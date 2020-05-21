Packer and Durham Weekly at Home Premieres Thursday; NCAA Lacrosse Championship Marathon Highlight Programming on ACC Network May 23-29

One-hour Packer and Durham Weekly at Home Airs Each Thursday Night

ACCN to Celebrate the ACC’s NCAA Lacrosse Champions on Memorial Day

Packer and Durham returns to ACC Network, the 24/7 national platform dedicated to ACC sports, with Packer and Durham Weekly at Home each Thursday night beginning May 21. Additionally, a 12-hour NCAA Lacrosse Championship marathon highlights programming on ACCN May 23-29.

Packer and Durham Weekly at Home

ACCN’s weekday morning show will have a weekly, one-hour evening show each Thursday at 8 p.m. ET. Packer and Durham Weekly at Home will cover timely news and storylines around the ACC as well as feature interviews with coaches, student-athletes and more. The first episode will include conversations with ACC Commissioner John Swofford, Wake Forest head basketball coach Steve Forbes and ESPN/ACCN basketball analyst Debbie Antonelli. The play-by-play voices of Boston College – Jon Meterparel and Syracuse – Matt Park will also join Packer and Durham for the premiere episode.

NCAA Lacrosse Championship Marathon

Monday’s slate will celebrate national championship winning performances from the ACC’s men’s and women’s lacrosse teams on the traditional Memorial Day NCAA championship game day. The 12-hour NCAA Lacrosse Championship marathon begins at noon, on Monday, May 25, with back-to-back Duke vs Notre Dame matchups from 2010 and 2014, respectively. Virginia’s victories over Maryland in 2011 and Yale in 2019 follow at 4 and 6 p.m. The 2016 men’s and women’s championship games in which North Carolina pulled off the rare Championship Weekend sweep over Maryland close out the evening at 8 and 10 p.m., respectively.

ACC Network Programming Schedule May 23-29

Saturday, May 23

Midnight ACC Traditions: Boston College

12:30 a.m. ACC Traditions: Florida State

1 a.m. CFB: Florida State at NC State (Oct. 6, 2012)

4 a.m. CFB: Georgia Tech vs Mississippi State (2014 Capital One Orange Bowl, Dec. 31, 2014)

7 a.m. CFB: Florida State at NC State (Oct. 6, 2012)

10 a.m. Best of Packer and Durham

Noon 3-Day Weekend: Virginia Tech

12:30 p.m. ACC Traditions: Clemson

1 p.m. CFB: Georgia Tech vs Mississippi State (2014 Capital One Orange Bowl, Dec. 31, 2014)

4 p.m. CFB: Florida State at NC State (Oct. 6, 2012)

7 p.m. CFB: Louisville at Clemson (2016)

10 p.m. All In: The Clemson Football Family – Part 1

10:30 p.m. All In: The Clemson Football Family – Part 2

11 p.m. All In: The Clemson Football Family – Part 3

11:30 p.m. All In: The Clemson Football Family – Part 4

Sunday, May 24

Midnight BB: Maryland vs Georgia Tech (2014 ACC Baseball Championship, May 25, 2014)

2 a.m. BB: Florida State vs Clemson (2016 ACC Baseball Championship, May 29, 2016)

4 a.m. MBB: Notre Dame vs Boston College (2020 ACC Tournament Second Round)

6 a.m. MBB: North Carolina vs Clemson (2011 ACC Basketball Tournament Semifinal)

8 a.m. MBB: Miami vs North Carolina (2013 ACC Basketball Tournament Championship)

10 a.m. MBB: Clemson vs Miami (2020 ACC Basketball Tournament Second Round)

Noon BB: Maryland vs Georgia Tech (2014 ACC Baseball Championship, May 25, 2014)

2 p.m. BB: Florida State vs Clemson (2016 ACC Baseball Championship, May 29, 2016)

4 p.m. MBB: Notre Dame vs Boston College (2020 ACC Tournament Second Round)

6 p.m. MBB: North Carolina vs Clemson (2011 ACC Basketball Tournament Semifinal)

8 p.m. MBB: Miami vs North Carolina (2013 ACC Basketball Tournament Championship)

10 p.m. MBB: Clemson vs Miami (2020 ACC Basketball Tournament Second Round)

Monday, May 25

Midnight BB: Louisville vs Florida State (2018 ACC Baseball Championship)

3 a.m. BB: Georgia Tech vs North Carolina (2019 ACC Baseball Championship)

6 a.m. CFB: Florida State vs Auburn (2014 Vizio BCS National Championship)

9 a.m. CFB: Clemson vs Alabama (2017 CFP National Championship)

Noon MLAX: Duke vs Notre Dame (2010 NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Championship)

2 p.m. MLAX: Duke vs Notre Dame (2014 NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Championship)

4 p.m. MLAX: Virginia vs Maryland (2011 NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Championship)

6 p.m. MLAX: Virginia vs Yale (2019 NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Championship)

8 p.m. WLAX: North Carolina vs Maryland (2016 NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Championship)

10 p.m. MLAX: North Carolina vs Maryland (2016 NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Championship)

Tuesday, May 26

Midnight MBB: Georgia Tech at NC State (Nov. 5, 2019)

2 a.m. MBB: Notre Dame at North Carolina (Nov. 6, 2019)

4 a.m. MBB: Toledo at Notre Dame (Nov. 21, 2019)

6 a.m. WBB: Maryland at NC State (Dec. 5, 2019)

8 a.m. WBB: Wake Forest at Miami (Dec. 29, 2019)

10 a.m. MBB: Georgia Tech at NC State (Nov. 5, 2019)

Noon Packer and Durham Special: Jordan at Carolina

1 p.m. 3-Day Weekend: Virginia Tech

1:30 p.m. All Access with Carolina Basketball: Episode 6

2 p.m. MBB: Notre Dame at North Carolina (Nov. 6, 2019)

4 p.m. MBB: Toledo at Notre Dame (Nov. 21, 2019)

6 p.m. WBB: Maryland at NC State (Dec. 5, 2019)

8 p.m. Packer and Durham Special: Jordan at Carolina

9 p.m. Nothing But Net Featured

10 p.m. WBB: Wake Forest at Miami (Dec. 29, 2019)

Wednesday, May 27

Midnight MBB: Duke at NC State (1991)

2 a.m. MBB: Miami at St. John’s (1995)

4 a.m. MBB: Georgetown vs Syracuse (1995)

6 a.m. MBB: Virginia Tech vs Marquette (1995 NIT Championship)

8 a.m. MBB: North Carolina at Florida State (2004)

10 a.m. MBB: Pitt at Boston College (2002)

Noon MBB: Duke at NC State (1991)

2 p.m. MBB: Miami at St. John’s (1995)

4 p.m. MBB: Georgetown vs Syracuse (1995)

6 p.m. MBB: Virginia Tech vs Marquette (1995 NIT Championship)

8 p.m. MBB: North Carolina at Florida State (2004)

10 p.m. MBB: Pitt at Boston College (2002)

Thursday, May 28

Midnight MSOC: High Point at Wake Forest (Oct. 8, 2019)

2 a.m. WSOC: Virginia Tech at NC State (Oct. 13, 2019)

4 a.m. MSOC: James Madison at Virginia (Oct. 15, 2019)

6 a.m. WSOC: Virginia at Florida State (Oct. 13, 2019)

8 a.m. MSOC: Syracuse at North Carolina (Oct. 12, 2019)

10 a.m. WSOC: North Carolina at Boston College (Oct. 17, 2019)

Noon MSOC: High Point at Wake Forest (Oct. 8, 2019)

2 p.m. WSOC: Virginia Tech at NC State (Oct. 13, 2019)

4 p.m. MSOC: James Madison at Virginia (Oct. 15, 2019)

6 p.m. WSOC: Virginia at Florida State (Oct. 13, 2019)

8 p.m. Packer and Durham Weekly at Home

9 p.m. MSOC: Syracuse at North Carolina (Oct. 12, 2019)

11 p.m. Packer and Durham Weekly at Home

Friday, May 29

Midnight MLAX: Binghamton at Syracuse (Feb. 15, 2020)

2 a.m. Best of Packer and Durham

4 a.m. MLAX: Colgate at North Carolina (Feb. 1, 2020)

6 a.m. WRES: Virginia Tech at NC State (Feb. 14, 2020)

8 a.m. MLAX: Colgate at Syracuse (Feb. 7, 2020)

10 a.m. WLAX: Louisville at North Carolina (March 5, 2020)

Noon MLAX: Binghamton at Syracuse (Feb. 15, 2020)

2 p.m. Best of Packer and Durham

4 p.m. MLAX: Colgate at North Carolina (Feb. 1, 2020)

6 p.m. WRES: Virginia Tech at NC State (Feb. 14, 2020)

8 p.m. MLAX: Colgate at Syracuse (Feb. 7, 2020)

10 p.m. WLAX: Louisville at North Carolina (March 5, 2020)

