech in 2006. The Hokies’ first title with a win over Boston College in 2007 follows at 3 p.m., along with Georgia Tech’s exciting 39-34 win over Clemson in 2009 at 6 p.m. Clemson’s 2016 victory over Virginia Tech, which ignited the Tigers’ current five-title streak, caps the marathon at 9 p.m.

Florida State’s Women’s College World Series 2018 Title

On what would have been day one of the 2020 championship series, Monday’s slate will spotlight Florida State’s 2018 NCAA Women’s College World Series title with games 1 and 2 from the finals series against Washington at 6 and 8 p.m., respectively. Relive the Seminoles’ sweep of the Huskies, which handed them their first NCAA softball title, along with iconic performances from third baseman and WCWS Most Outstanding Player Jessie Warren and pitcher Meghan King. Both Warren and King are in contention for spots on ESPN’s Greatest All-Time Softball Team Presented by 7Innings Podcast.

ACC Network Programming Schedule May 30 – June 5

*Programming subject to change

Saturday, May 30

Midnight ACC Traditions: Florida State

12:30 a.m. CFB: Florida State at NC State (2010)

3:30 a.m. CFB: Clemson at Boston College (2008)

6:30 a.m. CFB: Louisville vs Florida (2013 Allstate Sugar Bowl)

9:30 a.m. 3-Day Weekend: Virginia Tech

10 a.m. CFB: Florida State at NC State (2010)

1 p.m. CFB: Clemson at Boston College (2008)

4 p.m. CFB: Virginia at Miami (2007)

7 p.m. CFB: Louisville vs Florida (2013 Allstate Sugar Bowl)

10 p.m. The Huddle Featured

11 p.m. Packer and Durham: Jordan at Carolina

Sunday, May 31

Midnight CFB: Georgia Tech vs Wake Forest (2006 ACC Championship Game)

3 a.m. CFB: Boston College vs Virginia Tech (2007 ACC Championship Game)

6 a.m. CFB: Clemson vs Georgia Tech (2009 ACC Championship Game)

9 a.m. CFB: Virginia Tech vs Clemson (2016 ACC Championship Game)

Noon CFB: Georgia Tech vs Wake Forest (2006 ACC Championship Game)

3 p.m. CFB: Boston College vs Virginia Tech (2007 ACC Championship Game)

6 p.m. CFB: Clemson vs Georgia Tech (2009 ACC Championship Game)

9 p.m. CFB: Virginia Tech vs Clemson (2016 ACC Championship Game)

Monday, June 1

Midnight CFB: Florida State vs Auburn (2014 Vizio BCS National Championship)

3 a.m. CFB: Clemson vs Alabama (2017 CFP National Championship)

6 a.m. CFB: Clemson vs Alabama (2019 CFP National Championship)

8 a.m. Best of Packer and Durham

10 a.m. The Bowden Dynasty

Noon CFB: Florida State vs Auburn (2014 Vizio BCS National Championship)

3 p.m. CFB: Clemson vs Alabama (2017 CFP National Championship)

6 p.m. SB: Florida State vs Washington (2018 WCWS Finals Game 1)

8 p.m. SB: Florida State vs Washington (2018 WCWS Finals Game 2)

10 p.m. BB: Virginia vs Vanderbilt (2015 CWS Title Game)

Tuesday, June 2

Midnight MBB: Georgia Tech at NC State (Nov. 5, 2019)

2 a.m. MBB: Notre Dame at North Carolina (Nov. 6, 2019)

4 a.m. MBB: Toledo at Notre Dame (Nov. 21, 2019)

6 a.m. Nothing But Net Featured

7 a.m. Packer and Durham Special: Jordan at Carolina

8 a.m. WBB: Maryland at NC State (Dec. 5, 2019)

10 a.m. WBB: Miami (Ohio) at Pitt (Dec. 17, 2019)

Noon MBB: Georgia Tech at NC State (Nov. 5, 2019)

2 p.m. MBB: Notre Dame at North Carolina (Nov. 6, 2019)

4 p.m. MBB: Toledo at Notre Dame (Nov. 21, 2019)

6 p.m. Unbelievable: Virginia’s Improbable Path to a Title

7 p.m. Packer and Durham Special: Jordan at Carolina

8 p.m. WBB: Maryland at NC State (Dec. 5, 2019)

10 p.m. WBB: Miami (Ohio) at Pitt (Dec. 17, 2019)

Wednesday, June 3

Midnight MBB: Duke at Wake Forest (2003)

2 a.m. CFB: Georgia Tech at Clemson (2000)

4 a.m. MBB: Notre Dame at Syracuse (2003)

6 a.m. MBB: North Carolina at Florida State (2004)

8 a.m. CFB: Miami at Virginia Tech (2001)

10 a.m. MBB: Louisville at Marquette (2003)

Noon MBB: Duke at Wake Forest (2003)

2 p.m. CFB: Georgia Tech at Clemson (2000)

4 p.m. MBB: Notre Dame at Syracuse (2003)

6 p.m. MBB: North Carolina at Florida State (2004)

8 p.m. CFB: Miami at Virginia Tech (2001)

10 p.m. MBB: Louisville at Marquette (2003)

Thursday, June 4

Midnight WSOC: Notre Dame at Virginia (Oct. 20, 2019)

2 a.m. VB: Pitt at Virginia (Sept. 25, 2019)

3:30 a.m. WSOC: Florida State at North Carolina (Oct. 24, 2019)

5:30 a.m. VB: Boston College at Georgia Tech (Sept. 29, 2019)

7 a.m. MSOC: Louisville at North Carolina (Oct. 25, 2019)

9 a.m. VB: Florida State at Pitt (Oct. 6, 2019)

10:30 a.m. VB: North Carolina at NC State (Oct. 2, 2019)

Noon WSOC: Notre Dame at Virginia (Oct. 20, 2019)

2 p.m. WSOC: Florida State at North Carolina (Oct. 24, 2019)

4 p.m. WSOC: North Carolina at Boston College (Oct. 17, 2019)

6 p.m. MSOC: Georgetown at Louisville (Sept. 24, 2019)

8 p.m. Packer and Durham Weekly at Home

9 p.m. MSOC: Louisville at North Carolina (Oct. 25, 2019)

11 p.m. Packer and Durham Weekly at Home

Friday, June 5

Midnight SB: Notre Dame at Duke (Feb. 29, 2020)

2 a.m. MLAX: Hobart at Syracuse (Feb. 28, 2020)

4 a.m. SB: Virginia Tech vs South Carolina (Feb. 14, 2019 – St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational)

6 a.m. MLAX: Richmond at Duke (Feb. 28, 2020)

8 a.m. SB: Western Carolina at Clemson (Feb. 12, 2020)

10 a.m. MLAX: Lafayette at North Carolina (Feb. 15, 2020)

Noon SB: Notre Dame at Duke (Feb. 29, 2020)

2 p.m. MLAX: Hobart at Syracuse (Feb. 28, 2020)

4 p.m. SB: Virginia Tech vs South Carolina (Feb. 14, 2019 – St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational)

6 p.m. MLAX: Richmond at Duke (Feb. 28, 2020)

8 p.m. SB: Western Carolina at Clemson (Feb. 12, 2020)

10 p.m. MLAX: Lafayette at North Carolina (Feb. 15, 2020)

