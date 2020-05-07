Philadelphia Eagles Night, a Don Shula Tribute and Monday Night Football Classics’ Bills-Patriots Game Highlight Upcoming NFL Coverage on ESPN

Philadelphia Eagles Night – Friday on ESPN

ESPN will host a Philadelphia Eagles-themed night on Friday, May 8, starting at 8 p.m. ET with Invincible, the latest installment in ESPN’s Friday night Disney sports films series. Starring Mark Wahlberg, Invincible chronicles the inspirational story of Vince Papale, the 30-year-old bartender who played for the Eagles in the late 1970s after new coach Dick Vermeil’s call for an open tryout. Following the film, ESPN will air a pair of NFL’s Greatest Games featuring the Eagles – Super Bowl LII (Eagles def. Patriots 41-33) at 10 p.m. and 2018 NFC Wild Card Round (Eagles def. Bears 16-15) at 10:30 p.m.

Tribute to Hall of Fame Miami Dolphins Head Coach Don Shula – Saturday on ESPN2

This Saturday, May 9, ESPN will pay tribute to Pro Football Hall of Famer Don Shula, the NFL’s all-time winningest head coach, who passed away this week at the age of 90 years old. From 3-4:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2 will feature Peyton’s Places: The Final Destination and highlights from Super Bowl VII (Dolphins def. Redskins, 14-7) and Super Bowl VIII (Dolphins def. Vikings, 24-7) when Shula coached Miami to back-to-back championships, including the only undefeated season in NFL history in 1972. The Peyton’s Places episode highlights that ’72 Dolphins team and features a conversation with Shula and a group of his players.

This week’s Monday Night Football Classic on ESPN: Bills-Patriots from Sept. 2009

On Monday, May 11, ESPN will continue its weekly presentation of classic MNF games with the September 14, 2009 contest between the Buffalo Bills and the New England Patriots. After tearing his ACL in the 2008 season opener, Tom Brady returned to the field and threw two late fourth quarter touchdown passes to lead the Patriots to a 25-24 win. Classic MNF games begin each Monday at 8 p.m. ET and are preceded by Peyton’s Places episodes. Schedule.

Also, today’s NFL programming includes Trey Wingo hosting the SportsCenter Special Presented by IBM: 2020 NFL Schedule Release (8 p.m. ET, ESPN) with Ryan Clark, Louis Riddick, Mina Kimes, Chris Mortensen and Adam Schefter. Additional insight on the 2020 NFL schedule will be available on ESPN.com.

ESPN programming on Thursday, May 7:

Time (ET) Show 12-2 p.m. SportsCenter 2-3:30 p.m. NFL Live 4-8 p.m. SportsCenter 8-11 p.m. SportsCenter Special Presented by IBM: 2020 NFL Schedule Release

