Peyton Manning Returns with Second Season of Peyton’s Places on ESPN+

Peyton Manning will return to host a second season of the popular and Emmy-nominated football-themed docuseries Peyton’s Places this fall, exclusively on ESPN+. The 15-episode season will once again feature Peyton exploring football’s history and cultural impact through conversations with players, coaches and other key figures. The season is expected to debut Thanksgiving weekend with two new episodes per week, culminating Super Bowl weekend in February 2021.

The 30-episode original season of Peyton’s Places was a signature program during the National Football League’s 100th season celebration in 2019. Peyton visited with Hall of Fame players, coaches, celebrities and more – taking fans of the game through some of the stories that helped make football what it is today. Highlights included a discussion with Tom Brady over golf, a conversation with the NFL’s all-time winningest coach Don Shula and members of his undefeated ‘72 Dolphins, and a touch football game at Elvis Presley’s Graceland residence in Memphis.

Peyton’s Places will again be produced by NFL Films in collaboration with ESPN+. All 30 episodes of the original series are available on ESPN+, the leading direct-to-consumer sports streaming service.

Peyton, an executive producer, will again work with a team of NFL Films senior producers to choose the people, places and stories in the series. “In preparing for Season one, we identified so many interesting stories but didn’t have enough time to tell even a fraction of them. I’m thrilled to bring the show back to ESPN+ for a second season so we can continue to dive into the great history of the NFL.”

Connor Schell, Executive Vice President, Content, ESPN adds: “Peyton is the perfect guide to bring fans close to the places and people that helped make the NFL what it is today. Season one of Peyton’s Places was a fun, fantastic trip through football and we’re excited to bring the second chapter to ESPN+ with Peyton and NFL Films.”

In addition to Peyton’s Places, Peyton Manning has collaborated with ESPN+, NFL Films and Kobe Bryant’s award-winning Granity Studios since 2018 on an NFL edition of Detail, the ground-breaking X’s and O’s sports analysis program which airs exclusively on ESPN+. The two-time Super Bowl champion and five-time NFL MVP voiced ESPN and ABC’s ‘Hope’ themed open to the 2020 NFL Draft telecast, and he also hosted the 25th ESPYS on ABC in 2017.

About ESPN+

ESPN+ is the leading direct-to-consumer sports streaming service from Disney’s Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI) segment and ESPN. Launched in April 2018, ESPN+ has grown quickly to 7.9 million subscribers, offering fans thousands of live events, original programming not available on ESPN’s linear TV or digital networks, as well as premium editorial content.

Programming on ESPN+ includes exclusive UFC and Top Rank boxing events, thousands of college sports events (including football and basketball) from more than a dozen sports at 20 conferences, hundreds of MLB and NHL games, top domestic and international soccer (Serie A, MLS, FA Cup, Bundesliga – beginning in 2020, EFL Championship and Carabao Cup, Eredivisie), Grand Slam tennis, international and domestic rugby and cricket, exclusive ESPN+ Original series, acclaimed studio shows and the full library of ESPN’s award-winning 30 for 30 films.

Fans subscribe to ESPN+ for just $4.99 a month (or $49.99 per year) through the ESPN App, (on mobile and connected devices), ESPN.com or ESPNplus.com. It is also available as part of a bundle offer that gives subscribers access to Disney+, Hulu (ad-supported), and ESPN+ — all for just $12.99/month

